Often ranked one of the world’s most liveable countries, Sweden is a dream home for many. The Scandinavian lifestyle, an all-encompassing welfare system that promises a strong social security net and the Lagom philosophy of “not too much, not too little, just right” say it all.

Yet for Alexis from Stockholm, home is somewhere else. From the moment he set foot in Hong Kong more than a decade ago, he knew he would never look back.

“Everything in Hong Kong is the opposite of Sweden, like the weather, taxes, language, culture, food, [the way people] drive on the other side of the road,” says Alexis.

“But in Hong Kong, you can just wear whatever you want and nobody will actually care. It won’t even be eccentric to them.” He explains, “And that’s because Hong Kong is much more of a melting pot of people. It’s just people from everywhere and people don’t really mind. But Sweden is like a very close-knit society”

Such sense of alternative freedom drove Alexis to move to the city 11 years ago. He first lived in Sham Shui Po where he spent most of his time exploring the fabric market, before moving to Sheung Wan a year later.

To Alexis, every neighborhood in Hong Kong houses a unique community. In the hope to find out more about the city, he started his “Tiny Islands Map” project, painting and learning about the history of different neighborhoods such as Shek Tong Tsui and Sai Ying Pun.

Among all the neighbourhood maps, Alexis names Sheung Wan his favorite. He notes that Tai Ping Shan Street used to have pretty much nothing, except some dai pai dongs (open-air food stalls) and paper recycling shops, but now there are more restaurants and cafes around. “It just creates a difference between the new and the old together, which is what’s so nice about Hong Kong, just like how the tong lao (tenement buildings) and the skyscrapers stand next to each other. I think as long as there is a balance, it is fine.”

To keep this balance alive, he has turned to old shops in the neighbourhood for his project. “I want the maps to be made in Hong Kong and incorporate traditional techniques and craftsmanship while making them”

Alexis has asked a local shop owner, known as Uncle Tim, to write the Chinese words on his map, apart from commissioning a 30-year-old movable-type print shop to print his postcards and seeking help from a decades-old carton shop.

“When I look at someone who makes letterboxes, I will think about what I can make with him or any unrelated industries that are still producing something. I think that’s really exciting because I don’t know anything about them. I can go there and learn and then make something”

Meanwhile, Alexis acknowledges that these old hidden gems are now on the brink of disappearance. “The sad part is that there is no young generation wanting to take over a lot of the trades.” he continues. “I know I can’t save all the industries, all the trades. I can’t do that by myself, but I can point them out and celebrate them whilst celebrating Hong Kong’s cultures and communities. And I think that’s nice.”

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play