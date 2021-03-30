About Dustykid

Dustykid was born in 2013. He is a cute little speck of dust, always wearing a huge smile to go with his charming round eyes. He and his dusty buddies lived in people’s house, laughed with you, cried with you, and most importantly as a loyal friend sitting right next to our souls.

Up till today, Dustykid has accumulated over half a million fans locally and abroad altogether. More than 40 heart-warming books have been released since 2014. The positive image of Dustykid attracts wide recognition and support from numerous commercial brands and NGOs such as The Samaritan Befrienders Hong Kong, UNICEF, Agent of Change and so on. It is a genuine representation of mental health ambassador.

Facebook：DustykidWorld

Instagram：DustykidWorld

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play