Frank Wilson

Worldwide the pandemic is causing an unprecedented economic downturn, which will need a long time to be corrected. Many businesses here in London will perish and many people will lose their jobs before the virus is halted and we return to normal economic life. But not everyone is suffering. Supermarkets are thriving and there’s a boom for Zoom. Delivery companies are prospering. Amazon is amazing! Its asset value is now topping an eye-watering USD225.25 billion, 38% up since 2018. Jeff Bezos, the boss, is happy as the richest man in the world, which is fine -- as long he pays his fair share of taxes! With a price earnings ratio of 91, (i.e. one share will pay you annual earnings of a 91st part of the value of the share) you might think that the company was overvalued and due for a crash. But that doesn’t seem likely in the short term, because Amazon is much more than a digital company. It has warehouses, physical products and delivery vans and drivers. This is one reason why Amazon survived the great dot.com crash around the year 2000. When all around were collapsing in a financial heap, Amazon, Google and E-bay were among the few not only to survive, but eventually to dominate their respective markets.

Whilst the current threat to the dominant digital giants is more likely to come from politicians than speculators, there is always the danger of overheated share prices, and it takes us back to the heady days of the dot.com boom at the turn of the millennium, when the world went slightly mad. Between 1995 and 2000 the Nasdaq Index in New York (the Dow Jones for innovative start-ups) rose no less than 400%, before collapsing 78% in that latter year. The internet was new and exciting – transforming the world. Newly developed browsers delivered access to the web for all and money was cheap. Capital was awash and venture capitalists salivating at the prospect of huge returns. What excited them was the promise of vast future profits. After, all the internet promised that your new online business, whatever it was, had a global audience, so your earnings projections could be – well -- astronomical! And so it was. In the USA and elsewhere, bright, usually young entrepreneurs, a few of whom are still with us, seduced investors with unheard-of cash flow projections. Their sweet talk was so successful that price/earnings ratios of over two hundred were occurring.

Hong Kong was not immune to the dot.com hysteria; hardly surprising, given the Hong Kong passion for a recreational gamble or a lucrative-sounding share deal. In fact, the fever took hold to the extent that in the year 2000, just before the meltdown, the Hang Seng raised over USD800 million, which was more than the previous five years put together. Up to that point, we had just about got used to emails and websites for our businesses, but the killer idea was actually transacting business online. So just about any commercial concept could be transferred online -- and the ideas came thick and fast.

It was a golden couple of years for my independent PR company, for aspiring entrepreneurs came knocking at the door, asking for services to launch their brilliant ideas, and they had money to burn. In fact, they had so much money to burn, they usually instructed us to pour more cash into the marketing than we at first proposed.

“Look Frank,” I remember one highly-energized 25-year-old American telling me. He had a vision of hotel sales online, “You can double that spend you suggest because my investors expect to see a high burn rate!” You can imagine we happily obliged. The irony was that he, like most of the dot.com innovators, had great vision but no tangible offer. Most of them didn’t even have a dummy website up and running, though they may have had a logo. Consequently, we held press conferences, organized launch parties, arranged interviews and issued press releases about concepts for the future, without having even an online model to show the bemused journalists. Our clients were not perturbed, for they lived in a paranoid world of intense competition, and the obsession was to be first to market and to capture the biggest market share. They weren’t wrong, when you think of Apple, or Google or Microsoft.

At the peak of the frenzy Li Ka-shing decided he too wanted a share of the action. Some readers will remember his dot.com venture – Tom.com. It listed on the Hang Seng to great fanfare in March, 2000, and, largely because of Li’s mystical business touch, reached at share price more than three times its initial value by the end of the first day’s trading. Typically for the time, it had absolutely no substance – it was just a brand name. No one even really knew what services it would offer. A few percipient commentators had warned about the dangers of the mass speculation. But they were ignored by the giddy investment community, many of whom were to lose their savings when interest rates rose and the house of cards collapsed.

I was one of the lucky ones. Like Jeff Bezos, I benefited from a crisis. Though that’s probably the only similarity I have to the founder of Amazon.

(The writer lived in Hong Kong for more than twenty years, arriving soon after the death of Mao and leaving after the handover of the territory to China. He experienced the seismic transformation of Hong Kong on its journey from plastic flowers and T-shirts to global front runner in trade and high finance.)

---------------------------------

