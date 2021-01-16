Ongoing discussions around land resumption and demolition for redevelopment often get the name Kwu Tung on the news. Part of the North East New Territories development plan, developers have been bulldozing and seizing the land of the village bit by bit.

Kwu Tung village, where the Sheung Yue River flows through, is only a 10-minute minibus ride away from Sheung Shui train station. Before the war, it was called “Seven Villages” because it was formed by seven squatter areas, some of which have already been demolished and redeveloped.

Chow Pak-leung has lived in Kwu Tung all his life, first in Tin Sam squatter then to Yin Liu squatter when the former was demolished. The native villager and owner of Kam Yick Tea House, the last remaining restaurant in Kwu Tung, has witnessed the decline of his home, where tens of thousands had once inhabited.

“This restaurant is 60 years old now,” says Chow. He still remembers the early mornings when old villagers would come for lo mai gai (steamed lotus leaf parcels filled with glutinous rice and chicken) and steamed pork buns before heading to work. “Villagers had even held their children’s wedding banquets here. But many of them have moved elsewhere now.” Today, the restaurant only serves set lunches and authentic village specialties such as country-style braised goose and pan-fried stuffed mud carp. Each of these signature dishes takes a long time to prepare but gives the restaurant its unique rustic flair.

There used to be four to five tea houses in Kwu Tung, but Kam Yick is now the only one left. Chow, who had no previous experience in catering, decided to take the place over from its previous owner when he planned to shut it over 10 years ago. “My wish was to keep this decades-old humble restaurant alive,” says the then-newbie. His courage and determination have also helped retain the sense of community. The tea house is still a hangout place much loved by villagers to date.

Kwong, head chef of Kwu Tung, says it is the bonding of the village that has kept him here for years. “Kam Yick has a unique vibe unlike any other restaurants. Villagers can just walk in and tell me what they fancy, like a sweet and sour grass carp, then I will go out to get the fish and come back to make it for them. It can only happen at Kam Yick. My happiest times have been living in Kwu Tung.”

Having been the village leader of Kwu Tung for 17 years, Chow has witnessed different phases of redevelopment throughout the years. Back then, inhabitants came from different family lines, making Kwu Tung the busiest village in Sheung Shui. “There were all kinds of shops and groceries stores lined along where later became Castle Peak Road and Ho Tung Bridge.”

The now-abandoned Kwu Tung Vegetable Depot was once the biggest in the New Territories. “People grew all kinds of vegetables such as choy sum, Chinese kale, tomatoes, eggplants and yardlong beans. But now, no one here grows any crops anymore.” Residents were so united that they would volunteer to patrol the village at night. During the Guanyin Festival, they would build a stage and put on Chinese opera shows, where renowned Cantonese opera artiste Sun Ma Sze Tsang had once performed.

One of the very few things that have survived up till now is Yan Wah Lo, a private school built in 1933 where Chow had studied. “There were only two classes at the school. We had to cook for the teachers with water fetched from a well. The Kwu Tung Public Oi Wah School was only built later when the population expanded,” Chow recalls.

Villagers in Kwu Tung experienced the first-phase demolition that had given way to the New Territories Circular Road in the ’80s. Chow still remembers how anxious the villagers felt when they heard about the land resumption. They travelled on a coach to the government headquarters, demanding the right to stay in the village. “No way we wanted to move but we had no choice. Even now, the government still does not give a damn about us and would demolish our homes whenever it pleases.” Some villagers have already moved to the public housing estate in Sheung Shui, an opportunity many may consider a blessing given the expensive rent in the city.

But Chow still prefers to live in the village. “Living in the village is the best. Elderly people like us are used to all kinds of hassle here such as mosquitoes. Urban dwellers live behind their doors and barely know their neighbors. They mind only their own business.” Chow continues. “But here, some villagers still respectfully call me the village chief. And that makes me happy.”

Chow believes Kwu Tung will vanish in a couple of years. “I was told by the authorities that the area of this restaurant will be torn down in the last stage of redevelopment.” The 77-year-old insists on running the restaurant till the very final day of the village. “I will definitely miss it so I will work as long as I can now.”

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play