Frank Wilson

It’s hard to imagine, when you fly into gleaming Chek Lap Kok airport these days, and are whisked away from hi-rise Tung Chung town all the way to Central, in the smooth Airport Express, just what Lantau Island was like before the transformative developments took place, which changed its face. Today, you can live on Lantau in middle class luxury at Discovery Bay; you can visit Mickey Mouse at Disneyland; and even soar up to the Big Buddha at Ngong Ping in a gondola with a transparent floor! Vast and imaginative improvements adding to Hong Kong’s prosperity and ease of life.

But whenever I have passed through as a visitor in recent decades, I can’t help but muse upon the tranquillity and charm, even the eccentricity of the old Lantau, or Lantau B.C. – before Chek Lap Kok – as we can call it. I’m talking about the 1980s, when it was still a sleepy place, undisturbed, slightly ramshackle, but offering a haven to weekend visitors from Hong Kong Island, stressed out by the pressures of life in the city.

As a family we most of all enjoyed the hikes, which took us into outback Lantau, into the areas few expats or tourists ever went, the rural Hong Kong for which the territory was not known. My best remembered trip would be the one which started at Silvermine Bay, or Mui Wo Village. This had to be reached in those days only by the old ferry route. These clumsy boats would chug, creak and roll their way from Central, through the Harbour and across the water to Lantau, a journey of a good hour. The ferries weren’t comfortable or even well-kept, and the diesel fumes pervasive, but it didn’t matter. The views were spectacular and the increasing feeling of escape from the concrete jungle palpable.

Off at Mui Wo and the first gulp of unsullied fresh air. Nothing in the bay in those days to pollute that. Checking our knapsacks and anti-mosquito repellent, we would trek through the village and out at the back to head across the spine of the island, cutting through the valley with towering Lantau peak on our left. I remember fields of sprouting choi sum or gai lan, and bent, brown villagers laboriously watering them, giving us a beaming smile and a wave. They must have thought we were mad gweilos to be hiking in the hot sun. We brushed our way through tall grasses and rustling bamboo until we emerged to see the western shore of Lantau before us.

Down to the sea and then follow the coast- line to the left. Where now roars the traffic on the motorway and the Airport Express glides by, was then only a dirt track, rarely trodden, and silence, broken intermittently by the chirruping cicadas and occasional cry of a bird. After an hour or two since leaving the ferry, we descended upon the ancient village of Tung Chung, remote, ghostly almost and whispering its own past.

Lantau was certainly settled in the Stone Age and Tung Chung itself went back hundreds of years. In 1817 the Chinese governors built a fort and gun battery on the bluff overlooking the sea approaches. They were aiming to fend off unwanted foreigners, especially those peddling the hated opium cargoes. Portuguese, Dutch and English had all nosed their way around here over time and thy were not wanted. Neither were the predatory pirates which infested the Pearl River Delta. The guns placed to ward them off are still there, but how much they were ever used, I don’t know. The Japanese also occupied Tung Chung during their detested wartime presence. By our time the village was largely deserted, most young people having left for the attractions of the city.

From Tung Chung we would then begin the long winding path up the wooded valley and back to the hills, brushed through undergrowth to reach the plateau of Ngong Ping, where we could find refreshment at the Po Lin monastery. This in itself, for us, was an adventure as we sampled the simple but tasty vegetarian dishes the monks served with cold Tsing Tao beer. Not until much later (1993) would visitors wonder at the Big Buddha (Tian Tan) built of bronze to an impressive 34 metres height. But in the B.C. era it was enough to take in the staggering views to the east toward Peng Chau, and Hong Kong itself.

By mid-afternoon, sore-footed, sunburnt and salty with perspiration, it was time to head back. That involved a tramp down the tarmac road to the eastern seaside, where we would head for Cheung Sha beach, to cool ourselves in the sea, and possibly discover some more welcome cold beers.

After that we had to stumble wearily onto one of the shuddering Lantao buses to find our way back to Silvermine Bay and the Ferry pier. The voyage home was invariably peaceful and even romantic as, physically tired but psychologically re-energized, we were captivated by the seductive lights of Hong Kong Harbour, and felt ready to tackle again the challenges and opportunities which lay behind them.

(The writer lived in Hong Kong for more than twenty years, arriving soon after the death of Mao and leaving after the handover of the territory to China. He experienced the seismic transformation of Hong Kong on its journey from plastic flowers and T-shirts to global front runner in trade and high finance.)

---------------------------------

