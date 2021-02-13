Crushed by the wheels of urban development and political agenda, traces of colonial legacy have been wiped bit by bit from the face of Hong Kong. Not only more and more locals are dedicating great efforts to preservation, Camille Levert, a French artist who moved to the territory five years ago, has also developed a unique way to keep the collective memories from fading.

Unlike most expatriates in the city, Levert sees Hong Kong much more than a global financial hub with glittering skyscrapers. The 46-year-old frequents old neighborhoods such as Sham Shui Po and Mong Kok to take a closer look at the lives and cultures of locals. She loves watching shops and stalls do business with their doors open, as retail outlets in France generally have a storefront like the branches of luxury brands on Canton Road in Hong Kong.

Her ventures into old districts have not only opened her eyes to citizens’ authentic way of life, they also allow her to discover one of the most iconic features found almost at every doorstep across the city – neon signs. “In France, [all pharmacies] have the same green cross glowing. It’s a neon sign but not very artistic. They are all the same.” On the other hand, neon signs in Hong Kong are unique as they come in different shapes and sizes.

One of her favorites is the tea leaf-shaped neon sign of the Ki Chan Tea Company in Wan Chai. “The shape, I think, is interesting. I haven’t seen any other vegetable neon in Hong Kong, so this one really surprises me.” The green and orange neon tubes have prompted her to create an artwork. Since then, she has been documenting neon signs in different districts with three dimensional pictures.

While a 3D picture may look like a simple collage, each takes her at least a week to research on top of three to four weeks of meticulous handicraft. She always starts with stacking 50 to 60 photos according to the image’s magnification, then repeats the step of cropping the background out until only the subject remains. Each picture can easily cost thousands due to the time needed for handmade efforts.

Apart from building a three-dimensional series, Levert also loves to snap shots of neon signs, particularly at dawn when people start to head home after work. “It’s the beginning of life at home,” says the artist. “It’s something you need to see. It’s comforting to have around.” To Levert, the neon signs are like street symbols that remind people to go home when they light up.

However, the neon shimmer that is so core to the city’s visual culture is slowly dimming, after the government has been ramping up its crackdown on illegal signboards in recent years. Levert confesses she is saddened by the vanishing of the signs. “I feel sad, even though it’s not my city, it’s not my culture. If you remove all the neon, you will, you know, take everything down from the past. And [Hong Kong] will then look like any other cities in the world.”

Other than neon signs, Levert considers Hong Kong cinema one of the two elements that defines the identity of local Hong Kong. “The more you watch movies, the more you think you know the city.” She cites iconic scenes such as Andy Lau pointing his gun at Tony Leung’s head on the rooftop of the North Point Government Offices in “Infernal Affairs” and Stephen Chow standing on King’s Road with his rainbow tie in “From Beijing With Love.”

Not only can the hardcore fan of Hong Kong cinema recall every detail from classics such as Wong Kar-wai’s “In the Mood For Love”, she is also acquainted with lesser known ones such as “Just One Look” directed by Riley Yip.

“French movies are not as diverse as Hong Kong movies,” she says. For example, a bloody scene in “From Beijing With Love”, where Anita Yuen takes out a bullet from Stephen Chow’s leg, is paired with background music of a love song. She has learnt to appreciate Hong Kong culture through the contrasting and diverse mise-en-scène elements. “As I do not speak Cantonese, Hong Kong cinema has become my way to understand the social culture and how people relate.” Through movies, she has also become familiar with the roads in Hong Kong, as streets and alleys often remind her of different episodes in films.

One of her three-dimensional pictures is a miniature of the State Theatre Building in North Point – a standing witness to the history of Hong Kong cinema. “It really touches me, the way that the building still stands here in a city that has changed too much.” As cinemas around the world are moving into shopping malls, theatre with stand-alone architecture have become increasingly rare. “I think it is more romantic to go to the cinema when it’s not in a shopping mall,” says the artist, who regards the State Theatre as a precious symbol of local culture.

To collect references for her 3D picture project, Levert keeps a photo folder of Hong Kong old cinemas, some of which have either closed or are barely known. The Life Theatre in Kwun Tong, for instance, has already been re-developed into a church. The Golden Valley Theatre in Sau Ming Ping, now closed but not demolished, is her favorite not only for its unique architecture, but also the haunted stories behind. “People have not torn it down for fear of angering the ghosts. So the ghosts have rescued the cinema. I think it is very interesting.”

Apart from artworks of neon signs, she has also created five three-dimensional pictures of cinemas and plans to make 10 more. “Hong Kong cinemas have a very rich history, and we must remember it,” Levert asserts. The French artist plans to stay in the city to document Hong Kong’s heritage, whether visual or cultural, through art.

