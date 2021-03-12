Mr. Ng has been a resident of Tsing Yi since childhood. He discusses the island’s best features, describes the changes it has undergone and recounts stories from his childhood.

In my eyes, Tsing Yi represents the balance of Hong Kong. Our neighbourhood isn’t the subject of famous movies, it isn’t listed at the top of travel guides, nor is it known especially for any negative things. Hong Kong is so much more than our famous skyline, Hong Kong Island and The Peak.

Tsing Yi is a wonderful residential community. Our town is convenient and quite tight-knit. There is a really wide range of restaurants, and lots of popular shops that are all within easy access. It’s a relatively quiet neighbourhood, and it’s been very safe. It’s an enjoyable place to live for all ages and there is something for everyone.

Above all, my favourite place to go is the Tsing Yi Promenade. It makes for a very nice walk after dinner, to work off the carbs. Our town is primarily residential with a rich history in fishing—it’s still common to see people fishing along the promenade today. Something a lot of us Tsing Yi-ers say as we walk along the promenade is “be careful of the fishing rods” although I’ve never heard of any accidents. The belief is that the fishermen might cast the lines back like in a cartoon! It’s all in good fun though.

I moved here with my family many years ago because other family members lived here. Like a comfort zone, there’s familiarity and safety in being near your family. It also makes it easier to gather for celebrations.

My earliest memory is hazy but I was here before the shopping malls were built, and before the promenade existed! I can’t say that I didn’t like the old version of our neighbourhood, but I definitely enjoy the new things that have since been built. It was quieter before, and a lot more rugged.

Back then, houses didn’t come in estates with clubhouses, nice pavement and steps. They were wooden, and even smaller than the average apartment around here, which I think is about 500 square feet. Looking back, there was also something special about that time period.

I remember how we all knew each other in the neighbourhood. In fact, I actually found out years later that we had even more family in the area than expected, and that a distant cousin lived a few minutes away from me. I hadn’t seen them since I was little, so you can imagine my surprise. I almost cried, but I was eventually so happy that I laughed as well! To me, at the time, it seemed like a lot of people in my neighbourhood were as close as family to each other – and like my cousin and I, some of us were related by blood yet in the same area only by chance!

Right before our neighbourhood started to grow, people started to invest time and resources into changing how it looked. When more gated communities started to pop up, it marked a kind of modernization for Tsing Yi. Fundamentally, I think it really isn’t that different. Even if the town looks a little different, the coziness and homey feeling of this place hasn’t changed.

We can think about it through the eyes of a young child. I used to run around in my flip flops and shorts, and play basketball with my friends—children in Tsing Yi still do that! It was common for everyone to share one common ball, bike, skateboard, or boombox. Whoever was lucky enough to own one in the neighbourhood was usually happy to pass it around. The basketball we used to play with in those days was quite dirty and looked quite beat-up, but we didn’t care. One time I got hit in the face with the basketball—the classic childhood experience—and it left a muddy mark on my face instead of redness! When I looked in the mirror I was shocked at first but then laughed so hard that I forgot about the pain. It’s not like us kids were going to spend time cleaning the basketball when we could be shooting it through the hoop!

I used to take the ferry to go to Hong Kong Island or Tsuen Wan instead of a taxi or the MTR. There’s a bridge and train tracks now. I also remember there used to be a great bakery near Greenfield Garden. It was small but bright, and had the most amazing raisin bread and cocktail buns. That storefront has been replaced by different shops over the years, but I still miss it. You would come to know the exact times when fresh bread would come out of the oven. That was really special. It smelled like heaven.

I really like the closeness of our community. I know the security guard who manages the place I live in quite well, and I’m friendly with all my neighbours. While I don’t think most Hongkongers are as close to their neighbours as people in other cities might be, I do think it’s common for us to be friendly. As far as I know, where I live and in many mini-communities in Tsing Yi, we mainly see and chat with our neighbours in the clubhouse or at estate meetings. I go to Maritime Square for dimsum almost every day and everyone there is a familiar face, from the waiters and hostesses to the customers at other tables. I really like that about where I live. The initiative that we all have to get to know each other and to join in on community events is amazing.

After years of going to what is now known as Maritime Market, it’s become a source of comfort for me. It’s not just a part of my routine, it’s also something I look forward to. It was such a shame when the management of the market was outsourced a few years ago. It looks completely different now, and the prices have shot up. Everyone was upset about this change as it’s difficult to watch something familiar turn into something different with the snap of a finger. It no longer feels like “our” market anymore. The market used to be very dynamic, with all the classic stall lights and the red lighting of the butchers’ stalls. It was quite messy with watery floors from the fishmongers. It is more like a supermarket now and with the higher produce prices, it’s not the type of place locals want to frequent as much anymore. However, I’m so used to walking there that I still visit often.

In the market, even though there are pyjama-clad children and market-goers wearing those easily recognisable red and black flip flops, and despite all the dirty puddles, everyone is busy and on a mission throughout their day. Even now, the market is like a full stop at the end of our daily journeys. Sadly, it’s a little different now, as that vivid ambience is much more subdued. Everyone used to passionately yell over one another for prices or to promote their meat and vegetables and shoppers would leave relieved and satisfied with red bags digging into their arms after a good bargain. Today, it’s still lively, but the atmosphere has undoubtedly changed.

As for the park, it’s completely different to the market’s hustle-and-bustle. Tsing Yi Park is serene, with the occasional toddler waddling up and down the little hills into their parent’s arms. As a retired person, I like to sit on the benches midday and just enjoy the breeze as much as I can. It’s like a kind of meditation, but with your eyes open, taking in everything the world has to offer. There is a specific location that’s my favourite. If I share it, will readers try to go look for it? If you stand in a certain spot and look out at the water, in that exact spot, it looks like a Monet painting. This isn’t just me over-romanticising the park. I’m serious!

Our town represents the ordinary Hongkonger who is living life day by day, running errands and spending time with their family and friends. It’s not showy, flashy, or wild. It’s Hong Kong at its core.

I am Mr. Ng. I am a HKer.

