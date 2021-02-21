While calligraphy advertisements are scattered across Hong Kong, none others are as ubiquitous as the iconic graffiti hand-painted by the Plumber King. Probably more widely known and recognized than works by veteran artists, the two Chinese characters of his sobriquet, which read keoi wong (literally translate into “sewage king”)usually come with his phone number as well as the promise of “no scaffolding.”

Brian Kwok, associate professor in design at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, has been studying Hong Kong’s signboards and typography for five years. To him, the Chinese calligraphy in old shop signs – from the delicate yet negligible embroidery on flower plaques to the typographic streetscape of the colonial era – are rich in history. His 2020 publication, “City of Scripts: The Craftsmanship of Vernacular Lettering in Hong Kong,” collects stories of these craftsmen, one of them is a plumber known by many in the city.

While some may debate the artistic value of the graffiti of Yim Chiu-tong, the birth name of the Plumber King, its omnipresence and popularity are undeniable. Kwok says in awe, “How can someone paint his Calligraffiti all over Hong Kong? He’s been doing this for years and has written himself into Hongkongers’ collective memories.” The scholar has kept track of the plumber’s advertisement across the city. Apart from downtown areas like Yau Ma Tei and Jordan, many of them can be found as far as up north in the New Territories. Outlying islands are probably the only region devoid of his art.

“I have painted all over Hong Kong and probably all over the whole world,” the Plumber King jokes. “I can’t even remember how many of these I’ve painted.” Yim often spends his time during the day either on repairing pipes or painting his ads on the streets. “I keep some paints on my scooter,” he smiles as he taps his 25-year-old Japanese silver scooter. “If I get work, I go to work. If not, I pick a spot to paint.”

Kwok is particularly amused by the Plumber King’s tricks to discover spots for painting. “It’s an art of balance. He always avoids painting over other artwork or posters. And the spot needs to be visible to passers-by but also where he can easily flee from being caught. You can find his enormous calligraphy on a quiet alleyway or his tiny typography under a bridge. Even the temporary hoardings or concrete walls at construction sites, the decelerating columns at intersections, the floor tiles at bus stops, and the first stair steps are his canvas.” Agreeing with Kwok’s observation, Yim also admits, “I always paint my ads on alleys, at bus stops, roadways and pedestrian crossings because I want people to see them.”

Not only has the 74-year-old been repeatedly caught and fined for defacing public property, his work has often been painted over by either his rivals or the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department. Nevertheless, he keeps writing new ones whenever he can. He will drive to the spot, get off his scooter, mix the paint, and finish the graffiti within half an hour. For the locations where he is less likely to be picked up, he tends to triple the time and decorate the graffiti with bright colors and bold outlines. He explains, “The more refined the calligraphy, the more eye-catching it is.”

Yim even shapes his advertisements based on the space of the spot. If he has enough space on top of his name and phone number, he will also write his scope of service, covering subdivided flats, kitchens, bathrooms and clogged pipes. Those words are usually smaller or distributed along the staircase. “I write inside the grids if there are some on the wall. Otherwise, I write as I wish, as long as they look neat and tidy,” he shares as he paints beneath a planter on a slope. As the space becomes narrower, he finishes the stroke of a word on the pavement. “If I have enough space, I would have written this character in the same size as the rest. It would look much nicer,” he says.

As the plumber’s prolific ads are often wiped out swiftly, locating them is like playing a hide-and-seek game. He insists on carrying a can of paint and brushes of different sizes with him every day to promote his business whenever he sees a chance. Some people have compared Yim’s writing to that of Tsang Tsou-choi, the late “King of Kowloon” who had spent decades marking the streets of Hong Kong with his Chinese calligraphy. But to that remark, the Plumber King scratches his head and grins sheepishly. “I am flattered. I only do it to make ends meet. I don’t see my ads as art,” he says, before stepping back to look at what he has just written on the slope pleasingly.

Apart from the aesthetics, the Plumber King’s calligraffiti ads are valued and studied primarily for its functional yet artistic use of public space. “I think he has well represented the humanity of the city. His writing is a great example to show that people from all walks of life share the same right to the use of public space,” Kwok notes.

