The Burns supper season arrives in January as predictably as the post-Christmas credit card statement. Around the 25th, the date of the poet Robert Burns’s birth in 1759, it has almost become an annual ritual for newspapers to report the popularity of vegetarian and vegan haggises, and of low-alcohol or indeed no-alcohol whisky, to prove that Bardolatry, as it is known, moves with the times.

This year, however, it has taken a rather different form. Because of strict lockdown rules, people have been attending virtual Burns suppers rather than crowding into hotel ballrooms and church halls to the skirl of pipes. Raising a toast to the bard from the comfort of their living rooms, to a backdrop of fridge magnets or exercise bikes, these events might not run as seamlessly or bibulously as of old, but they have their own rugged and faintly anarchic charm. Indeed, while virtual celebrations might sound like an oxymoron, going against the spirit of sociability, online Burns jamborees have been greeted with such enthusiasm, there are signs of a refreshing new attitude towards this once profoundly masculine, traditional and formal occasion.

For purists, few places treat Burns with greater gravitas than the Bachelors’ Club in Tarbolton, Ayrshire, home of the first keepers of Burns’s flame. In the small upstairs room in the thatched cottage where they gather, the poet himself used to pass convivial evenings with friends, knocking back the drink as thirstily as Tam O’Shanter. These days the proceedings in this all-male establishment run to an order that has barely changed since the nineteenth century, although women speakers are no longer barred.

You might think that since Burns was such an admirer of the fair sex, as reflected in his work and relationships, women would always have been an essential part of events. Until recently, though, other than serving and clearing the dinner, at best they were allowed to give what’s known as the Reply to the Laddies. This was a chance to mock and deride menfolk for their innumerable foibles and inadequacies, an opportunity many relished. But the main speech, The Immortal Memory, which is to the evening what haggis is to the main course, was deemed far too important to be entrusted to ‘the lovely dears’, as Burns called us.

A few years ago, I was suitably honoured to be asked to deliver the Immortal Memory to the Caledonian Club in London whose members, in common with exiles across the globe, not least in Hong Kong, treat all things Scottish with reverence. I was the second woman in a century to be invited to do so. Shortly before I was due to stand up, I saw a man examine the order of service, and remark with some surprise on the fact that it was a woman who was to hold forth on Burns’s legacy. There was an interminable pause, before his companion finally replied with a sigh, ‘Well, and why not?’

Cheeringly, the advent of virtual suppers has seen women toasting the bard in ways previously unheard of. Not only have they sometimes accidentally strayed into view during online proceedings and, intrigued by what they’ve heard, settled down to enjoy them, but they have also seized the chance to take centre stage. What was once a bastion of maleness, and growing stale because of it, looks to be enjoying an injection of fresh life and vigour.

Burns, I like to think, would have approved. Although there was a macho, roistering side to him, had he lived today it is hard to think he would not have been a champion of equality. His poetry celebrates women with respect as well as love, despite his occasional failings in this regard. At worst, he could be accused of loving too well, which is surely better than not loving at all. (By his death in 1796, Burns had fathered at least 13 children, by five or more lovers.) So his long-suffering wife Jean Armour must certainly have believed, as she took in one of his illegitimate children to raise as her own.

Women’s attitudes to Burns remain split. There are those – a minority - who disapprove mightily of his roving. Others, meanwhile, see his promiscuous ways as part of a complicated but essentially decent and generous personality, a romantic, lusty chancer. He was undoubtedly a man of his times, but he was also, and most importantly, a poet of genius who speaks directly to us still.

Maya Angelou, the American writer and poet, was one of his staunchest admirers. She was eight years old, in a classroom in Arkansas, when her teacher introduced her to his work. At this point Angelou was unable to speak, traumatised after being raped, but she instantly latched onto the Scottish poet, recognising if not the full meaning of his words then their rhythm and musicality. It was a love that grew, bringing her to Scotland on several occasions, on one of which she made a documentary about him. As she said, ‘He was the first white man I read who seemed to understand that a human being was a human being, and we are more alike than unalike.’

Whether Amanda Gorman, who performed at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, is a Burns fan I do not know. She did, however, wear a ring in the shape of a caged bird, symbolising Angelou, who she claims as a role model and who, by composing a poem to read at President Bill Clinton’s inauguration in 1993, led the way for black women poets. Consciously or not, the mood and tone of Gorman’s exhilarating and exhortatory poem, The Hill We Climb, carried an echo of Burns’s political and humanitarian fervour, and of his far-sighted and timeless convictions. Angelou – like so many women down the ages – responded to the Ayrshire poet’s insistence on freedom, love and justice. Also to his humour. All these were in Gorman’s poem. By treading in Angelou’s footsteps, she is heir also to the man who wrote, in Scots Wha Hae: ‘By Oppression’s woes and pains./ By your sons in servile chains,/ We will drain our dearest veins,/ But they shall be free!’

(Rosemary Goring is a journalist, writer and editor. Her books include Scotland: The Autobiography, Scotland: Her Story and the novels After Flodden and Dacre’s War. She is currently writing a book about Mary, Queen of Scots, and lives in the Scottish Borders, closer to England than Edinburgh.)

