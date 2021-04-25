“In a hole in the ground there lived a hobbit. Not a nasty, dirty, wet hole, filled with the ends of worms and an oozy smell, nor yet a dry, bare, sandy hole with nothing in it to sit down on or to eat: it was a hobbit-hole, and that means comfort.” With those words, J R R Tolkien, an Oxford academic, began his children’s novel, The Hobbit, and launched a literary phenomenon that continues to this day.

The story of Bilbo Baggins, a risk-averse resident of the imaginary land of Middle-earth, The Hobbit pitches him out of suburban torpor into deadly adventures combatting goblins, giant spiders and a ferocious dragon. He returns home safely in the final chapter, a much-changed man, but this was only the beginning. Tolkien continued the plot in The Lord of the Rings, a much darker and more powerful trilogy for older readers. This marvelously complex fantastical world was created by a scholar of Anglo-Saxon, whose bedtime reading was Beowulf. Its influence is obvious throughout.

Published in the mid-1950s, The Lord of the Rings became as essential a part of the hippie era as pot and sitars. Those, like me, who came to it in the 70s and 80s, read it again and again. It was the touchstone by which friendships were made, profoundly satisfying and moving exploration of a world in mortal danger. Its evocation of war and annihilation, of courage in the face of hopeless odds, mirrored what we knew of our own century’s disasters. It could be read equally as an epitaph and a warning.

On publication, one literary critic commented that “The English-speaking world is divided into those who have read The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and those who are going to read them.” The Scottish novelist Naomi Mitchison, describing it as science fiction, wrote that “it is timeless and will go on and on”. Those verdicts, pronounced almost 70 years ago, have both proved true.

News that Amazon is filming a television series based on Tolkien’s work, which will be broadcast later this year, is only the latest proof of the enduring fascination of Middle-earth. Already the film industry has set records with its version of this mythical land and its enormous cast of brave, comic, sinister and diabolical characters. Peter Jackson’s filming of The Hobbit, which followed his three-part film of The Lord of the Rings, was the most expensive film production in history ($623m). When bidding for the rights to Tolkien’s Middle-earth franchise, Amazon outdid Netflix to secure it for a reputed $250m. The first of the forthcoming series is expected to cost $465 million, and by the project’s conclusion, it will have become the most expensive television show ever made. By comparison, the outlay for each series of Game of Thrones looks penny-pinching (thought to be in the region of £100m).

Not so long ago, these figures would have been as much the stuff of fantasy as the novels. Now, however, the New Zealand government is offering massive tax incentives to the Amazon production team. It deems this potentially grave fiscal risk worth the gamble for the expected economic boost to tourism. In the wake of Peter Jackson’s films, New Zealand drew international crowds keen to experience for themselves the snow-capped mountains and impenetrable forests against which the novels were set.

But while all this sounds as if the main battle over Middle-earth is about money, that is only part of it. The holy grail for all titanic television epics is to capture the public imagination as never before, and keep them hooked episode after episode. Game of Thrones, which for the squeamish like me became too violent by the third series, turned viewers into devotees. They were soon as versed in the genealogy and military history of Westeros as Tudor historians on the reign of Henry VIII. Superficially, George R R Martin’s bloody internecine conflicts bear a passing resemblance to Tolkien’s work, in their fantastical landscapes and the never-ending struggle for good to overcome evil. Beyond this, however, all similarity ends. Martin’s vision is brutal soap opera, set to a pseudo-medieval backdrop. Worse, The Lord of the Rings has been likened to the Harry Potter stories, which held generations of kids in thrall, both by book and the big screen. It is hard to know which is more insulting. Even compared to The Hobbit, which was written for young readers, the Harry Potter novels are in a lower literary league. Not only is Tolkien’s writing exceptionally lucid, but this seemingly simple adventure was underpinned by an invisible historical and linguistic framework, which formed the bedrock of all his work.

It is this remarkably complex understory that sets Tolkien’s imagination apart. He wrote screeds of background material, largely for his own amusement. What “little hope” he had of it interesting others, he wrote, turned to “no hope” when he showed it to friends. Undaunted, he continued regardless, determined to satisfy his own intellectual curiosity. In the process, he worked out the language of elves, and the genealogy of the civilisations that came before the so-called Third Age of Middle-earth, in which the hobbits come to prominence. Interestingly, Amazon’s series is drawing on the Second Age, which predates Bilbo Baggins and the Shire. It has licence to embellish the author’s original ideas, and introduce new characters, but is contractually bound not to alter any of the specific details laid down by the indefatigable professor.

Who knows whether Tolkien’s hold on the modern age will endure. For the moment, however, his mythological universe, combining Arthurian and Old Norse legends with the roots of the Anglo Saxon era, remains as potent as ever. Tapping into a past that never existed but which in his hands feels as believable as factual history, it is heroic, humane and inspirational. By offering a blueprint or map for navigating terrifying times, it seems unlikely to fall out of fashion any time soon.

(Rosemary Goring is a journalist, writer and editor. Her books include Scotland: The Autobiography, Scotland: Her Story and the novels After Flodden and Dacre’s War. She is currently writing a book about Mary, Queen of Scots, and lives in the Scottish Borders, closer to England than Edinburgh.)

