GERDE’S Folk City, a club in Greenwich City, New York, was where Bob Dylan first properly declared himself. It was late September, 1961, and he was 20 years old. Among the fortunate few to witness his coming was Robert Shelton of the New York Times. His report of the event has since been anatomized and mythologized as if it were a Dead Sea scroll. “Resembling a cross between a choir boy and beatnik,” he wrote, “Mr Dylan has a cherubic look and a mop of tousled hair he partly covers with a Huck Finn black corduroy cap.” His voice, Shelton conceded, was “anything but pretty” and he may mumble songs’ lyrics, but there was no denying his originality. “Mr Dylan,” he concluded, “is vague about his antecedents and birthplace, but it matters less where he has been than where he is going, and that would seem to be straight up.”

There have been few more prescient predictions. Later this month, Dylan will turn 80 and in the six decades since he appeared at Gerde’s he has continued to beguile and mystify, taking roads less travelled and confounding not only his critics but also his fans. In so doing, he has demonstrated that for artists to survive and thrive they must ignore fashionable trends and commercial expectations and follow their own path. Whatever you think of Dylan, you cannot deny that he is true to himself. In his surprisingly revealing memoir, Chronicles, he spoke of his disdain of labels, of those who wanted him to be a representative of his generation or a spokesperson for this or that cause. This was never his intention. All he wanted was to be himself.

I cannot now recall when I first heard of him. He did not feature in the hit parade, as the charts were then quaintly called. Nor did he have much presence on the radio. Songs written by him, however, were an indelible soundtrack of the 1960s and several of them – ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’, ‘Mr Tambourine Man’ (which Philip Larkin no less believed to be “the best song ever written”) and ‘Quinn the Eskimo’ – became hits when covered, respectively, by Peter, Paul and Mary, The Byrds and Manfred Mann. There were a good many others. Who knows what Dylan really thought of these cover versions, but he was undoubtedly grateful for the royalties he earned from them. Popularity, it seemed, was not something he sought. At the beginning of the Sixties, he had an idea of what kind of songs he wanted to write but – as he recalled in Chronicles – “I just didn’t know how to do it yet.”

How Dylan did discover the way to do it, how he metamorphosed from folk singer into something which defies definition, has long been a mystery. At one point, he returned to his home in Minnesota and when he arrived back in New York a few months later he had found his voice and knew what he wanted to say. If Woody Guthrie had been his early idol, he was now in thrall to no one. He was like a marathon runner who is so superior to his peers that he must compete against the clock. Dylan wrote songs that were not ephemeral but which sounded like they had always existed, like the Psalms. His genius lies in his ability to create that which is timeless.

Listening to him – as I confess I do most days – I am struck by how much of himself he reveals. He was born during World War One, a teenager when the Cuban missile crisis threatened to obliterate humanity, and in his twenties when the Vietnam war turned the American dream into a nightmare. Dylan chronicles – that word again – them all but in a manner that makes them ageless and unspecific. A hard rain is a-gonna fall, the masters of war will get their comeuppance and the chimes of freedom flash for those brave souls who have the courage not to fight. You could write a poem saying such things but when put to music and performed for multitudes they have a potency denied even the greatest poets. No one knows better than Dylan that words without music do not have the same impact. The two go together like Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.

Gerde’s is mentioned in his song ‘My Life in a Stolen Moment’. It is not one of his best but it tells you all you probably need to know about his roots. He was born in Duluth but raised in Hibbing, famed for having the biggest open-pit ore mine in the world. It was a forgotten kind of place and, according to his own testimony, Dylan tried often to escape it before he finally did. He gives the impression that he was a wayward boy, forever running away, and perhaps he was, though people who knew him as a teenager remember otherwise.

Most likely, he was just restless, keen to learn, curious, desperate to grow up and embark on the neverending tour, see places beyond the “good ol’ town” that was his home. His songs cover the gamut of themes – war, peace, injustice, racial prejudice, religion, the perilous state of the planet, the venality of politicians, the lost and the poor. But for me, the ones that play in a loop in my head are those in which he speaks of love: ‘It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue’,’If You See Her, Say Hello’, ‘Visions of Johanna’, ‘Mississippi’, ‘Sara’, ‘Tangled Up In Blue’ and many more. Often they are difficult to listen to because what they describe are relationships that have gone awry. It is in such bittersweet, brutally honest, deeply moving songs that we find the heart of Bob Dylan.

(Alan Taylor was deputy editor and managing editor of the Scotsman newspaper. He was a Booker Prize judge in 1994. His latest book is Appointment in Arezzo, an account of his friendship with the novelist Muriel Spark.)

