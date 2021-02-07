Some of my best friends – no irony intended – are English. It is important to acknowledge this at the outset. I love England in the same way as I love Florence and Paris and used to love New York. When I was young my family holidayed in traditional English seaside resorts such as Scarborough and Whitley Bay. Later, as a teenager, I roved around the Lake District, sleeping under the stars and washing in freezing streams. My first job was in London for the civil service. I lived in Notting Hill which in those days was as fashionable as top hats and chastity belts. Later, I moved south of the River Thames to Balham which was heavily populated by Jamaicans who brought the sound of Bob Marley to British shores.

The books I read in Balham library were mostly English classics, novels about people of privilege who had gone to public schools such as Eton, after which they were destined for Oxbridge and a seat in the House of Commons. England was an idea as much as a place. It was tolerant, urbane, educated, sophisticated, humourful, multi-cultural. Nothing could upset the equilibrium of an Englishman who prided himself on his stiff upper lip.

As a Scot I did not feel excluded or derided though it was irritating always to be called Jock. Nor did I think much of the idea of Scottish nationalism. Scotland then – in the late 1960s and early 1970s – was an integral and cherished part of the United Kingdom and the notion that it might in a few decades seek a divorce from its nearest neighbour was not on my agenda.

How times change. Even as we remain in the grip of the virus and are coming to terms with the fallout from Brexit, the clamour for Scotland to leave the UK seems to grow by the day. Recent opinion polls consistently suggest that a majority of Scots crave independence. As if that was not enough to give Boris Johnson nightmares, the same polls indicate that the Northern Irish are increasing attracted to a united Ireland. Even the Welsh, it seems, are less enamoured than they were of remaining part of the UK. The forthcoming election for the Scottish parliament in May will be critical. If, as predicted, the SNP win a majority then their leader, Nicola Sturgeon, will press for a second referendum on independence.

While the momentum for change comes from beyond England’s borders there are signs that many English are beginning to believe that enough is enough and that if the Scots want a divorce they should have one. What point is there in a marriage when one of the partners no longer wants to live under the same roof as the other? It is a reasonable position to adopt. But this also begs the question of what this all means for England. Some sixty years ago, Dean Acheson, the US Secretary of State under President Truman, caused a hullabaloo when he said that “Great Britain has lost an empire but not yet found a role.” Acheson’s remark has been much-quoted recently, except that “Great Britain” is replaced with “England”. Having left the EU largely because of a cohort of English politicians and propagandists, England must now seek a role that has for decades eluded it.

First, though, it would be helpful to have in one’s mind’s eye a picture of what England is. One turns first to George Orwell who, writing in the immediate aftermath of the Second World War, wrote a perceptive essay called ‘The English People’. The “salient characteristics” of what we might call “ordinary” folk, Orwell said, were “artistic insensibility, gentleness, respect for legality, suspicion of foreigners, sentimentality about animals, hypocrisy, exaggerated class distinction, and an obsession with sport.” Only the perverse would argue that none of the above applies today. On the contrary, most of what Orwell described still holds good. In 1993, the then prime minister, John Major, when addressing a pro-European Conservative group, echoed Orwell. Fifty years hence, said Major, Britain – which he seemed to think is synonymous with England – would still be the country of long shadows on county cricket grounds, warm beer, “invincible” green suburbs, dog lovers and – pace Orwell – “old maids bicycling to Holy Communion through the morning mist.”

Matthew Parris, a columnist for the Times, is the latest to attempt a definition of Englishness. A few days ago he argued that if we want to know what England means today we should look no further than a Channel 4 sitcom called Back. Its focal point is a struggling pub, The John Barleycorn, which is situated in Gloucestershire in the south-west of the country. It is a place that is open to everyone, irrespective of colour, creed or class. Such establishments have survived throughout history when castles and abbeys have fallen into ruin and kings and queens have been toppled. There was the Tabard in Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales, the Admiral Benbow in Treasure Island, the Rovers Return in Coronation Street, the Nag’s Head in Only Fools and Horses and the Old Vic in EastEnders, to name but a handful.

England without pubs would be like France without garlic or Italy deprived of pasta. Orwell’s quest for a perfect pub led him to invent one. He called it The Moon Under Water and he listed ten qualities it should have, including “atmosphere”, which, like England and Englishness, is difficult to define but is obvious when you find it. The trouble is that around 2,500 pubs closed in the last year and the future for those that remain is far from rosy. Like the pub, England needs to reinvent itself, to discover a new role in a rapidly changing world. Otherwise, its decline may be steep.

(Alan Taylor was deputy editor and managing editor of the Scotsman newspaper. He was a Booker Prize judge in 1994. His latest book is Appointment in Arezzo, an account of his friendship with the novelist Muriel Spark.)

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play