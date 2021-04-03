The University of Hong Kong is not only the city’s oldest university, it also has the most declared monuments and graded historic buildings among all schools. Let’s join Lee Ho-yin, co-founder and director of HKU’s Architectural Conservation Programme, on a tour to explore the colonial British heritage sites at the 110-year-old university.

Built in Edwardian Baroque style, the Main Building is the oldest structure on campus, but its century-old granite staircase remains intact to date. “The pink granite staircase has been used for so long that the pink substances underneath the scraped surface are now visible. The floor tiles made of concrete are so durable that they remain exceptionally well-preserved even after a century,” Lee says.

Among the historic landmark features in this building is the wooden door of Loke Yew Hall, originally named Great Hall, on the second floor. “Due to the shortage of resources after the war, people took away all the wooden structures here for fuel,” Lee explains. “However, the ironwood-made door of Loke Yew Hall was too heavy to carry so it was spared from the looting.” The post-war expansion of the Main Building added a Roman fountain and two courtyards with ’50s design.

Right outside the Main Building is the neoclassical Hung Hing Ying Building, home to the student union until 1949. Though comparatively less grandiose, the premise features an impressive rotunda at the centre, an architecture so rare that less than 10 of its kind have survived in Hong Kong. “Society in the 19th century and the early 20th century was defined by rigid hierarchy, which was also reflected in the period’s architecture,” Lee says. “Hung Hing Ying Building and the neighboring Main Building are like son and father, the former was built shorter, smaller, and subtler.”

Further up is Knowles Building, a classic modernist design dating back between the late ’60s and early ’70s. Its grid-like façade serves as a shade from the sun, cooling its interior space. The building is connected by a bridge to the new wing of the Main Library, an ’80s-style architecture distinguished by lines of huge windows. “Between the pre-war era and the ’90s, architecture design has turned minimalist, prioritizing function over decoration,” Lees notes.

Walking past the famous Sun Yat-sen Statue at Lily Pond, Chong Yuet Ming Amenities Centre, formerly known as Chong Yuet Ming Building, is rumored to be designed for caging the spirit of Chong Yuet-ming – billionaire Li Ka-shing’s late wife. For example, the installation of only one ascending escalator is said to prevent the wheelchair-bound Chong from leaving. “The semi-circular arched roof has also raised similar speculations, for it reminds people of traditional Chinese tombs. The reason for the upward-only escalator is simply to save cost,” Lee debunks.

Further up the hill are Eliot Hall and May Hall, two of the first-generation buildings on campus. A few years ago, their exteriors – but not interiors – were declared official monuments. “As these practical premises are still in use, their interiors may be changed according to teaching needs. If the interiors are declared monuments too, even the tiniest adjustment will then need to acquire approval from the Antiquities and Monuments Office. With all the changes applied over the past years, the interior already looks very different from its original.”

Painted on the sidewalk of Swire Bridge is a slogan in memory of the Tiananmen Massacre. After the bloody crackdown in 1989, HKU students painted “Souls of martyrs shall forever linger despite the brutal massacre; Spark of democracy shall forever glow for the demise of evils” on a giant black banner on the bridge. The white paint accidentally seeped through the fabric, leaving a mark of the words on the pavement. Since then, university students have been retouching the paint on every anniversary, which has become an artwork invested with historical significance.

Further down is Tang Chi Ngong Building, the university’s first School of Chinese where a wooden signboard bearing a list of its graduates is still kept. “This is an example of the Chinese renaissance architecture from the 1930s, with an aim to modernize while maintaining the aesthetics of traditional Chinese architecture. With reference to the Chinese palace design, it used the most advanced reinforced concrete from the ’30s for its materials and structures,” says Lee.

Back at the East Gate, Fung Ping Shan Building, formerly called Fung Ping Shan Library, was constructed for the Chinese book collection of the nearby Faculty of Arts. The atrium features a high-ceiling fan-shaped gallery supported by octagonal columns and is lit by natural light from the sunroof.

The two stone lions and other decorations at the entrance, which were installed in recent years, will be removed soon to recover the architecture’s original appearance. “To respect the integrity of a heritage site, you should not add or remove things as please. Especially once an architecture becomes a declared monument, you will need to restore it to the original state to highlight its authenticity,” Lee says.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play