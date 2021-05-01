Goldfish Street, also known as Goldfish Market, is a section of Tung Choi Street in Mong Kok that stretches from Nullah Road to Mong Kok Road. The beloved market is home to more than 100 shops that sell countless varieties of fish, as well as accessories and plants for aquatic pets. Ryan Cheng, a 15-year-old aquarist, and Jacky Chow, who owns a guppy specialty store, lead the way in one of Hong Kong’s most unique shopping streets.

Influenced by his father and brother, Cheng has become so passionate about fish keeping that he now has 16 water tanks and almost 100 fishes at home. Three to four years ago, he began wandering on Goldfish Street on his own to window-shop water tanks and aquatic accessories and exchange with shopkeepers.

Located at the intersection of Tung Choi Street and Bute Street, Streamaquahk is one of Cheng’s favorite goldfish stores. “Apart from finding good and healthy fish here, you can also take your time observing and choosing the one you want to buy.” He adds that a fish’s health can be gauged by its swimming style, body shape and personality. “While it may seem convenient to buy fish sold in water- and air-filled bags, I still choose fish in tanks as they are usually healthier.”

As he has no peers of his age to share the hobby, Cheng has grown well acquainted with the people at the market, including the owner of Streamaquahk, Gu. The two enjoy exchanging their experiences with each other. Gu also shares his tips, “Prices and quality vary, so check out every shop here and try to talk to the owner or the staff. Only buy from those who are willing to answer you. If they are reluctant to chat, it probably means that they know little about fish keeping.”

Cheng’s another go-to spot is Aqua Story on Nullah Road. “Instead of choosing the shop, I tend to choose the shop owner. Friendly aquatic shop owners often give me advice on fish or accessories based on my water tanks and household conditions. They would also correct any misconceptions I have. These shops are usually more trustworthy,” the teen aquarist notes.

Aqua Story owner Chan admits he is highly impressed by Cheng. “He knows so much about fish keeping by googling different species. Sometimes he asks me if I will import certain species, like from Brazil or Colombia for example.”

Over the past eight years, Chan has witnessed a huge number of aquatic shops turning into restaurants to cover the high rent. “Even my shop needs to sell exotic reptiles and other accessories to offset the expenditure. I have to work very hard to keep the shop going,” Chan continues. “But I do not mind it at all, because for devoted fish breeders like me, fish is my life. I am even willing to give up my days off and take care of them all year round.”

Outlets on street level like Chan’s can usually attract more customers than upstairs shops. Jacky Chow, who owns the only guppy specialty store on Goldfish Street – if not Hong Kong, talks about the differences between two types of shops. “Fish downstairs can be easily sold within two weeks, while fish upstairs may live forever in their tanks.”

With fewer customers, Chow has more time to take care of his fish. “I spend most of my time, usually at noon and at dusk, on changing the water and feeding the fish.” He is skilled at feeding the fish with precise amounts so that water in the tanks will not be polluted with excess food. “I often clean the tanks before new fish stocks arrive every week.” He finds the weekly transportation of the 40-kilogram replenishment up the flights of stairs the most difficult task of all.

The new fish needs to be properly acclimated by mixing the water from the bag and his aquariums. Some street shops incline to ignore this basic step due to their higher turnover rate, but Chow refuses to follow suit. “Simply placing the whole bag of fish in the tank is easier and more cost-effective in equalizing the temperature, but it wouldn’t be good for the fish’s health.”

Chow is so fascinated by fish that he can stare at his tanks for 10 hours straight. “I think it is very therapeutic to watch the fish peck and chase each other. The lights sway and twirl as they swim, which I think are very mesmerizing.” Some tanks in his shop have also become like care homes for the unsold fish. “It doesn’t matter if they can’t be sold. It’s my duty to take good care of them till the very end.”

The guppy enthusiast hopes to develop his business into a lifelong career. “I would like to work in this industry for the rest of my life. Some veterans in Japan and Taiwan keep their guppy shops for decades until their eyesight deteriorates. I will sorely miss Goldfish Street if it is gone or when the time comes that I can no longer work here.”

Aqua Story

G/F, 9 Nullah Road, Mong Kok

Streamaquahk

158A Tung Choi Street, Mong Kok

Millions Guppy

2/F, 126A Tung Choi Street, Mong Kok

