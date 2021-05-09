A few days after the latest relaxation in lockdown rules, I drove over the Border hills and crossed into England. At Carter Bar, a high point from which Scotland lies spread out behind you and England beckons, national flags and signposts alert travellers to the fact they are about to enter a different country. In a lay-by there used always to be a burger van, selling snacks and coffees for those who wanted to stretch their legs and enjoy the panorama. There was no vendor when I drove past, but simply seeing Scotland in the rearview mirror as we sailed past the sign welcoming us into England was thrill enough. This was the first time in several months that we could legally enter another country. My husband drank in the view. Had he requested I continue to Wales, that too would have been legal, although the English police force is at pains to request people to “keep local” wherever possible.

Stay at Home, Keep Local, Save Lives, Protect the NHS – these are the mantras that have dominated our lives for the past 14 months. Billboards along main roads reinforce the message. Adverts on television urge utmost caution, showing actors scrubbing their hands, happily donning the masks that we now all carry in our back pockets, and keeping their distance from other folk queuing outside the supermarket.

Since the start of various lockdown restrictions in March 2020, there have been around 200 changes in the rules and guidance we have to abide by. Expecting the nation to remember what is lawful and what is criminal is like asking us to memorise Paradise Lost. Only a few are capable of such a feat.

In case you think we were idly venturing into England, simply because we could, we were heading for a second-hand bookshop where we could offload a boot full of unwanted books. Usually, we grab a coffee in the bookshop café and spend an hour or two browsing, carrying back almost as many new titles as we have jettisoned. In the same way that countries strive to attain carbon-neutral status, we attempt - unsuccessfully - not to acquire more books than we eject.

Entering the café, I placed my order, only to be told we would have to drink it outside. Since we had driven through the snow to reach the shop, and at that moment hailstones were bouncing off the car bonnet, we postponed our caffeine fix. Later, when we entered a café in the town’s high street, we were told we had to sit at an outside table. Blankets were provided should we require them.

Sitting in the street on a chill morning, buttering scones, was not as unpleasant as it sounds. The residents of the north of England are renowned for their hardiness, often going out for a winter night’s enjoyment in short sleeves and bare legs. Yet it wasn’t only in Northumberland that customers must eat al fresco. Unlike Scotland, where it is now possible to eat and drink indoors – so long as you don’t touch alcohol – all consumption must be outside. “The whole UK should have the same rules,” the café owner grumbled, “but they must have their powers.”

It’s a common complaint, although until the four nations can travel between each other – Northern Ireland remains out of bounds for the meantime - it remains somewhat academic.

For the moment, though, the discrepancies between what we can do within our own borders are marked. England’s “non-essential” shops opened a month ago, whereas Scotland lagged two weeks behind. In Northern Ireland hairdressers finally open next week, whilst on the mainland, we have all recently been shorn after months of growing ponytails. Wales, in common with England, won’t offer indoor hospitality until May 17. On that red-letter date, however, two English households of six can gather indoors at home, whilst in Scotland, only four can convene, from two households. The compensation for less generous gatherings at home is that, come that day, we can drink alcohol inside a pub or restaurant rather than braving the elements in a beer garden.

The list of anomalies, from self-catering holiday venues to collective sports, goes on and on, like the small print in an insurance policy. Such are the complications and nuances, we have reached a point where people are, if not precisely making up their own rules, blurring the edges as they decide for themselves what risks are reasonable to take. Concerns over someone’s mental health, or the need to care for old and infirm relatives, are the reasons most commonly given for crossing a legal red line.

With the roll-out of vaccination giving greater confidence, the high state of anxiety among and around the aged that made last year and this winter so bleak, is gradually easing. Most of the vulnerable have had their double vaccinations, and all of us over 50 have had a single dose, which gives considerable reassurance. Now we begin to face ethical dilemmas over social embarrassment. When friends gather in our gardens – we’re allowed up to six from six households - do you eject them from the premises when the heavens open, or usher them indoors? On one hand, you will be breaking the law, on the other possibly protecting them from hypothermia. Such quandaries are the stuff of the moral maze. And possibly a visit from the police.

For the moment, though, the biggest question facing Britain is, when can friends and family hug each other again? Doubtless, some have secretly been doing so already, with potentially devastating results. But there is a growing mood of expectation that, when eventually we can put our arms around each other without fear of being reported to the authorities, a corner will have been turned. We might not have reached the home straight, where foreign holidays and mass gatherings are allowed, but by then they surely won’t be far behind.

(Rosemary Goring is a journalist, writer and editor. Her books include Scotland: The Autobiography, Scotland: Her Story and the novels After Flodden and Dacre’s War. She is currently writing a book about Mary, Queen of Scots, and lives in the Scottish Borders, closer to England than Edinburgh.)

