Made in Hong Kong: Carpentry master turns fallen trees into treasure

“A mortise and tenon joint combines the concave and convex parts to connect two pieces of wood, like finding a balance in life,” said Lam Chi, a carpenter for almost 40 years. The 57-year-old Hongkonger is devoted to upcycling abandoned wood and turning them into artistic furniture that can outlast another century.

“I am probably destined to be a carpenter. Starting out as an apprentice, I just wanted to learn a trade and didn’t care about looking cool,” Lam set off on his career as a carpenter in the ’80s, a time when many local factories were moved to China following the country’s launch of economic reforms.

As he made a living from renovation and carpentry, Lam also found an excess of discarded wood floorings and door frames. Not wanting to waste them, he started transforming them into tables, chairs and other day-to-day items.

“We have been wasting so much wood. Trees cannot grow nearly as quickly as we consume wood.” the veteran carpenter continued. “We should cherish nature. It is wrong to cut trees down mindlessly, then send whatever we think we don’t need to the landfill.”

Lam’s studio is packed with wood chips, reclaimed planks, furniture, and all sorts of woodworking equipment. He grabbed a piece of teak floor, “This 60- to 70-year-old wood was rescued from an old apartment. You would have to pay HK$400 (US$51.6) to buy an identical piece of material.” All these abandoned pieces can become invaluable treasures, when they fall into the right hands.

After every typhoon, Lam always goes out to rescue fallen trees from being sent to the landfill. His studio is stacked with tree trunks he has gathered after Super Typhoon Mangkhut stormed Hong Kong in 2018. “We need to wait at least three to four years for a piece of fresh wood to dry up enough to be made into furniture. Otherwise the furniture would crack easily.”

“Completing a 10-year apprenticeship does not guarantee the craft of woodwork. It all comes down to the experience.” Lam is dedicated to perfecting the making of mortise-and-tenon joint. By combining the concave and convex parts of two pieces of wood, he can assemble wooden furniture without a single nail or screw. A small round stool can be made with just three pieces of teak floorboard and nothing else. “You cannot use screws as they will rust. And putting two nails in a piece of wood would destroy its beautiful natural pattern.”

A lot of Lam’s tools are self-made, such as his compass, wire gauge and protractor, which help him cut the wood and equalize the slopes of the four stool legs. “Apprentices in the old days only used self-made tools. We were not allowed to use electric tools. It is like when you learn Kung Fu, you need to start with the basic footwork before developing different skills,” he said.

The mortise holes of wooden accessories are chopped out with a chisel one by one, the depth of each hole is adjusted by hand, then the edges are cleaned and polished. “When you connect a mortise and tenon joint, feel it with your hammer and your palm, and feel how the wood responds to your move. Excess pressure will crack the wood; you need to find the perfect level of balance.”

One small stool can easily take Lam seven to eight hours to make. The material and labor costs add up to a price of at least HK$2000. “The value of the stool lies not in its tag price. I hope people can treasure it and make it last longer. A high-quality wood product used indoor can last a century,” the carpentry master continued. “Touch wood, it will live longer than me.”

“I have never felt bored being a carpenter. I also love scuba diving, camping and fishing. I had so much fun that my friends were worried that I would not get a wife. But I finally got married at the age 40,” Lam laughed. “I am glad that I have developed a career in carpentry.”

When Lam crafts, he does it with his imagination and experience without the need for a design sketch. He has spent four years to complete a collection of 108 wooden sharks just for fun. “I am going to work on carpentry for the rest of my life. Why sharks? Because they just keep swimming. They never stop,” he smiled, stressing that his materials, his craftsmanship and himself were all made in Hong Kong.

