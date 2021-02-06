Frank Wilson

When I first arrived in Hong Kong in the late 1970s, as someone coming from the UK, the traffic situation seemed chaotic. Rickshaws, hawkers’ carts, minibuses, cars, taxis, buses and trams all hustled and bustled in the teeming streets, with much honking of horns and impatient pushing for space. To the uninitiated eye it looked dangerously anarchic. However, I soon learnt that there was system behind the madness. The sheer amount of traffic relative to road space in the urban areas – and resulting jams -- guaranteed slow speeds and few serious accidents. But, also, I found that getting around by public transport was easy. Plenty of reasonably priced taxis, buses, and, once you’d mastered the protocol and how to say “yau lok”, a flexible minibus option. And then, in 1979, the first MTR line opened.

This was all fine, but after a year in the territory I landed an interesting job, which required a commute not well served by a public transport connection. The quickest combination of taxi, bus and minibus would take over an hour. So, I bought a motorbike. By bike my journey took a mere ten minutes. And, so began the Easy Rider period of my life in Hong Kong. (Easy Rider – cult 1960s film starring Peter Fonda). Surely, you might think, observing traffic behavior in today’s Hong Kong, which is faster and more aggressive, that was a dangerous move. However, I was an experienced bike rider, having back home owned a traditional British bike – a BSA Royal Star – and driven it through a couple of cold, dark UK winters. Driving in the sunshine of Hong Kong was sheer pleasure after that initiation. Furthermore, the congestion in the urban areas meant I spent most of the time scooting past lines of crawling vehicles. My two-stroke Kawasaki 350 was a nimble bike, light to handle, and with sharp acceleration. It enabled me to dart through the streets and avoid blockages, as well as exploring the corners of the Island and the New Territories unimpeded. It gave me a great sense of freedom. And, I should add, it attracted girlfriends! That is, girlfriends of a certain adventurous nature, anyway. The only downside, I remember, was that in the peak of summer heat and humidity it was uncomfortable to wear the helmet. But I tolerated the interior heat as long as my external image was cool.

The age of the Japanese machine came to an unfortunate finale after several years, during which it had given faithful, trouble-free service. On the fateful evening in question, I was cruising through the Cross Harbour Tunnel, when, quite suddenly, and without warning, the bike spluttered to a halt. This was excruciatingly embarrassing, for I was right in the middle of the semi-lit tunnel, with non-stop streams of traffic brushing past me. As it failed to re-start, I then had to push the bike a long way to the tunnel’s exit, while choking on exhaust fumes. Easy Rider never had to suffer this humiliation! Worse was to come, for when I finally found my way to a repair shop (having paid a hefty fine to the tunnel authorities) I learnt that the breakdown was entirely my fault. I had hoped I had merely run out of petrol, but, in fact, the engine had actually seized up, and the bike was a write-off. I had forgotten to top up the oil level, which is fatal in a two-stroke engine.

My problem was compounded by the fact that I was travelling around the Island and Kowloon a lot at that time, as part of my job. Fortunately for me, within a few days, an acquaintance overheard me bemoaning my luck and offered me his motorbike for a very reasonable price, as he was, with little notice, being transferred out of Hong Kong. Consequently, I proudly took possession of a grand Honda 500cc model. Compared to the Kawasaki, this was a Rolls Royce. Much heavier, but more powerful, it handled the steep slopes of the territory with ease, growling and purring impressively as it did so. Rather than a tearaway racer, I felt more………..imperious!

All good things come an end, however, and after a couple more years’ pleasure using the Honda, my biking days in Hong Kong were finished. Two accidents, neither of which were my fault, convinced me of the sense of this decision. The first happened as I rode up the hill at the start of Stubbs Road and prepared to turn right, girlfriend seated behind me. As I began to turn, the bike skidded on an oil patch and we tumbled over. Neither of us was badly hurt, only bruised, but the problem was our legs were trapped under the weight of the machine. Worse still, as I struggled unsuccessfully to get free, the cars in both directions just drove around us, ignoring our plight, until, after many minutes, one kind driver halted and helped us up. No harm was done, except to my relationship with the girlfriend, who left me in search of less hazardous romance.

The second occurred only days later, when a reckless car driver swerved in front of me as a I threaded my way through dense traffic on the Happy Valley flyover. He pinioned me and the bike against the guardrail, crushing the machine and injuring my leg. The culprit was apologetic and offered to take me to hospital, and the injury was not serious, but I nevertheless took it as a sign. It would have cost a small fortune to repair the Honda, anyway. Although I was not religious, I took the accidents as divine warnings. My Easy Rider days were over.

I often look back at those freewheeling times with nostalgia. I haven’t yet experienced a male mid-life crisis, when I needed to buy a Harley Davidson and recapture my youth. But then, even if I did, I think my wife and children would have something to say.

(The writer lived in Hong Kong for more than twenty years, arriving soon after the death of Mao and leaving after the handover of the territory to China. He experienced the seismic transformation of Hong Kong on its journey from plastic flowers and T-shirts to global front runner in trade and high finance.)

