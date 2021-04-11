A month ago, Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, was locked in battle with her predecessor and former mentor and friend, Alex Salmond. The nation held its breath to hear the verdict on whether Sturgeon was guilty of misconduct over her handling of allegations of sexual harassment against Salmond.

In the end, an independent enquiry, led by a prominent lawyer, cleared her of any breach of the rules. Overnight, the fear that she might have to resign, leaving the Scottish National Party (SNP) rudderless, evaporated.

Thwarted in his attempt to bring her down, Salmond was expected to depart the stage and return to his home in the north to nurse his wrath. With the drama over, all seemed set for Sturgeon’s party to focus on fighting the next Holyrood Parliamentary election, in May. Her hope is to secure sufficient support to call another independence referendum at some point in the future.

But if the High Court trial of Alex Salmond in 2020, in which he was cleared of all 13 charges of sexual assault, can be called Act I, and the investigation of Sturgeon’s conduct Act II, then it should be no surprise that Act III was about to begin.

Within days of Sturgeon being exonerated, Salmond announced that he was starting a new party for independence, and would be standing for parliament in the May election. The party’s name is Alba, the Gaelic word for Scotland, and already it has lured a high-profile SNP MP to its side, not to mention a variety of other well-known politicians.

The reappearance of Salmond as a potential member of the Scottish Parliament has been electrifying. Just when Sturgeon thought it was safe to focus on her job, she now has the prospect that her arch-enemy and would-be nemesis could soon be facing her across the aisle. Holyrood might turn into what is being dubbed the “chamber of horrors”, with the possibility not just of Salmond’s reappearance but of the maverick former MP George Galloway, who has set up a unionist party of his own. (He is famous for dressing up in a red catsuit and miaowing on the reality TV show Celebrity Big Brother.)

It is Salmond’s party, however, which is getting all the attention. Initially it seemed unlikely that, in the space of a few weeks, Alba could pose any serious threat to the SNP. Rather, it was thought it might steal votes equally from the pro-independence Greens and the pro-Union Liberal Democrats, Labour and Conservatives.

How naïve that assurance might prove to be. Salmond’s stated objective with Alba is to help bolster the vote for independence, and secure a “super-majority” on May 6. The electoral system in Scotland is complicated, designed to prevent any party from holding absolute power, and to foster co-operation and alliances between sides. Thus it is split between a first-past-the-post system, and a supplementary list. This top-up list is calculated by proportional representation, expressly intended to favour smaller parties.

In that scenario, Alba will present only a handful of candidates for seats, leaving most to be captured on the lists. Salmond’s hope is that rather than give the SNP two votes, one of which often goes to waste because of this weighted system, those intent on independence will give their second vote to Alba, thereby bolstering the pro-independence faction.

Needless to say, psephologists, number crunchers and crystal ball gazers are having a field day. So far it seems that Alba might attract limited support from SNP followers who have high regard for Salmond, despite his plummeting popularity after the court case. Nor is Alba positioning itself as a mirror image of the SNP. Its policies include holding a referendum on independence far more swiftly than Sturgeon is considering – her stated aim is that, in the events of a mandate, she would not hold indyref2 until the country is in the recovery phase from Covid. Salmond believes that if there is a majority for pro-independence parties, the ballot should be called quickly. If voters return him to Holyrood, it seems likely he will try to bounce the SNP into going for a ballot as early as possible. In a world filled with uncertainty, one guarantee is that were he to win his seat, he will spend much of his time nipping at the First Minister’s heels.

But in other respects also, Alba differs markedly from the SNP. Part of the appeal of the Nationalists is that they wish to regain membership in the European Union. This was lost with Brexit, despite Scotland voting convincingly against leaving the EU. A significant number of SNP supporters, however, did vote for Brexit. It is Alba’s aim not to demand re-entry to Europe but to negotiate a deal for Scotland to rejoin the European single market. As a result, it looks likely that Alba will pick up some Brexiteer votes. Finally, and somewhat surprisingly in light of Salmond’s tarnished reputation, he is also attracting significant female support. Of its 32 candidates so far, 18 are women, 14 are men.

Salmond’s move has widely been seen as taking revenge against Sturgeon. Yet he is also a man who craves the oxygen of a public position, who needs to be at the centre of things. One of the most skilful statesmen in the UK, Salmond is a consummate politician, with a gambler’s instinct for risk. Despite his recent travails, he remains a formidable presence. In happier circumstances, the prospect of his return to front-line politics would be welcome, for his wealth of experience and his strategic mind.

Will that come to pass, or will Alba’s hopes melt away, as they say in Scotland, “like snow off a dyke”? Polls certainly suggest that, if nothing untoward happens between now and the opening of the ballot boxes – although in this climate that is a big if – Salmond has a fighting chance of winning his seat. Should that happen, then a month from now the curtain will rise on a third act unlike any yet seen at Holyrood.

(Alan Taylor was deputy editor and managing editor of the Scotsman newspaper. He was a Booker Prize judge in 1994. His latest book is Appointment in Arezzo, an account of his friendship with the novelist Muriel Spark.)

