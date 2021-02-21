My favourite dictionary defines the word ‘limbo’ as an “uncertain or intermediate state”. It also offers an alternative meaning: “the borderland of Hell”. Is this not a perfect description of where we all are today? We live in no man’s land, an in between space, not knowing what lies ahead. The promise of ‘normality’, the Holy Grail, often sounds like an offer that’s too good to be true. No one can say exactly when things will return to the way they were. The future is indefinite, uncertain, indefinable.

For those people charged with organising public events this offers little comfort. As I write, the Australian Open is taking place in Melbourne. To allow this to happen the players had to quarantine for two weeks in hotel rooms before the tournament started. Novac Djokovic, the world No 1 tennis player, is quoted as saying this is unsustainable and that the rest of the season may have to be abandoned if such restrictions are applied elsewhere.

Meanwhile, in Japan, the organisers of the Tokyo Olympics, which were scheduled to take place last year, insist they will now go ahead this July. I admire their ambition and hope that it will be fulfilled but I fear they may yet be disappointed. If the signals from the UK government are anything to go by, it is doubtful whether international travel will resume in any meaningful sense by the summer. The idea that athletes from over 200 states will be able to flock to the Far East while the virus continues to wreak havoc seems to me as far-fetched as a fairy tale.

Here in Scotland, there are similar doubts over the Edinburgh International Festival and its satellites. It is several months since I have been in Edinburgh and I rely on photos and reports from friends to tell me what it’s like there at the moment. One of my favourite streets, Victoria Street, was featured in a paper at the weekend. There was not a soul to be seen on its cobblestones. Nearby, in the Royal Mile, Edinburgh’s oldest thoroughfare, a deer has been spotted where you would normally expect to see tourists shopping for single malts and tartan scarves.

July, just five months away, is when Scotland’s capital prepares to host the world’s biggest arts festival. Weeks before then advance parties arrive from across the globe to inspect accommodation and prep venues. Originally envisaged as a three-week event, it now encompasses August and spills over into September. Throughout that period the city’s population of around half a million doubles and accommodation is at a premium. To an extent Edinburgh is, like Venice, a victim of its own hype, deluged by culture seekers who flit in and out, leaving the natives to nurse the hangover. For the globetrotting young who hope to make a career in the arts, the annual jamboree has become a rite of passage. It is their equivalent of the Hajj, a happening they must attend at least once in their lifetime.

This year, however, will be very different. No one knows at this point whether audiences will be allowed to attend events. Even if they are, will they want to take the risk? Until the ‘all clear’ sirens sound, and people’s safety can be guaranteed, it is likely that many will prefer to exercise caution and stay in the security of their own homes. For festival organisers this is, of course, the worst of times. Their solution to the problem is to go online. So, instead of visiting a concert hall or theatre, we will tune in to performances from near and far. This might work in the short term but not, one suspects, for much longer than that. “Football without the fans,” said the legendary Celtic manager, Jock Stein, “is nothing.” The same could be said of the performing arts.

The inaugural festival took place in 1947. Rudolf Bing, its first director, was an Austrian Jew who had fled the Nazis. He was inspired by Edinburgh’s spectacular setting and compactness; you could walk from one venue to another in a matter of minutes. Here was the Enlightenment in physical form, “a centre of world resort for lovers of music, drama, opera, ballet and the graphic arts.” He was encouraged by Henry Harvey Wood of the British Council and Lord Provost Sir John Falconer, who pledged £20,000 from the municipal coffers if the same sum could be met by other means. This was less an offer than a challenge. Edinburgh, as countless arts administrators have bemoaned, makes a virtue of thrift.

It was left to a horse to ensure that the Festival would go ahead. Ocean Swell, owned by the Earl of Rosebery, narrowly won the 1944 Derby at the generous odds of 28/1. Those who know about such matters say it was not one of the fabled race’s great champions. Be that as it may, Lady Rosebery persuaded her husband to donate at least part of his winnings to help meet the Lord Provost’s target.

From the outset, the Festival grew a fringe, which, by 2019, numbered almost 4000 shows. Unlike its “official” rival, the Fringe is self-selecting and open to everyone who has the wherewithal to pay for an entry into its programme. When I worked at the Scotsman newspaper we aimed to review every show. Planned like the Dunkirk evacuation, it was not unusual for reviewers to see half a dozen or more performances a day. This continued from dawn until dusk for three weeks, by the end of which time-critical faculties and discipline were beginning to fray. That will not be the case this year. But I have no doubt that when the virus is finally vanquished the Festival will return re-energised and reimagined and with the same aim as that adopted by its founders, “to provide a platform for the flowering of the human spirit.”

(Alan Taylor was deputy editor and managing editor of the Scotsman newspaper. He was a Booker Prize judge in 1994. His latest book is Appointment in Arezzo, an account of his friendship with the novelist Muriel Spark.)

