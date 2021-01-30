Frank Wilson

During the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, one source of comfort has been my mobile phone. A few moments ago, I laughed heartily at a friend’s humorous cartoon on WhatsApp. That was after speaking on Facebook to my daughter in New York; having checked my work emails, and assessed a YouTube film I need for a presentation. This evening I must review my bank account and perhaps I’ll use it to order a takeaway Chinese meal for dinner. What a miraculous device is today’s mobile phone, which enables these activities and enhances our lives. And how useless we feel if we misplace or break our device and can’t use it. We are lost. We are dependent. How did we survive without them?

I fully admit my current addiction, though I draw the line at tapping out messages on my phone while walking down the street and not looking where I’m going, or using my phone in company at mealtimes. Nevertheless, I was once the great sceptic. Back at the beginning of the 1990s when I lived in Hong Kong, I recoiled at the thought of having to carry a phone around, which would allow anyone to contact me at any time. It was matter of privacy! This suspicion, however, rapidly evaporated when I won a contract to provide publicity services to the Swedish telecommunications company Ericsson, which was on the brink of a major business breakthrough in Hong Kong and China. The boss presented me with one of their phones and I was a willing convert.

Long established as a leader in the field of building mobile networks, the Scandinavian multinational had started rolling out a range of mobile handsets based on the cutting-edge GSM technology. This so-called 2G (second generation) platform meant mobile phones could be smaller, more powerful and efficient. What’s more, they could be used to transmit messages (texts), as well as making phone calls. Ericsson had a head start in the market and its phones were madly popular in tech-crazy Hong Kong. They were renowned for their quality, and very trendy. Everyone had to have an Ericsson. For a few years the Swedish brand could do no wrong. In Hong Kong, up to about 1996, the local office grew from a dozen staff to several hundred. This was the launch pad into China. Following a key network sale on the mainland in 1994, growth was exponential. Staff numbers escalated from a handful to five thousand and they could hardly keep up with demand.

It was pleasure working for this company. Their success meant the publicity role was easy. Product launches, press conferences and interviews attracted a lot of media attention. I enjoyed a good relationship with senior staff and the corporate values were admirable. It was also fun. As part of the customer relations’ role, I initiated a series of golf days in Fanling for them. I would have to help host senior guests – especially top Chinese telecoms officials. Ericsson’s genial manager was particularly concerned about one Chinese VIP guest – let’s call him Mr. Chu – who was central to a big deal, and passionate about golf. “Frank,” explained the boss anxiously, “You’ve got to partner Mr. Chu on the round, OK?” “But”, I protested, “I’ve hardly ever lifted a golf club.” “Exactly,” shot back the Ericsson man, “and be damn sure to make him look good.” In fact, it turned out that the immaculately attired and equipped Mr. Chu was absolutely useless and it was quite hard work to play worse than him. But the assignment was achieved. On another occasion we featured the classically beautiful Chinese film star Gong Li at a press conference. Her presence guaranteed a full house of doting Hong Kong journalists. The irony was that she only had to answer a few loaded questions – in Putonghua – about her career. No English or Cantonese. Ericsson wasn’t even mentioned, but the branding was plastered all over the papers the next day. Job done.

By the mid-90s Ericsson was already toying with 3G. Third generation phones, I was told, would enable the user to send pictures and films; to access the internet; to shop; to bank; even to gamble. I couldn’t wrap my mind around that at the time. How could anyone carry out important tasks like that on a puny screen with tiny buttons to press? However, contrary to the Ericsson wave of success and optimism, there was one dissenting voice in the company. What this senior figure whispered to me was that the brand was not evolving fast enough. While the engineers in Stockholm insisted on the technological advantages of their handsets, rivals like Nokia and Motorola had realized that phones were not just a tool. They were becoming an accessory as well – a fashion item even. So, while Ericsson boasted of battery power and signal strength packaged in the same old standard grey model shape, the others were selling style and fashion -- phones of all sizes and colors, with flip covers; phones for teenagers, models for ladies’ handbags, slim lines to slide into a business suit pocket.

By the end of the decade the Ericsson bubble had burst. The new kings of the market were Nokia, Motorola, and soon, Samsung. The management in Stockholm hadn’t grasped that, while Hong Kong people appreciated technology, they were also excited by design and flair. By 2001 Ericsson had given up and was making handsets with Sony. The Swedish company still survives and prospers. But it was a pleasure to have shared in their spectacular Viking conquest of Hong Kong, even if, like most Viking conquests in history, it was short lived. Now, back to my Samsung to check my bank account and the football results.

(The writer lived in Hong Kong for more than twenty years, arriving soon after the death of Mao and leaving after the handover of the territory to China. He experienced the seismic transformation of Hong Kong on its journey from plastic flowers and T-shirts to global front runner in trade and high finance.)

