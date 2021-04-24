After getting its Michelin star back in January, The Chairman claimed the top spot for Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021 – a first for a Hong Kong restaurant – just two months later. Tucked away in a small side road at the back of the bustling Central district, the modern classic Cantonese eatery is owned by Danny Yip, a low-key veteran restaurateur who has managed to stay out of the limelight until recent years. “Food is always our centre of attention. Because whenever we struggle to take care of everything else, we always consider: how much time can we actually spend in the kitchen during the year? We want to put all our energy on our food, especially during the first few years,” Yip says.

Little Meg, a top food influencer with over 159,000 followers on Instagram and one of the Tokyo guides featured in Netflix’s foodie docuseries “Ugly Delicious”, is one of the most frequent regulars of The Chairman. She has dined at the small restaurant at least 37 times within nine months since June last year. “Chinese cuisine used to lack certain finesse, but The Chairman has successfully filled the gaps over the past decade. For instance, Chinese dishes were often cooked with stock or a lot of sauces, but The Chairman decided not to go down the same route. They establish their own flavors with their own techniques,” Little Meg says.

To do so, The Chairman not only insists on using the freshest, locally sourced ingredients, it also strives to think outside of the box for the conceptualization and development of recipes. Like its signature dish – steamed flowery crab with 15-year-old Shaoxing wine, chicken fat and juice from steamed clams are added to enhance the seafood flavour without the need to call for any stock. Another secret trick of The Chairman is oil. There are more than eight types of oil to spice up the dishes according to their flavor profile.

“My main job is to eat and quality control,” says Yip, the helmsman of the celebrated restaurant, with a smile. “I usually arrive at the restaurant at 3 p.m. and leave at about 6:30 p.m. During this period, I discuss with my colleagues in the kitchen about the menu and try out new dishes. If I come up with something new, I would tell them the concept. They would then get the ingredients and we would begin to experiment in the kitchen.”

The reason why The Chairman can maintain its quality as well as stellar reputation is because of its unusually low turnover rate. Including head chef Kwok Keung-tung and his sous chef, at least half of the 15 chefs have been working there since the launch in 2009. “Our focus is the food and the flavors. I am happy to give them more freedom in other aspects. I don’t know and won’t ask what time they clock in or out,” Yip says. The Chairman has been introducing more new dishes in recent years. The tea-smoked goose with tamarind and dark sugar – the restaurant’s 10th anniversary special – marks an unprecedented take on the traditional dish. The goose is marinated for two days in a sauce made from chicken feet and duck bones, before steaming on low heat for eight hours, and half of the oil extracted is smoked with camphor wood from Chiu Chow.

Yip studied in Australia for his university degree, during which he worked part-time in a restaurant. He then opened multiple restaurants in different parts of the country. In 1997, he returned to Hong Kong to launch his IT business, which he sold after listing and opened The Chairman. Such experiences afford him the luxury of not worrying too much about the business turnover and can use the best ingredients to create the dishes he has in mind.

Ah Sup, who was born in a fishermen family in Causeway Bay, is now a full-time seafood buyer for The Chairman. “I was approached three times by Mr. Yip and finally agreed to help only because he was so sincere. An ordinary restaurant mostly needs some general stuff for banquets such as farmed grouper and saba. But what he asks for is something very special, like the spotted tail morwong that is only available once a week. He always does something no one else is willing to do. For example, he would ask for a whole fourfinger threadfin fish to cut up and marinate it. The recipe is so challenging that no one would even bother to try, but he made it.”

Yip often visits the Ap Lei Chau wet market for fresh local ingredients. “I learnt about seafood in the fish markets in Australia, but live fish is unique to Hong Kong. Many people do not associate Chinese cuisine with fine dining, thinking it’s not exquisite enough. But I consider it the finest we can get,” Yip explains. “To keep a fish alive and fresh takes a lot of efforts throughout the whole supply chain. It makes a gourmet dish with finesse that does not need much garnishing. And this is the very basics of Cantonese cuisine.” The thumb-size amphibious crab that can only be found in the cleanest rivers is sourced by the restaurant connoisseur just for its roe. The ingredient itself is exemplary of fine dining.

12 years since the inception, only four dishes can stay, namely braised spareribs with preserved plums, fried rice with prawn trio, braised layered beancurd with morel mushrooms and gingko nut congee. “We may not add a lot of new items to the menu every month, but we try out new dishes almost every day. We always ask ourselves: how can we bring different elements in to give a traditional dish a new twist?” Yip lists out the two criteria for a successful recipe, “First, it has to celebrate and bring out the flavors of the ingredients. Second, can you remember the taste of the dish a week after tasting? We often dine out together. I have a group with my chefs, where we share pictures and tasting notes of dishes we are impressed by. Everyone can contribute and discuss. It’s more like a game than training.”

The Chairman endeavors to give a mind-blowing culinary experience primarily because its leader is unapologetically unbound by conventions. “Yip is a very tricky person, always unhappy with the status quo. He has visited many places and the food he enjoyed during the trips worldwide have inspired many new ideas,” says Theresa Mak, the first disciple of the late Cantonese cuisine expert Pearl Kong Chen. And Yip believes “less is more” to be the way forward. “Take away any unnecessary flavors and concentrate on what is kept. That’s what he told me when I asked him what’s next for The Chairman,” Little Meg continues. “All my Japanese friends say they love the restaurant because the food tastes very clean yet in-depth, unlike any other Chinese food they have tried. A dish may appear to be composed of just a handful of ingredients, but it is layered with so many flavors.”

Despite claiming the honor of Asia’s best, Yip says he has no intention to open any branches. “The restaurant is still owned by me and a few friends. And wWhen we first opened it, we just wanted to have a place to eat together. There are still more than a dozen new dishes I want to create. And I can’t imagine being distracted from them.” Yip’s vision as well as the chefs’ devotion are irreplaceable. “This Asia’s best, owned by Hongkongers and 100% made in Hong Kong, represents our traditional Cantonese cuisine. And this pride is shared by everyone in Hong Kong, including those who have yet to try The Chairman,” says Little Meg.

The Chairman

G/F, 18 Kau U Fong Central, Kau U Fong, Central

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play