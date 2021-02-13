Frank Wilson

It will be a little sad this year, not being able to celebrate Chinese New Year properly. Traditionally, my family and I would at least go to Chinatown in London, enjoy the festivities and tuck into some authentic food. That won’t be possible this year, of course, with the COVID lockdown restricting movement, restaurants closed and the city half deserted. I’ll miss the colourful lanterns, lion dancing, clashing of cymbals and eye-catching costumes that mark the occasion. Chinese New Year in Hong Kong when I lived there was always special. Many expat friends took it as an opportunity to take a short holiday elsewhere, flying off to Thailand or Malaysia. But I always liked to stay and enjoy the calm and colour it brought to Hong Kong. Everyone rested and many shops and companies shut down for a few days. It was a chance just to chill out from the normal fast pace of life in the territory; read, and walk around the Peak. I spent many hours wandering around the New Year stalls in Victoria Park.

This year, however, is a special New Year for me, for it announces the Year of the Ox, my own Chinese horoscope sign. Naturally, I don’t believe in any superstitious nonsense, but like everyone, I can’t resist looking -- secretly -- at the implications for me. Having studied this superficially I must say I quite like being an Ox. This sturdy beast has been helping out mankind in the fields for over 4000 years. Incredibly, there are still some 130 million water buffalo in the world today, most of them still hauling and carrying as they have done for centuries. As anyone knows who has seen one, they are immensely strong. They are also hard-working and patient, toiling away without complaint, often in rice paddies, where they existed, pulling the plough, heavily-laden carts and other loads.

Translated into the human characteristics I am supposed to assume, because of my birth year, this means I am industrious, reliable, honest, logical and uncomplaining. No problems so far. However, Ox-people are also supposed to be stubborn, uncommunicative, unimaginative and rather boring. Well, of course, Oxen are not known for being imaginative, but I am reluctant to be so classified! I’m also dismayed to discover that my particular type of Ox – the Earth Ox – is in for a bumpy ride this coming year. I read that 2021 is forecast to be turbulent, presenting unexpected career and emotional challenges. Hopefully, this is all related to COVID, which should be a problem we have overcome by the summer.

For the first years I was living in Hong Kong, in the late 70s, it was common to see the solid, passive, black hulks of the Oxen, or Water Buffalo (Sui Ngau) in the wet rice paddies of the New Territories. As urbanisation spread its concrete over the area during the 80s, agriculture declined and the rice paddy disappeared, along with the working Ox. I was pleased to read, however, that, although the beast is no longer seen labouring, there are a couple of herds of them that still roam free on Lantau Island. They are, it seems, tolerated and even cared for by a figure known as the “Buffalo Mother”. More than a hundred graze there happily, undisturbed, and even nurtured by the lady. A fitting tribute to their contribution to Hong Kong is the two statues in Exchange Square. These bronze figures, sculpted by the renowned British artist Elisabeth Frink, show one standing and one sitting Ox, portraying the power and dignity of the animals.

One other famous Hong Kong water buffalo had nothing to do with Chinese horoscopes. In 1970 a powerfully-built young Scottish footballer arrived in Hong Kong, as part of a small contingent of players recruited to strengthen the local professional league. His name was Walter Gerrard and he was an immediate hit with Hong Kong football fans. On account of his broad chest and bulky frame they nicknamed him “Dai Sui Ngau” – big water buffalo – and he terrified local defences. After giving up playing, he made Hong Kong his permanent home and was a well-known figure about town until, sadly, passing away a few years ago.

As an Ox in the Chinese system, I am at least in good company. Another Ox is Barack Obama, with whom I should like to think I share the statesmanlike vision and dignified intelligence. George Clooney is another one of us Oxen. So, George and I should have sex appeal and much charm in common. Unfortunately, I have to admit that Adolf Hitler was also an Ox, so it’s not in my interest to pursue such comparisons too closely.

I like the idea, that, as an Ox, I should be industrious, honest and placid. But watch out! Whilst us Oxen are renowned for our patience, we should not be pushed too far, for an Ox that is provoked into finally losing his temper is a danger to be avoided! Let’s hope that won’t happen, and the New Year is not as predicted but one of peace and reason. To that end – I wish Kung Hei Fat Choi to all readers!

(The writer lived in Hong Kong for more than twenty years, arriving soon after the death of Mao and leaving after the handover of the territory to China. He experienced the seismic transformation of Hong Kong on its journey from plastic flowers and T-shirts to global front runner in trade and high finance.)

