So our Dear Leader, Carrie Lam, has suggested that we offload our elderly to nearby mainland cities as a way of dealing with Hong Kong’s ageing population.

Speaking during a Legislative Council session, she said: “If we close the door and work on our population policy, that’s hard. But if we make this city, with a population of 7.5 million, part of the country’s 1.4 billion people, I won’t be too worried about our demographics.” She said one possible solution would be to encourage the elderly to retire across the border.

“Many of our elderly people are receiving old age living allowance and living in the Greater Bay Area… if our welfare policies make it more convenient for them to spend their post-retirement years comfortably and stably in mainland cities nearby, this would change our demographics.”

This is a daft and unfair idea, for several reasons.

To begin with, many people probably don’t want to spend their golden years in an unfamiliar city. And why should they? They have worked hard for decades here in Hong Kong, helping to make it the wonderful place it is. Why should they be dumped across the border just because they’re old?

People here don’t live in isolation, they live in communities – all the more so for the elderly. They have grown up in a particular district – say Sham Shui Po or Sai Kung – and won’t want to be separated from friends and family. Indeed, one of the pleasurable things to see in Sai Kung is the groups of elderly women chatting and playing cards in the town square. They’re having fun with friends they have probably known for decades – why should they be “encouraged” to go and live in Guangzhou?

And it’s not clear how it would benefit Hong Kong. If they are still getting old-age allowances or other social payments from the SAR government, what’s the difference? If they are affluent enough to not need welfare payments, then what is the point of them retiring in Shenzhen? Are old people somehow clogging up Hong Kong?

Also many elderly here are reliant, if not dependent on their grown-up children and extended family. It’s not easy to check on granny if she’s two hours away across the border. And Saturday night get-togethers at your favorite local restaurant would be impossible.

Most older folk want to stay in a familiar environment, with people they know. I certainly know that when I’m old and grey I’ll want to be close to friends and family, not 100 miles away in China.

We should cherish the elderly, not banish them across the border.

(Alex Price is a journalist who has lived and worked in Hong Kong for over 30 years.)

From today onwards, Alex Price’s article can be found in our Columnist section.

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play