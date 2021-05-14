The Asian Cultural Council will debut a collection of interviews with four outstanding Hong Kong artists at the opening of Art Basel next week.

Tracing the career of four local artists across different disciplines, the collection of videos in ACC Artist Series — Artistry and Aesthetics, serves as an important archive as their careers also reflect the development of Hong Kong over the past few decades, said project coordinator Jass Leung.

The four artists, who have all been sponsored by ACC, include Chan Ping-chiu, who is a pioneer of the New Wave theatre in Hong Kong and the founder of the experimental theater group Sand & Bricks. The playwright recently restaged a drama he first wrote back in the 80s, “Waking Dreams in 1984,” which explores the theme of emigration and finds new relevance amid another wave of mass exodus.

“Best Wishes,” another work of Chan, comprises 100 candid interviews with Hong Kong people from all walks of life, including civil servants, entrepreneurs and a bus company manager, all of whom spoke freely in front of the camera. “It was a work from 2018, which was only three years ago. But when you look back, you would realize some of its content is no longer possible in today’s environment,” said Leung.

The videos also showcase the works of Mui Cheuk-yin, who was among Hong Kong’s first generation of professional dancers and now an associate choreographer at the City Contemporary Dance Company, as well as of Tsang Man-tung, an accomplished scenographer and singing bowl artist.

The youngest of the four is 41-year-old Kingsley Ng, an interdisciplinary artist best known for his site-specific works. His most recent work, “Before A Passage,” was a collaborative installation with various artists. It was set up at the North Point pier, where the audience could sit on swings and watch as ceramic pieces swing in the air under the sunset.

Beautiful as they are, his works are notable not merely for their aesthetic values. Leung pointed to “Over the Ocean,” a performance in 2017 at Chater Garden that reflected Hong Kong’s historic role as a city of refugees.

The archive not only celebrates the artists’ achievements, but also addresses the issues Hong Kong faced during its cultural development. “It begs the question: What kind of environment has allowed these artists to come into their own?” said Leung.

“It is the free, pluralistic, and dynamic environment, which was a norm in the past three decades,” she stressed, adding that the four artists all had the opportunities to study and perform abroad, which benefit their own careers as well as contribute to their respective discipline on a global stage.

“Perhaps it will remind us that these are values worth defending,” Leung noted.

