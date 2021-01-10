GOLF, as I never tire of reminding friends and family who are addicted to the game, is simply ‘flog’ backward. And backward is where most of these deluded souls are going, from the moment they first slice a drive to when, finally, they realise that they are spending even more time in the clubhouse – aka “the 19th hole” – than in the rough searching for lost balls. Mark Twain is often credited for dismissing golf as a good walk spoiled. But these days most golfers are incapable of putting one leg in front of another for eighteen holes, preferring to be transported from tee to green by cart. How this can be described as a sport defies explanation.

We Scots, who claim to have invented most things, from the telephone to television, insist that golf was first played on our native links. A recent BBC documentary, wittily titled Iron Women, did not debunk this belief. It did, however, pour cold water over the myth that Mary Queen of Scots was a keen golfer who would happily play when she ought to have been running the country. If this reminds you of the current inhabitant of the White House so be it.

In fact, it seems that the first golfers were not royalty but fishwives from my home town, Musselburgh, where several of the first Open Championships were staged. Dr Fiona Skillen, a historian at Glasgow Caledonian University, who appeared on the programme, revealed that women were playing golf in the 1780s and 1790s. There is evidence, too, that they were also keen on football. On New Year’s Day, these pioneers competed in the first-ever female golf competition for prizes, including silk handkerchiefs and creels.

Until then sightings of women on golf courses were rare and, moreover, unwelcome. The earliest reference to golf is in a fifteenth-century decree by King James II in which it – and “futeball” – were to be “utterly cryed down and not to be used”. It appears that he was worried that if too many men took up such pastimes it would stop them practising archery. Where the name of golf came from is disputed but a likely source is the Scots verb “to gowf”, which means to hit or to strike. Thus was golf created.

But, as the BBC programme confirmed, it took centuries before women were allowed to grace courses. For inexplicable reasons, the mere sight of them seemed to put male players off their stroke. The powers-that-be at the Old Course in St Andrews – to golfers what the Golden Temple of Amritsar is to Sikhs – put aside a green on which they were allowed to putt. That for a long time was as far as golf’s gatekeepers were prepared to go. Not without reason did the suffragettes, when campaigning for the right to vote, take to vandalising golf courses.

Progress came dropping slow. Deep into the last century female golfers were regarded by their male counterparts as at best a nuisance and at worst an aberration. If they were permitted on a course it was only at an hour when the men did not want to be there. Women members might be given their own miserable changing room but they were forbidden entrance to other parts of the clubhouse. Signs saying ‘No Dogs, No Women’ were not unusual. Nor were white painted lines that demarcated the extent of female access. It was a textbook case of gender apartheid.

In that unenlightened era, a golf course was a gentleman’s club without a roof. The men resented lady members who, it was said, talked too much and too loudly, played too slowly, and were liable to interfere in clubs’ day to day business. No sport is more edict-obsessed than golf. To be the captain of a golf course is to be a tinpot dictator. Rules must be obeyed to the letter. For example, anyone caught moving their ball to a better lie can expect to have a limb removed and their membership revoked. Police states are more flexible in their behaviour toward delinquents.

Thanks largely to Tiger Woods, golf enjoyed a boom in the late 1990s and the first decade of this century. “Women, blacks, and yuppies,” reported the golfing novelist John Updike, “are all discovering golf.” He doubtless spoke for many crusty golfers when he bemoaned its new popularity: “The old courtesies implode in the crush...Youthful couch potatoes, testing the outdoors in tank tops, Hawaiian surfing shorts, and waffle-sole running shoes, scoot around in carts whacking divots out of the helpless turf and never thinking to replace one.”

Civilisation – at least as golfers know it – was in peril. But there was hope on the horizon in the substantial form of Donald Trump. What Tiger Woods had made cool was promptly undone by the sight of the President of the United States and his well-heeled and well-padded chums waddling around sun-drenched courses.

Trump owns two golf courses in Scotland, the most famous of which is Turnberry on the Ayrshire coast. He bought it in 2014 for £39.5 million, since when it has never made a profit. To date, it has posted losses totalling almost £46 million. It has been rumoured that the outgoing president is considering visiting Turnberry on 20 January when he should be at Joe Biden’s inauguration as the US’s 46th president. If this is true The Donald did not reckon with Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s First Minister, who has insisted that this will not be allowed while the pandemic rampages. “Coming to play golf,” she said icily, “is not what I would consider to be an essential purpose.” I can think of quite a few folks whose mouths began to foam when they heard that.

(Alan Taylor was deputy editor and managing editor of the Scotsman newspaper. He was a Booker Prize judge in 1994. His latest book is Appointment in Arezzo, an account of his friendship with the novelist Muriel Spark.)

