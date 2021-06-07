And then there was light

Unbound and untamed

For the blind to be seen

For cowards to be feared

Like a bird at early dawn

A rebellious cry resounds

Unsung heroes’ revolt

And darkness hath recoil

A spirit of millions

Like the stars above

Remembered and rebelled

Against darkness imposed

When the night is deepest

And despair takes hold

Remember the resilience

Of these millions untold

Turn to the stars

To a single candle lit

And let your spirit roam freely

Where darkness cannot hit

Turn to the light

Of cell’s neon torture at night

Find there defiant solace

Of liberty’s victorious flame

For even the deepest of dark

Cannot resist

Recoil it must

Recoil it will

So when your voice is silenced

When night is long

Let your heart sing free

And know that you are heard

Know you are remembered

A shining beacon of hope

Your very existence

Freedom’s relentless siren call

Laura Harth

(Laura Harth, A human rights activist, she coordinates activities with the Global Committee for the Rule of Law “Marco Pannella” (GCRL). She also acts as a regional liaison for the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC).)

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play