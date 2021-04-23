Though Hong Kong was once a safe haven for books banned in China, titles critical of Beijing’s leaders have disappeared from local book shops as the national security law spelled the end of Hong Kong’s dynamic publishing industry.

“It’s all over,” said Tsoi Wing-mui, an editor with Open Magazine for 14 years.

Political books used to be popular with Chinese tourists as they were not available in the mainland. Newspaper stands in the tourist area of Tsim Sha Tsui would sell works about the secret history of and power struggle within the Chinese Communist Party. Some of their materials came from prominent figures in China, who leaked the information as a way of influencing politics and implicating their rivals.

Since 2015, however, the kidnapping of five local booksellers to China and Beijing’s crackdown on book deliveries across the border have fueled the demise of the industry. The draconian national security law imposed by Beijing last July was the last straw.

“Now publishers stop printing new books altogether, for fear that they might violate the national security law,” Tsoi stressed. From printing to distributing and retailing, every stage of publishing is now at risk of running afoul of the law, she added.

Amid such fears, the Frontline Magazine launched in 1991 ended its operation last July, shortly after the sweeping legislation was enacted. The Mirror Media Group, which published titles related to Chinese politics, also pulled out of the Hong Kong market a month prior.

“I destroyed all our books and shredded them into paper pulp,” said the group’s founder, Ho Pin. “Because we don’t know where the red line is. You would only realize something is illegal after you get into trouble. For the safety of our staff and writers, we had to leave Hong Kong.”

The group once published a book on the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989, but Ho feared it would be the last. “No one in Hong Kong would dare print them anymore. Even if you do, there would be no distributor,” he added. The bleak situation stands in stark contrast with the past, where even Chinese-funded book shops could also stock titles on contemporary Chinese politics.

While some publishers move overseas, some local writers and photographers look for help across the Strait. During the 70s and 80s, when Taiwan was under a period of white terror under history’s longest era of Martial Law, books were published in the then relatively free Hong Kong and smuggled back to the island. Now, as the tide turned, Taiwanese publishers are returning the favor.

“Some would rather publish in Taiwan as Hong Kong publishers have many concerns,” said Liu Ji from Alone Publishing, which published “Our Last Evolution,” a title on the pro-democracy protests in 2019.

In particular, he recognized the value of the stories of Hongkongers collected in the book, which would serve as precious records of a significant period in the city’s history. “Taiwan has the obligation and responsibility to help Hong Kong,” he stressed.

Kiwi Fruit Studio, which has published two photography collections on the Hong Kong social movement, noted the chilling effect of the national security law. Wary of being reported to the authorities, some shops stopped stocking the books.

In addition, to be sold in Hong Kong, the books will have to be shipped back and can potentially be intercepted by the customs. It is hard to estimate how the authorities might enforce the law and if it might be an actual threat, the owner added.

Despite the growing risk, the independent publisher is planning a third book on Hong Kong. “We have the duty to document [history], it is a pity if the arrests under the national security law are only reported in newspapers.”

