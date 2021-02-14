As I write, I can hear neighbours clearing snow from doorways and paths. The street lies under a billowy sea of white that rises to some windowsills. With the flakes starting to fall once more, however, I suspect the shovellers’ work will soon be undone, their sunken footsteps refilled.

This past week we have woken each morning to find our Borders village coated even more deeply than when we went to bed. During the night, the sound of snow falling down the chimney wakens us, as occasionally does the rumble of the snow plough, its blade carving through the drifts like the prow of a Viking ship breasting the North Sea.

Much of the country has been hit by the Beast from the East II, named after the ferocious storms two years ago. In March 2018, Siberian weather swept over the UK, bringing almost everything to a halt. Remote communities like ours were cut off for a week. In recent days, as then, news bulletins have warned travellers not to venture out unless it is an emergency. As if we needed to be told. To brave the roads in these conditions requires not just winter tyres but nerves of steel.

Like Switzerland, Scotland is almost synonymous with snow. Our winters are long and can be fierce. Yet while some people might reasonably question who would want to live with what can feel like never-ending months of cold, rain, gales, ice, sleet, blizzards and darkness, others see a forecast of heavy snow and subzero temperatures as the best time to visit.

The allure of our mountains – the Cairngorms and Cuillins in particular – never fades. This year, ski-resorts are frustrated at seeing excellent skiing conditions going to waste, since the Covid lockdown prevents them from opening. For places like Glenshee in the Highlands, this must be torture. Yet even the mountain paths and sheer cliff faces in Skye and the Highlands – usually the winter playground of serious climbers – are eerily quiet. With travel legal only within one’s local area, and solely for essential purposes, the risk of prosecution if you are discovered is high. A couple of climbers from Glasgow learned this to their cost last month when they attempted Ben Nevis and ran into difficulties. After being airlifted to safety, they were met and charged by the police.

The Scottish peaks in summertime can be daunting, but the truly adventurous need the thrill of conquering them in Arctic conditions. For even the most experienced, they can be as testing as the Himalayas or Alps, in part because the weather can turn terrifyingly fast from sunshine to whiteout. When that happens, taking a single step can be lethal. As my husband can attest, the only thing to do is sit it out. In the depths of winter, however, it could be days before visibility returns, by which time hypothermia will have taken hold.

In The Living Mountain, the writer Nan Shepherd’s homage to the Cairngorms, she wrote about the tragic case of two young local men who went missing in January 1928. Days later they were found a mere five miles from safety, to which they had been crawling on their hands and knees. Like too many others – whose bodies might lie undiscovered for years – they were victims of what is called blin’ drift, a blinding combination of snow and wind, of which the wind is the deadliest element.

The only plus-side to this year’s lack of mountaineering is the certainty that fewer will die in pursuit of sport. Each winter and spring, the tally of those who have fallen or been swept to their deaths steadily mounts, a terrible reminder of how dangerous our peaks can be. In part, this is because many of our most challenging ranges are within easy driving distance of Glasgow, Edinburgh or Aberdeen. Since they do not need the help of sherpas to reach them, beginners or the foolhardy convince themselves that they are benign. Nothing could be further from the truth. It is as possible to be buried under an avalanche on the Five Sisters of Kintail as on the Eiger or Everest. Right now is avalanche season, with fresh snow falling on old, making it treacherously unstable.

One of Scotland’s most bleak and beautiful mountain valleys, Glen Coe – scene of an infamous massacre on this day [13 February] in 1692 – was home of the renowned mountaineer Hamish MacInnes. On his death last November, the country mourned a remarkable figure who was not only an intrepid climber, who had scaled some of the world’s most frightening heights, but who put his knowledge to the service of fellow devotees. Joining the local Mountain Rescue team, MacInnes went on to revolutionise the way it operated. He also invented tools for safer climbing. After the handle of an ice axe came away as he was ascending a rock face, he devised a one-piece axe that would not break. Another innovation was a light collapsible stretcher to bring the injured off the slopes, which could also be winched into a helicopter. His last ever climb was onto the roof of Belford Hospital in Fort William, where he was a patient.

Nicknamed the Fox of Glencoe for his ability to get himself out of deadly situations, MacInnes became an icon of wilderness wisdom. Those who have no urge to master our mountains could do worse than drive through the gloomy grandeur of Glencoe. It is said to be haunted by those who died in the massacre on that fatal snowbound night, but if spirits do exist, MacInnes will be hovering, at an elevation where only eagles ought to feel at home.

There will always be fearless individuals like him, drawn to the slopes as if by magnet. Of the unfortunate young men who perished, Nan Shepherd believed their mistake was not to reckon on the force of the wind. Nevertheless, she understood why they made the attempt: “For it is a risk we must all take when we accept individual responsibility for ourselves on the mountain, and until we have done that, we do not begin to know it.”

(Rosemary Goring is a journalist, writer and editor. Her books include Scotland: The Autobiography, Scotland: Her Story and the novels After Flodden and Dacre’s War. She is currently writing a book about Mary, Queen of Scots, and lives in the Scottish Borders, closer to England than Edinburgh.)

