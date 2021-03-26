Derek Chan grew up in colonial Hong Kong, studied in Norway, and currently lives in Vancouver. He received his BFA in theatre performance from Simon Fraser University. A playwright, director, performer, translator, and producer, Derek has been co-artistic director of rice & beans theatre since 2010.

Beginning in Hong Kong

When I was a child in Hong Kong, I used to go to my paternal grandmother’s place after school to wait for my dad. Once in a while, on our way home, he would take me to a wooden cart hawker under a viaduct where they sold fried chicken legs. My dad would always try to make sure I got the right chicken leg so the crispy chicken skin would face my mouth.

I didn’t have much of a childhood, or maybe I just had a very typical one. I went to the elementary school at which my father taught. There wasn’t a lot of room to mess around, and I was always a little scared of him. I played instruments, had recital competitions, and played sports including a lot of volleyball. I studied hard and did so well, I was at the top of my class every year.

I think my childhood in Hong Kong really instilled in me that I always need to strive to be the best I can be. Today, I am constantly asking myself if I am doing the best, or if I can do even better. The answer is almost always, “Yes, Derek. You can do better.” It’s stressful. I might be less stressed if I hadn’t been taught that, but I probably wouldn’t have got to where I am now.

My dad is a pretty typical, stoic Chinese man, but we had some close times. He took me to the first ever 4th June Vigil at Victoria Park when I was 3 years old. When I think about these memories, I notice how our elders get politically milder as they age. By that, I mean “more compliant” and “less vocal”, and I want to clarify that those are two different things.

I think this is due to a combination of a few factors. On a personal level, one might perceive that they have more to lose as lives go on: career, children, property, things that tie them to other people. I am not 100% sure if that is sound logic, considering for young people, losing their future is losing everything. However, it’s difficult to compare the experiences of different people.

Another factor could be the length of time that they have been exposed to propaganda, subtle or blatant. I thought TVB was supposed to be the good guys growing up. I thought Ming Pao was legit news and Apple Daily was a tabloid rag. Not everything is that black and white. Media is a powerful tool to change people’s minds with many tactics that can be hard to detect.

The third factor could be that people tend to romanticise the past, discredit the present, and doubt the future. It’s easy to grow jaded and give up. It’s a very human reaction especially when it comes to stopping a seemingly immovable force, eroding everything that the Hong Kong spirit stands for.

Fight to keep fighting

In 2014, we knew they had lied about universal suffrage. 2014 felt like the beginning of something, and now with the National Security Law, it feels like the end of a chapter, but not the end of it all. It’s not subtle anymore. It is as if China just stepped in, saying “we’re doing it our way now”. Since I’m a pessimist, I always knew that this would happen, but I honestly didn’t expect it to happen so soon.

China is already committing terrible crimes in Xinjiang. I think other countries have underestimated China. Or perhaps they simply don’t care? I notice the fear that’s been instilled in me by China and I notice it affecting me even here in Vancouver.

I hope people see me as a supporter of the pro-democracy movement even though my capacity to contribute varies day to day. There is a real emotional toll and some days, I don’t even want to discuss it with other Hongkongers, but I’d rather people ask me about it than not. I hope that I am helping by talking about it whenever I can, both to people who know what’s going on and those who don’t. If you can do something physically, whether it’s changing behaviour or language, it’s a good start.

I also have an element of survivor’s guilt. I got out and now many others cannot. I feel like I didn’t go back nearly enough when I could. The last time I visited was for a funeral, close to a decade ago. I technically can go back, but it wouldn’t be a good decision at this point.

Writing Home

I’ve been working on yellow objects 黃色物件 for a year now. The play keeps changing because the situation in Hong Kong continues to develop and the question is, how fast can I write? Am I writing a snapshot in time? Or is this story more situationally global?

I believe that this play is the beginning of a series of more stories. There is already so much to tell.

Right now, the first half is set in the future (beyond 2047) where we learn that the protagonist’s grandmother was a significant political figure in Hong Kong around 2019-2020. Upon her arrival in Hong Kong and learning the truth and history of her family, how does our young Hongkonger reconcile her guilt about her family’s past? How does anyone accomplish this when their family or loved ones are so vehemently “blue”?

In the second act, we follow two teenage boys through a series of true events in 2019. These two young men are forced to navigate the tumultuous political landscape at an age when they should be figuring out themselves, what they want, what they like, whether they like each other, and how they like each other. They should be figuring out their own adolescence, not spending it in a detention centre. We also meet several others including the wife of a police officer and future leaders. We get a glimpse into what “blueness” looked like in 2019 and a prediction of what it will become.

Right now, I am trying to pinpoint: why? Why are these scenes set in these places? What are we trying to say about these events? Aside from the political undertones, I really want to focus on the humanity of these characters, and how they got to where they are.

In talking to my mentors, I see that sometimes activism or revolution is really the struggle to keep fighting. For a lot of us, it’s a huge hurdle.

I am writing the juxtaposition of hope and hopelessness and how they can exist simultaneously—how they have to, or we can’t do anything.

An excerpt from Derek’s Acceptance Speech at the 2020 Jessie Richardson Theatre Awards (Sydney Risk Award for Outstanding Original Play by an Emerging Playwright):

i’m not chinese

i am a hongkonger

i’m in many ways privileged

but i also grew up not knowing democracy

nor freedom of speech, self-determination

and now

by some twisted fate

i stand in front of you

/given/ the privilege to think, to speak, and to be heard

i don’t claim to speak for anybody but myself

my words are far from definitive or profound, i know that

so don’t listen to me

but instead listen to everybody else:

the voiceless, the silenced, and the oppressed

listen to those who don’t have a voice

listen to those who can’t breathe

listen to those who

just

can’t

breathe

listen, and take action

listen

take action

change is messy, change takes time

change is scary, and change hurts sometimes

but change is necessary

so take action, do something

do something even when you can’t

fight for something you believe in

believe in something, dammit, people

believe in something

I am Derek Chan. I am a HKer.

