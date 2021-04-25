If you have suffered or are currently suffering from insomnia, you must know the stress or devastation it brings about. The biggest concern for you must be how to deal with this problem. In this article, I will introduce some tips for better and NATURAL sleep.

First of all, I’d like to tell you “you are not alone”. Not only modern people, even the Buddha, from 2500 years ago, suffered from insomnia. In the Sleep Sutta (Supati Sutta), the Buddha was described to have spent much of the night doing walking meditation and did not go to bed until dawn. Such occasion is very rare in the whole canon. It reminds me that I sometimes would stay awake if I drank too much tea. The caffeine made me energetic all night long. Since the Buddha led a mendicant life, he would not reject people’s offerings. Maybe the Buddha also drank something stimulating by chance. So he decided to do walking meditation as physical treatment.

Like the Buddha, if you cannot sleep owing to physical reasons, you may practice walking meditation. Or you may try to improve your sleep hygiene, like having a healthy routine, doing exercise, and arranging a cozy sleep environment. These solutions are meant to regulate your body functions so that your body would not have difficulties taking a rest. However, for most people nowadays, mental problems should take the most blame for insomnia.

To find a better solution, we have to realize that sleep is a NATURAL regular state of the body and mind from the outset. After a hard-working day, our body and mind instinctively require time to repair and re-energize. All we need to do is “let sleep happen naturally”. Sleep is not an outcome of efforts. It is the other way around. So the idea of “doing something in order to get sleep” itself is a paradox. It is in this manner that people could not sleep well if they have to strive for it. People may stay awake when they worry about insomnia or take this issue too seriously.

Therefore, the first point to tackle insomnia is not to consider insomnia a problem. About this, you would probably say: “It is a BIG problem for me.” It is true. But the fact is insomnia would only get worse if you try to beat it intentionally. Say, if you count sheep with worries or stress, you probably would become even more awake. It is because counting sheep reminds you of your sleep difficulties and you could not relax in such a situation. So you should find alternatives that can pacify or tranquilize you. However, please do not consider behaviors that excite or exhaust you, like playing with your phone.

From my experience, I got insomnia because of stress and anxiety in the course of my studies. Every time I had been staying awake for a while, I tried to “daydream” an amazing story for myself. For example, be a superman to punish the evils. Then I would fall asleep quickly. It is because my brain indulged in fantasy, felt satisfied, and then tired. In other words, my brain shut down from being overloaded. Hence I did not feel refreshed when I woke up the next day. So this tip may help but not in a healthy way.

I recommend you another tip: The Imagery Practice. This practice is derived from Loving-kindness Meditation. All you need to do is to visualize a happy and peaceful picture in your mind. You may visualize a cozy place, like a seashore, farm, or fireside. It is not crucial whether this place is from your memory or imagination. Try to imagine the atmosphere to be pleasant and the light to be soft or dimmed. Then visualize yourself as a child lying down in there. Visualize your smiling face, your hairstyle, and your posture. Try to depict your younger self in detail.

The key point is this picture should be still. Our brain only needs to visualize a picture and stay there. This is not a fantasy game. So do not make up a story to bustle or hypnotize yourself. This Imagery Practice may help you to become calm, relaxed, and happy easily. So that you may sleep well with no effort and no side effects.

In conclusion, the best solution I suggest is to regain the natural state in both the body and the mind. Just let the body and mind function in a healthy and harmonious way. You may follow the steps below whether you have difficulties sleeping or not.

1. At first, you may practice walking meditation for at least 10 minutes.

2. Lay down slowly facing up. Place your hands by your legs.

3. Take a deep breath and then hold your breath three times. Then try to breathe slowly and lightly for a couple of minutes.

4. After that, do the Imagery Practice.

I hope these tips help you to get relaxed and tranquil. And you may sleep tight and wake up bright.

(Ven. Juetao, a Buddhist monk. Obtained Ph.D. from HKU. His research interest is Buddhist psychology, in specific, the cognitive processes of ordinary people in daily life. He is now engaged in the teaching of Buddhism and meditation in Hong Kong.)

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play