It was love at first sight. I arrived at Santa Maria Novella train station as dawn was breaking. The month was August, when Italians flee the city and flock to the coast. In a few hours the sun would be up and the temperature sky high. For the moment, though, the air felt warmly comforting rather than oppressively hot. Emerging from a seedy underpass into a broad piazza, I fell headlong for the seductive charm of Florence.

For the past three decades and more I have visited it often and its appeal has never palled. Early in the morning, when the crowds have yet to descend and the streets are empty save for traders hauling their heavy carts to market, is the best time to get to know it. It is a city that reeks of intrigue and invention. Around every corner is a reminder of Florence’s gilded past; a church designed by Brunelleschi, a sculpture carved by Michelangelo, a painting, reprinted on countless postcards and fridge magnets, by Botticelli.

On that first morning, I wandered awestruck through cobbled thoroughfares to the Ponte Vecchio, the only Florentine bridge over the River Arno not destroyed in the Second World War, and watched as rowers effortlessly pulled their narrow boat upstream. In the distance, towards the Etruscan settlement of Fiesole, the hills rose as in the background to a painting by Piero della Francesca. Everywhere, it seemed, were vistas to please the eye.

As I write, Florence, as elsewhere, is in the grip of the virus, and all thoughts of a trip must be shelved. Like so many other Italian cities, the population is subject to severe restrictions on its movements. It is in what is known as a “red zone”, which means residents are only allowed to leave their homes for exercise, an emergency or essential shopping. Otherwise they must stay put.

As spring morphs into summer, and Covid continues to resist arrest, this will be a difficult rule to observe. Italians are not indoor or introspective people. Their towns and cities are built for outdoor gatherings, the passeggiata – a stroll taken in the evening specifically for the purpose of socializing – is an intrinsic part of their culture and daily routine. Italians are gregarious, demonstrative and happiest when out and about, festivalising, demonstrating, causing a rumpus. “People chat, whistle, swear, sing, curse, howl, weep, call to each other and shout, carrying on elaborate discussions of delicate negotiations,” wrote Luigi Barzini of his fellows.

Usually no opportunity to celebrate or commemorate is missed but Covid is testing even Italians’ enthusiasm. Be that as it may, the 700th anniversary of the death of Dante Alighieri on 14 September, 1321, is not being allowed to pass unnoticed. An app, Dante 700, gives details of what is happening throughout this year but perhaps the best way to acknowledge his genius is to turn to his epic poem, The Divine Comedy, which even in its creator’s lifetime was admired throughout the world. The story of a pilgrim’s journey, is told in three parts: the Inferno, a description of Hell, Purgatorio, described as a mountain, atop which is to be found Paradiso, the paradise where Dante finds his beloved Beatrice. Written over a period of fifteen years, The Divine Comedy is a semi-autobiographical allegory awash with topical references, in-jokes and philosophical wisdom. Perhaps its best-known line is that inscribed on the gates of Hell: Lasciate ogni sperenza voi ch’entrate – “Abandon all hope you who enter here.”

This message could be read as Dante’s verdict on Florence. Though he was raised in the cradle of the Renaissance, he grew to loathe it and its citizens whom he called “stingy, jealous and haughty”, “malign”, “ungrateful”, “corrupt” and other insults designed to raise their blood pressure. His disenchantment with the place in which he was born around 1265 stemmed from the fact that he was exiled from it for much of his life. This came about in 1302 when – as a supporter of a faction that suddenly lost power – he was ordered to pay a large fine. When he refused he was told that if ever he did return he would be burned at the stake. Unsurprisingly, he decided this was a risk not worth taking.

As Dante makes clear, fourteenth-century Florence was a city that was for long periods at war with itself. In common with Florentines today, he was anxious about what the future might hold. In Hell he encounters a number of them, which is a sign of what he thought of them. Money was at the root of much of the evil. Florence’s bankers and traders made it rich, which encouraged an influx of migrants — “la gente nova”, as he witheringly referred to them. But with wealth came envy and dissatisfaction, leading to what Dante identified as a deeply divided city.

Such a depiction did not endear him to Florence’s powerful elite. Instead he had no option but to keep on the move, writing as he travelled. In 1313 he was in Lucca. Three years later he found refuge in Verona. At the time of his death, aged around 46, he was living in Ravenna, famous for its mosaics, where he is buried. Belatedly, Florence attempted to reclaim him, not least because, in producing The Divine Comedy, he was instrumental in establishing modern-day Italian in preference to Latin. Ravenna, however, refused to buckle, and Dante’s remains are still to be found there. “Ungrateful Florence”, as Lord Byron remarked, has done its best to make amends and there are numerous portraits and statues of him in its galleries. It also boasts La Casa di Dante, the house where Dante spent his formative years, and which no self-respecting tourist dare miss.

(Alan Taylor was deputy editor and managing editor of the Scotsman newspaper. He was a Booker Prize judge in 1994. His latest book is Appointment in Arezzo, an account of his friendship with the novelist Muriel Spark.)

We invite you to join the conversation by submitting columns to our opinion section: Opinion@appledaily.com

Apple Daily reserves the right to refuse, abridge, alter or edit guest opinion columns for accuracy, length, clarity, and style, and the right to withdraw and withhold columns based on the discretion of our editorial page editors.

The opinions of the writers do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the editorial board.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play