Frank Wilson

When I returned to live in London, after more than twenty years of residing in Hong Kong, I found the city much improved. In the 1970s, when I left, it was a grey place, litter-strewn and dominated by men in pin-striped suits. On return, however, I was greeted by a much more cosmopolitan place, with a business buzz, booming property market, international restaurants and a dazzling cultural scene. It was crowded with visitors from around the world and steeped in optimism.

But if London had been transformed in that time period, Beijing had simultaneously metamorphosed into an entirely different city – evolving rapidly from an austere windswept Maoist citadel into a glitzy, overpowering advertisement for capitalist commercialism. The speed and depth of change were breath-taking.

I had not been long settled in Hong Kong, before I decided I must visit Beijing. This was not because I had any presage of the change to come, but because I ambitiously wanted to try out my primitive Putonghua, and, as a history teacher, wished to see for myself the central stage of the key events in China’sepic past.

In the late 70s then, I found myself seated on a China Airlines flight, staring at the hard-boiled egg and instant noodles I had been served for lunch. I remember watching nervously as the air hostess poured the boiling water from a hand-held kettle onto the noodles, praying that we wouldn’t hit any turbulence. It had been quite a process to organise the trip as I had to get a tourist visa from the China Travel Bureau based in Tsimshatsui, a bureaucratic tangle which took about six weeks to expedite. On arriving at the old Beijing airport, I was struck by how quiet and scruffy it was compared to Kai Tak. It was also quite eery being driven along the deserted main road into town – almost desolate.

However, any anxiety was driven away by the warm welcome I received at the hotel I had chosen. This purely Chinese hotel(selected so I had to speak Putonghua) was a 15-minute walk from Tiananmen Square, the universal centre point of my sight-seeing plans. The staff were flustered at having to deal with a “waiguo ren”, but made every effort to make me feel comfortable, even pretending to understand my garbled speech. The very next day I managed to hire a bicycle – for five Hong Kong dollars – and so set off proudly pedalling around the city.

It was a good choice. The streets were devoid of cars and the terrain flat. Luckily the weather was mild. What struck me most was that as I rode past, children would point and shout “Waiguoren” and run after me with big smiles on their faces. I was obviously a celebrity, or at least an oddity, to be gazed at and pointed at. People, in general, were not unfriendly, but cautious and shy. A few attempted to rip me off, like the melon seller outside Beijing Zoo, who wanted HK$10 for a slice. A couple of student-age approached me timidly to try out their English. Nearly everyone was dressed in the classic Mao blue suit, and, if not, in plain dark hues. It was a fascinating few days, in which I immersed myself in the history of the city – visiting the well-known, but no less impressive, sight-seeing treasures. These included the Forbidden City, Temple of Heaven, National Museum and many others. I left with feelings of the heavyweight of the significance of the city in China’s past, but also its oppressive silence and calm.

Fast wind to the mid-990s and business took me back to the capital. Naturally, I was aware of the economic changes enveloping China and its capital from the viewing point of Hong Kong, but I was nevertheless awestruck at the new Beijing which confronted me. A vast, modern and efficient airport efficiently processed me, and a smart taxi whisked me along a multi-lane highway, decorated on each side by huge colourful advertising hoardings. Hitting the city suburbs was a further shock. We immediately ground down to a slow crawl as we joined a never-ending traffic jam. Where had all these cars come from?

The reserved, shy, shabby city I had enjoyed nearly twenty years earlier was transmuted into a bustling, neon-lit, skyscraper-profiled metropolis. I stayed in a swanky hotel and exchanged a pedal bike for a chauffeur-driven BMW. On this visit I enjoyed elegant offices and cool bars. People were fashionably dressed; the young women in figure-hugging skirts and the men in sharp suits. No longer was I an oddity, but just another invisible international visitor.

Beijing’s metamorphosis was a stunning symbol of China’s whirlwind economic renaissance. But the unchanged and imposing presence of the Forbidden City and other great monuments bear silent witness to the sweeping panorama of Chinese history that makes twenty years a fleeting moment in comparison. Nevertheless, let’s hope China’s long-term development can recapture the optimistic positivity of those heady times.

(The writer lived in Hong Kong for more than twenty years, arriving soon after the death of Mao and leaving after the handover of the territory to China. He experienced the seismic transformation of Hong Kong on its journey from plastic flowers and T-shirts to global front runner in trade and high finance.)

---------------------------------

