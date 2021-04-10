With the opening of the Liantang Port and Heung Yuen Wai Highway over the past two years, the once remote villages of Fanling and Sha Tau Kok in the New Territories have now become more accessible.

En route to Fanling is Ma Mei Ha Village, originally fortified on all sides by granite walls. It is a cluster of around 10 villages, including Kan Tau Tsuen, where a half-century-old grocery shop has witnessed the development of the region over the past decades. Wong Wing-sheung started helping at the shop when he was only six years old, before eventually taking the family business over from his father when he had reached teen years. “I know almost everyone who was born or grew up here,” the 58-year-old says with a proud smile. Wong has been delivering all kinds of groceries to people’s homes upon receiving their phone orders, sometimes even carrying a 30 kg pack of rice on his bicycle, until his recent semi-retirement.

Rice sellers used to give out tailor-made calendars bearing the shop’s name and phone number as gifts to customers. He recalls choosing the former Miss Hong Kong, Michelle Reis, as the calendar girl for his shop

The village is still full of traces of old businesses from the ’50s and ’60s, ranging from the butcher’s stall, to rice shop, salon and even gambling house. In the past, people from the nearby villages such as Man Uk Pin and Tai Tong Wu often came over for their groceries. The butcher’s stall was the locals’ most important destination, as vegetables and chicken could be grown and raised at home. The market eventually became more and more deserted, especially as young people chose to move and work in the city. “(I always wonder) when is my turn,” Wong says, knowing he cannot change the trend.

Every March 23 of the lunar calendar, villagers celebrate the birthday of Tin Hau, the Goddess of the Sea who is believed to be the protector of fishermen and seafarers. The festival features colorful paper offerings known as Fa Pau. Wong says, “Though Kan Tau Tsuen is not a coastal village, the early residents came from the seaside Haifeng and Lufeng in China.”

Nearby the small house where Fa Pau is created is the former Tan Chuk Hang Public School. The only school in the village had admitted more than 800 students in the ’60s and ’70s, but was closed down in 2006 due to dwindling enrollees.

The village’s desolated farmland, shops and school have now been replaced by three-storey village houses. And new residents here are no longer familiar with each other, Wong notes. “We used to know everyone here, including their families through generations.” He remarks with nostalgia how one can rebuild a demolished structure but not the same human connection of the old community.

The century-old premise of Gok Man School is now home to a Chinese restaurant with vibrant colors. Choi took over the restaurant with his father 32 years ago when the former owner retired. The restaurant looks the same as before, with its old roof tiles, wooden beams, and even a “No Spitting” sign issued by the now-disbanded Urban Services Department years ago.

The operation model has changed according to the times and Choi no longer needs to get up at 3 a.m. every morning to prepare dim sum for locals who used to come in at 4 a.m. “To cater to the demand, chicken and pig farmers always had to get up very early too.” It was only 15 years ago when Choi decided to remove dim sum from the menu and serve only set lunches, with the construction workers nearby as his main customers. He goes shopping in Luen Wo Hui market every day to pick fresh ingredients. Their signature dish is fried pork chop served with sunny side-up eggs and rice. The pork chop is marinated with simple ingredients such as ginger and garlic for an hour before being deep-fried. The meat stays crispy outside and soft and juicy inside.

By serving only one meal a day, he has reduced his staff from seven to one and can enjoy days off on Sundays. Though the business has become less exhaustive, he hopes his children can pursue their own careers, rather than taking over the restaurant. Choi does not find the fact that his family business will not be inherited a huge pity. He says with a smile, “This is the change of the times, so come what may.”

Wing Seng Lung Grocery Shop

Address: Opposite to On Kui Garden, Ma Mei Ha Market, Fanling

Business hours: 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.; 3 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Sun Lang Fong Restaurant

Address: No. 2, 27 Sha Tau Kok Road (Ma Mei Ha), Fanling

Business hours: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. from Monday to Saturday

Click here for Chinese version

