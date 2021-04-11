What is your favorite song? A pop song? A rap, rock, or a jazz one? Whatever which one, songs make us feel good. We may feel pleasant, excited, relaxed, or even pacified after listening. This is why people love songs, love to listen, love to sing.

If you love music, maybe you have such an experience that you listen to a favorite song again and again for hours or even days. Or it is your routine to go to the party room singing a bunch of songs with your friends. But, sometimes, probably in a store, you were unavoidably hearing a song many, many times and it makes you annoyed or agitated. These cases show how powerful and influential music can be.

So why is it? We know that many musicians want their works to become popular or to be appreciated by the target audience. For this reason, they try the best to attract our attention and to satisfy our inclination. So that we would play the music repeatedly. So that we could memorize them, the melody, and the lyrics intentionally or unintentionally.

The function of rhythm, melody, and lyrics can make the song to be memorized easier. As I asked in the beginning, have you recalled the song you like the most yet? If you had one already, even you do not hear it at this moment, you can sing or hum the song immediately, right? Or the lyrics just pop up in your head automatically. Or even more, sometimes the melody itself plays on a loop and gives you an earworm.

However, on the other hand, if the song plays automatically, that indicates a fact that we cannot dominate our thoughts volitionally, especially, in the scenario that we cannot stop the earworm. It is like our brains sit on the roller coaster that rides automatically and cyclically, and we are unable to get out of this cycle. We would either enjoy it or get annoyed by it.

Either way, we would be drastically affected if this happens in meditation.

In Buddhist discipline, there is a precept that abstains adherents from watching dance or listening to music. When I had got to know this precept at the beginning, I thought its purpose is to prevent us from indulging in worldly entertainment. However, when the earworm appeared in my meditation, I realized how it can impede my practice. It is so hard to focus on my respiration or the object I need to observe. If this happens in our daily life, it would not bother us too much most of the time. Since people get used to handling several tasks at the same time, people may enjoy the earworm song while doing other works at hand.

However, it comes to a disaster once we need to get focused. Just imagine, if you are preparing a presentation or a talk, a catchy song interrupts your thoughts from time to time. It will definitely affect your performance. So how to deal with it? The researches indicate that if you strive to fight back the song, it usually would be futile. In psychology, this is called “The white bear problem”. It is a task that you will see the white bear in mind every minute if you deliberately try not to think of it.

There are two principles to solve the problem according to the researches. The first one is “leave it alone”. Just let it be there and do not try to suppress it. The other one is “distracting yourself”. Try to engage yourself in a challenging or interesting task, such as answering quizzes, reading a novel, or chewing gum. Find something difficult or interesting. Then you can switch your attention away from the earworm song.

These two methods also work in meditation. The first one is to accept the earworm and continue to do your practice. Just treat the earworm song over there like knowing kids or pets playing around while you are working. Then it would fade away sooner or later. The second one is to find out a subtler meditational object. Or you may try to practice walking meditation that I discussed in my previous article. Since you need to concentrate on the subtle object or the control of muscles, you can easily get out of the roller coaster and walk on land.

Now, I like to answer the question: where do we go with the music flow? We go on the path that the song paves and we go to the place that the song designates for us. So for Buddhist adherents, it is not the issue only about the precept we need to observe, but also about the ability whether we can dominate our minds at will or not. And the second one is more crucial both in daily life and in meditation.

(Ven. Juetao, a Buddhist monk. Obtained Ph.D. from HKU. His research interest is Buddhist psychology, in specific, the cognitive processes of ordinary people in daily life. He is now engaged in the teaching of Buddhism and meditation in Hong Kong.)

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play