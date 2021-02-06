The curving façades of tenement blocks built in the colonial era have not only made one of the most unique features of Hong Kong’s urban landscape, these corner buildings were meant to serve the interests of the people as well as that of the developers.

The British colonial government encouraged the construction of balconies and verandas in 1935 by exempting their floor area from the land premium that developers were obliged to pay. These structures were hoped to provide shades to the pedestrian footpaths underneath, hence considered public facilities.

“The developers thus made use of the free balcony space to make profit. When a tenement was built at a street corner, its balcony simply followed the curve of the sidewalks underneath, giving birth to corner houses,” says Lee Ho-yin, founder and director of the University of Hong Kong’s Architectural Conservation Programme.

The preservationist adds that these balconies were unauthorized construction silently permitted by the government. “Balconies built on the government’s land were not to be privatized. However, developers would still include its square footage in the total area of the flats to be sold. New homeowners would then use the balcony to create an extra room.” Written in black and white, the Building Ordinance in 1966 also mentioned that such practice “has long been tolerated as a means of providing additional living space” amid housing shortage.

The development of corner houses in Hong Kong can be divided in three phases. The pre-war Building Ordinance restricted the height of the building to four storeys, with columns and verandas. Lui Seng Chun in Prince Edward, a Grade One historic building, has a veranda even bigger than its gross floor area, Lee notes.

Following the population boom and the housing shortage in the ’50s, the Building Ordinance was amended in 1955 to relax the building height restriction, resulting in the eight-storey corner houses, such as Wanchai House on Wan Chai Road.

After the relaxation of building regulation led to taller and denser buildings, plot ratio and site coverage were introduced to the Building Ordinance in 1962, demanding a certain distance between buildings.

“The developers objected to the reduction of building areas, and the government conceded by postponing the amendment to 1966. In those four years, all developers hurried into completing the unfinished buildings.” The third stage between 1962 and 1966 thus saw the boom of corner tenement houses. The junctions of Johnston Road, Wanchai Road and Fleming Road are home to the corner tenements built during that time, including Mei Wah Building built in 1963, as well as Chung Wui Mansion and the Tung Shing Building both completed in 1964.

“Developers kept taking loans from the banks to build more houses, leading to bank runs in 1965. The domino effect led to the closure of many Chinese-backed banks. Hang Seng Bank was one of them,” Lee says. The financial crisis also led to the riot in 1967 and no more corner houses have been constructed since the 1970s, ending the craze for corner tenements.

Officially known as the “composite building,” most corner houses consist of a mix of residential and commercial spaces. During the economic boom in the ’50s and ’60s, the government allowed these buildings to serve dual functions as a way to tackle land shortage. The braille sign board saying “Ying King Guesthouse,” for instance, can be found at the exterior wall of Mei Wah Building.

The guesthouse on the ninth floor of Mei Wah Building was built in 1963. Stanley, the second-generation owner, says, “Back then there were not many tall buildings around. We were almost the tallest building in the neighborhood, with an excellent view of the Victoria Harbour.” Nowadays, surrounded by more taller blocks around, only a glimpse of the harbor view is left.

Among the nine rooms of Ying King Apartment, the biggest one at the corner is not for rent. “It used to be a playroom with two mahjong tables before it was turned into a function room for laundry and drying machines,” says Stanley. He did not realize that half of the room used to be a balcony, until the building was checked under the mandatory building inspection scheme. “When we applied for the guesthouse license in the ’90s, our building plans were approved by the Building Department.”

Since the passing of Stanley’s father in 2000, the guesthouse has been operated by his mother, who is now over 90 years old. As business has been slow, the family eventually decided to close the guesthouse last year.

With only three pre-war corner houses with curving façades remaining, questions remain whether those built after the war can be saved from demolition. Lee hopes the government can preserve corner houses, especially those in Wan Chai. “The corner houses here are better preserved. They are rare. Conservation does not mean turning them into heritage buildings. In fact, corner houses with mixed commercial and residential uses are functional buildings. The best way to preserve them is to maintain these functions through Hong Kong’s development.”

