A few days ago Wikipedia celebrated its twentieth birthday. Just writing these words makes me feel as ancient as the Sphinx. When it first appeared I remember telling the technology correspondent of the paper I then worked for that it would have the longevity of a mayfly. For who in their right mind would put their trust in information whose source was anonymous? It was not one of my more accurate predictions. Two decades on, Wikipedia is more popular than ever. It is the fifteenth most visited destination on the web, attracting 1.7 billion unique users every month. Its content includes in excess of 56 million articles across more than 300 languages. For many people seeking instant facts, including, I candidly admit, journalists, it is the first port of call, an on-tap source of apparently reliable information. Where once upon a time the quest for information was often frustrating and time-consuming, Wikipedia offers a passport to knowledge that is unprecedented.

So, what’s not to like? Wikipedia’s fans champion its democratic principles. As one of its “volunteer editors” said recently, “Anyone can hit edit.” This allows you, who may know everything or nothing about a topic, to participate in compiling entries. Reading them, we do not know whether the person who wrote them is an expert or an amateur, a fair-minded seeker after the truth, or a wilful spreader of disinformation. Wikipedia, it must be said, does its best to filter the fake from the genuine but, given the enormity of the task, it is akin to the little Dutch boy who put his finger in a hole in the wall while floodwater spilled over its top.

Many people are unperturbed by such worries. They believe that they should be allowed to decide for themselves what is true and what is not. For them, there are no hard facts. I was reminded of this the other night when watching the spoof Netflix documentary, Death to 2020, in which Donald Trump’s ‘spokeswoman’ passionately denied that there is such a country as Ukraine. Nothing could persuade her otherwise. I doubt whether she would accept that ‘fact’ has four letters. What confirms her and her associates in their delusion are opinions and prejudices. Thus there is no common ground. You may tell them that the Pope is a Roman Catholic resident in the Vatican but that doesn’t mean they will believe it. As far as they are concerned, he might be a double agent on assignment for the devil.

Needless to say, Wikipedia’s desire to harness knowledge is not new. The advent of printing in the fifteenth century, and thereafter the spread of reading, was the first real development of a phenomenon that can trace its roots to antiquity. The book was - and largely remains - the most portable method of transferring information from one person to another irrespective of the part of the world in which they live. Hence the eagerness of repressive regimes to ban and burn books that they deem subversive.

The first modern encyclopaedist was a Frenchman, Denis Diderot. His 28 volume Encyclopédie ou Dictionnaire Raisonné Des Sciences, Des Arts et Des Métiers was published between 1751 and 1772. Principally a philosopher, Diderot wrote: “Passions destroy more prejudices than philosophy. And how do passions resist lies? They burn sometimes with truth.”

The pursuit of truth was at the core of the Scottish Enlightenment which flourished in the late eighteenth and early nineteenth centuries. Among its many luminaries were Adam Smith, David Hume and James Hutton, the founding father of geology. In that halcyon era, it was said that “men of genius” were as common a sight on the streets of Edinburgh’s Old Town as traffic wardens are today. Among the less celebrated worthies was one William Smellie (pronounced ‘Smiley’).

An autodidact who became an authority on natural history, Smellie was the first editor of the Encyclopaedia Britannica, which has its 250th anniversary this year. This event has yet to be marked by any significant celebration. The original Britannica comprised a mere three volumes but, under different editors, it soon expanded. Although the early editions were largely the work of a few contributors, chiefly their editors, the ninth edition, published between 1875-89 in 25 volumes and known as “the Scholar’s edition”, was the work of 1,100 contributors, many of them experts in their field. This, sadly, was the last edition to be produced in Scotland.

In a previous incarnation, I was a reference librarian and the primacy of the Britannica as a source of information was impressed upon me at college. It had what an admiring lecturer identified as “authority”. It could be relied upon because of the eminence of its contributors and the diligence of its editors. That did not mean to say it was accurate in every respect – few such works are – but in general, it was trusted. Trust was key to the acquisition of the reference books in Edinburgh Central Library where I worked for a number of years. My job was to answer whatever questions the general public threw at me. I was like the embodiment of Wikipedia. I did not myself know things: I was not by nature encyclopaedic. But I knew in which books to look to find the answers. Now, many of these titles, including the Encyclopaedia Britannica, no longer have printed editions and are only available online to those prepared to pay a fee. Use of Wikipedia, meanwhile, is free which, if that remains the case, ensures it a rosy future. Trust me, I know what I’m talking about.

(Alan Taylor was deputy editor and managing editor of the Scotsman newspaper. He was a Booker Prize judge in 1994. His latest book is Appointment in Arezzo, an account of his friendship with the novelist Muriel Spark.)

