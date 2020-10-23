Club 71: the pub born of June 4 lives through Hong Kong protests but not COVID

For 30 years, Club 71, a pub near Hollywood Road inherited from Club 64 in Lan Kwai Fong, has been a popular hangout for student activists and political fanatics. Despite slow business during last year’s anti-extradition bill protests, it stayed open and stood as a shelter for protesters on multiple occasions. But the legendary pub has finally succumbed to the unprecedented economic downturn sparked by COVID-19.

When Taiwanese singer-songwriter Lo Ta-yu sought help from a British luthier residing in Hong Kong, he was given an address in Central to pick up his fixed guitar. After climbing up Peel Street and turning into a hidden alleyway, Lo discovered Club 71 nestled by Pak Tsz Lane Park.

Unlike other upscale bars in Central, Club 71 has a cozy vibe that even strangers can easily mingle and get to know one another. That’s why luthier Simon Pinder fell in love with this place and asked his clients like Lo Ta-yu to collect their guitars here.

“Pubs in Hong Kong are either only for expatriates or locals. This is the only place where cultures mix and where expatriates and locals conversate,” Pinder notes. He always enjoys discussing local politics with fellow drinkers at Club 71 who care about Hong Kong as much as he does.

Pinder met his wife Freda, a hairstylist who has been involved in social activism as early as the anti-Hong Kong Express Rail Link movement, at Club 71 in 2014, the year of the Umbrella Movement. It was love at the first sight. He asked for her number and took her on a date two days later, again at Club 71.

When the two tied the knot, they held their wedding reception here as most of their friends were regulars at the watering hole. After their children were born, they took them to the pub and changed their diapers on the same couch where people sipped wine.

“Club 71 is one of the reasons why I stay in Hong Kong. I live in Lantau and I consider this pub my downtown home,” says the outlying island dweller.

Central was one of the districts frequently hit by protests during last year’s pro-democracy movement, and Club 71 managed to survive because its landlord agreed to a slight rent reduction. However, the three-month closure of bars ordered by the government in a bid to contain COVID-19 has dealt an even stronger blow to their business as they were required to pay their usual rent. The landlord even requested to raise the rent back up to the rate before last year’s protests.

Owner Grace Ma thus made the hard decision to close the pub on Oct. 30. When the news broke, regulars like Pinder showed up at the pub, sad and mourning. Ma needed to comfort them. “Some didn’t say anything, but I could see the sadness in their eyes. Nevertheless, all good things come to an end.”

Visitors of Club 71 are different from other pubs probably because the owner is also unlike any other. In 1990, a year after the June 4 massacre at Tiananmen Square, Ma decided to open Club 64 at Lan Kwai Fong with her friends, even though she is not a drinker herself. She thought at the time, “June 4 should not be remembered just once a year. If we can get people talking about our pub regularly, the massacre will be mentioned and remembered all year round.”

Just like how Club 71 was hailed by protesters as one of the pro-democracy “yellow” businesses for supporting the 2019 movement, it was natural for Club 64 to attract visitors who cared about Hong Kong. When they wanted to meet, they would say, “Let’s go to June 4.” Club 64 was shut down in 2004 as it could not afford the rent at the high traffic Lan Kwai Fong area in Central. Half a year later, it reopened at the current secluded location as Club 71.

Drinkers simply go to another one when a pub goes out of business. But Club 71 is not like any other pubs. It is a place where the like-minded meet. That is why Club 64 customers like Pinder have stayed regulars at Club 71 until this day.

Club 71 is also home to many hidden talents. Poetry reading is echoed by flute playing, guitar solo turns into a jam session with various instruments. Ma says, “We never need to organize a gig here. People just join in as soon as someone starts playing something. On one occasion, a customer brought a cello here and we had to close the doors to keep the volume down.”

Without a kitchen, Club 71 only serves drinks but not food. Visitors happily bring their takeaways or even share their home cooking with others here. “One of our guests loves cooking. One evening, he brought us some Chinese tonic soup made with penis, without forgetting to prepare some veggies for our two vegetarian colleagues.”

One of the vegetarians is Ivy Chan. She used to be a student activist, environmentalist and a legislator assistant. The cultural studies master’s graduate has been in charge of Club 71 over the past four years. Even on her days off, she comes here to meet her friends and sometimes volunteers to serve other guests if need be.

Throughout the 30 years from Club 64 to Club 71, Ma has always hoped to pass the pub on to young people. She also welcomes like-minded fellows to open another pub bearing the name of Club 71. “Many guests have told me that Club 71 is different from other pubs. They feel like home here and feel comfortable to chat and mingle,” says the exceptional owner of the exceptional pub." It would be great to have a Club 71 in every district in Hong Kong."

