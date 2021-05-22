by Frank Wilson

Fortunately, we live close to the River Thames in southwest London, and have been able to enjoy the scenic and recreational attractions it offers. At least, before Covid struck. Among the opportunities was the chance to take boat trips now and then, which afford a leisurely way to appreciate the changing scenery as the river wends its way through the countryside or the suburbs of this historic capital. The only downside is that the weather here, even in the summer, is notoriously fickle. Sudden rainstorms appear capriciously out of a blue sky to douse everyone, and the evenings, after a warm day, can turn chilly enough to demand a thick sweater or jacket.

But then, I’m spoiled, having lived for some twenty years in Hong Kong, where the heat and the surrounding seas enticed us frequently to hire a junk, or accept an invitation onto one, to take off for a day of pleasure. For us, youngsters in those days, expat and Chinese, a junk trip was a routine part of social life, as common as spending a day at a social club, or arranging a Chinese meal date for a large gang. As rookie-expats, fresh out of the cooler climes of the Atlantic, these excursions were at first so novel as to be painful. How many times did we have to learn that the sun in these parts was fearsome, and turned many a pale western skin scarlet red within an hour or two?

Of course, that didn’t deter us, as the experience was as exciting to us as an exotic trip to the Mediterranean. We became wiser eventually and learnt safer habits of sun protection and energy preservation from our Hong Kong friends. A typical trip would consist of a full day out, setting forth from one of the quays near Star Ferry, fully laden with cold drinks, snacks and swimming gear. We would head out to one of the islands, often Lamma and Lantau, and anchor in one of the bays for some swimming, before heading onto land to one of the many family-run restaurants that formed long strips of establishments. They all offered a similar and simple menu of mainly fresh seafood, rice and noodles. There was an elementary and shared pleasure of tucking into a huge plateful of fresh prawns and eating them by hand, or crunching one’s way through crab and langoustine, bulked out with fried rice. The whole was flavoured with dark soy and chili sauce and washed down with cold Tsingtao beer. I can close my eyes and still taste it!

Those same restaurants have smartened up to a degree, as I saw a couple of years ago, but although they were scruffy back then, and the plastic stools wobbly, they had great charm and possessed an unpretentious contrast in the atmosphere to the glitzy razzamatazz of the city. Being same-day-fresh and rustled up on the spot, the food was both delicious and healthy. We would usually return through the late afternoon and dusk, well-fed and somnolent through excessive exercise and alcohol.

Occasionally, we would venture further afield to an outlying island-like Po Toi (famous for a starring role in John Le Carre’s novel The Honourable Schoolboy). There, the hospitality was even more basic, but the food just as good. On really adventurous weekends we might motor out as far as one of the unpopulated islands away to the south of Lantau and build our own barbecue on some deserted beach.

In maturer years the junk trip also served as a valuable business exercise. Overseas associates or clients would never fail to be impressed by the scenery and hospitality of such an invitation, which showed a different, informal, face of Hong Kong and helped make friendships.

We never thought of the humble junk as more than a motorised pleasure craft in those carefree days, but it has been an integral part of society and the economy of the China coast for centuries. First introduced, most probably, around two centuries BC in the Han dynasty, the sturdily-designed boats have served as homes, fishing vessels, trading transports and warships ever since. Their unique narrow-hulled, flat bottomed shape and built-in keels were advanced technology for their time. Together with their traditional rigid and strengthened (battened) sails, this ensured great stability and safe navigation around the coast and far up shallow rivers. A famous Chinese admiral of the Ming dynasty, Zheng He, even took a massive fleet of 300 battle junks as far as India in the 15th century. Early European visitors in the 16th century were highly impressed by the engineering of the junk and took away some of their key principles for their own nautical designing.

There were many junks of all kinds in Hong Kong when I first arrived there in the late 1970s, but far fewer now. Comfortable modern pleasure yachts are the preferred vehicle for sea-going leisure these days. Pity. When I visit Hong Kong again – soon I hope – I shall certainly enjoy a trip on a traditional junk – the great workhorse of the China seas. I’ll lie back and remember happy times in the past, when I was young and Hong Kong stirred the imagination of the world.

---------------------------------

