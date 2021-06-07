And then there was light
Unbound and untamed
For the blind to be seen
For cowards to be feared
Like a bird at early dawn
A rebellious cry resounds
Unsung heroes’ revolt
And darkness hath recoil
A spirit of millions
Like the stars above
Remembered and rebelled
Against darkness imposed
When the night is deepest
And despair takes hold
Remember the resilience
Of these millions untold
Turn to the stars
To a single candle lit
And let your spirit roam freely
Where darkness cannot hit
Turn to the light
Of cell’s neon torture at night
Find there defiant solace
Of liberty’s victorious flame
For even the deepest of dark
Cannot resist
Recoil it must
Recoil it will
So when your voice is silenced
When night is long
Let your heart sing free
And know that you are heard
Know you are remembered
A shining beacon of hope
Your very existence
Freedom’s relentless siren call
Laura Harth
(Laura Harth, A human rights activist, she coordinates activities with the Global Committee for the Rule of Law “Marco Pannella” (GCRL). She also acts as a regional liaison for the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC).)
