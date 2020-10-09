Mathew Cheng: Bringing Mindfulness closer to people | We Are HKers

Mathew has been a meditation practitioner for over 5 years, with accreditation from courses on Mindfulness at several universities and meditation centres. In 2019, he chose Hong Kong as the starting point and established Mr. Stillness, an online platform providing Cantonese meditation training.

About five or six years ago, I felt like my life had slowly fallen into a mundane routine. Neither new people nor new events brought excitement or meanings—everything was all on repeat. During that time, I came across Eckhart Tolle’s A New Earth: Awakening to Your Life’s Purpose, and I finally found the answer that I had been looking for, and so began the journey of exploring the heart and mind.

Many people have asked me, what changed after learning meditation?

One of the most obvious changes was my temper. In the past, I would get irritated immediately whenever my family nagged; I would hurriedly dismiss their comments and go back to my room. By practising mindfulness, I would still feel irritated at times. But, instead of lashing out automatically, I would pause for a moment, give myself some space to observe my emotions, and decide whether or not I would succumb to my anger. Sometimes I may still get irritated, but having that moment to pause, even for just a split-second, means that I have the agency—a choice to control my emotions, instead of the other way round.

Integrating meditation into life

Originating from the idea of observing in silence and mindfulness, one meditates by learning to be aware of the thoughts and emotions in their mind, and learning to be present to the moment.

Hongkongers are always on-the-go; our lifestyle is on autopilot. We cram onto the bus, sardine ourselves into the MTR cart for work, get off work, go home, and have dinner while watching videos alone. The next day we do it all over again—and not once do we ever stop and think about what we do. We have become like a robot, following the programmed “way of life”. Mindfulness is not just for monks going for a monastic retreat, it can also be integrated in everyday life, where we are given a space to pause for a moment.

Despite the limited size of the Cantonese market, I want Hongkongers to learn mindfulness easily in the language that they are most comfortable with. The application of mindfulness is not as distant as many may think: from little things that bother us in a relationship, at work, or in social settings, to intense emotions caused by social change, mindfulness allows us to gradually uncover what’s beneath our emotions and stress. We can then understand our present self better.

It starts from the heart

I have had one-on-one conversations with people who participated in mindfulness sessions. Among them, 80% came because they have relationship issues: some got out of a relationship, some were divorced. Many of them have said that they are in a muddy situation, and that they couldn’t solve their problems. I usually guide them to address issues within themselves before we deal with their external situations. Sometimes, external circumstances are complicated because of what is going on inside of their heart. True happiness comes from inner peace. If our mindset doesn’t change, similar problems will only recur.

We are so used to ignoring our inner self—we try to distract ourselves when there are red flags with our emotional state; we try to suppress or forget negative emotions to solve the issues, when, in fact, no issues can go away when our traumas are never properly addressed. It is only a matter of time when they come back at us. What I do helps people bring their traumas to light. By observing their inner state closely, they are guided to explore their own heart.

In time, their heart will have the answers for them.

Coping with a sense of loss in society

Every trauma is an opportunity, a blessing in disguise.

In tough times, we are often frustrated when things have not gone as planned, and we want to give up. Focusing too much on the outcome would inevitably lead to disappointment. Just because the seeds have not sprouted does not mean that it never will. It is simply not the right time yet. As long as we keep watering, and stand firm on our values, the seeds will surely sprout some day.

There was a time when I blamed karma. Hongkongers must have done some horrible things in the past life that brought forth such tremendous sufferings in this life. But I don’t think like this anymore. Hongkongers in this life have the kind of strength and resilience to endure so much. In hardships, Hongkongers have shown infinite courage, unity, and deep love for Hong Kong and for one another. It is only in trials and sufferings that our hearts burn with passion.

I believe that everything happens as it should, and everything happens for a reason.

I am Mathew Cheng. I am a HKer.

