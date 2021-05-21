At the age of 25, Anki quit a job she loved, but which limited her creativity. She became a tattoo artist, taking back her creative rights and became her own boss. Let’s follow her along this journey.

I became a tattoo artist not because of anything like ‘love at the first sight’. I got my first tattoo at 23, but that didn’t inspire me to make this my career. The connection with this profession probably traces back to my interest in drawing since I was little. Therefore, after graduation I wished to pursue a career in artistic creation. I longed to work in visual merchandising, but I hadn’t taken the relevant courses. I worked in different fields and drew upon those experiences before I went into visual merchandising.

Taking charge of my own finite life

The idea of becoming a tattoo artist came about because I found that there was not much space to be creative in visual merchandising. To put it straight, it was executing the clients’ plans within their budgets. Besides this, not only did the long working hours mess up my biological clock, but I also felt drained dealing with office politics. Instead of working myself to death for the company, why not find a job where I can make my own decisions and with simpler interpersonal relations?

Time slips away and may run out at any moment. The most important question is how to live out my ideal life within the limited time that I have. There are people around us who love to give their opinions, even imposing their views on us and influencing our decisions. I ‘listen’ to their ‘advice’ while telling myself not to be distracted and to focus on achieving my goals.

Tattoos are not child’s play

I didn’t give it too much thought. I left my old job without hesitation even if I was burning bridges behind me. I found a tattoo artist that I respected and became an apprentice. There are fewer and fewer tattoo apprentices these days as I’ve come across some that have just taken two to three month long courses, or even ones that were self-taught from YouTube videos.

When I was an apprentice, I learned that there is much more behind tattoos than the temporary tattoos we played with as children. It is not just about picking a pretty pattern from a catalogue and putting it on our bodies for the rest of our lives. Tattoos have a long history and signified glory or the transition into adulthood in many cultures. Sailors used to get a certain tattoo after completing a particular voyage to commemorate the trip.

Whether or not a particular tattoo design is beautiful is personal and subjective. For me, a good design should look balanced, matching the curves of the muscle and each person’s charisma. Aside from tattoo techniques, what matters most are the professional ethics that I learnt from my teacher. Should I tattoo their lover’s name? Or some currently popular fad? I usually decline these requests and ask the client to think twice. How about copying the design of a famous tattoo artist? No, as intellectual property should be respected.

Discussing and communicating with clients, drafting, and inking the tattoo are part of an innovative creative process, which for me is also a source of satisfaction. I prefer Chinese style painting tattoos. The human body serves as a canvas, but even after I finish colouring, the work is not done. Freshly finished tattoos look a bit moist, as if the ink hasn’t dried yet, but as time goes by, the colouring changes, just like paintings. This is another reason why I am hooked on it.

Travelled around the world, but my heart is still in Hong Kong

I am grateful that this job grants me opportunities to work in different cities around the world such as Taipei, London, and Amsterdam. The clients, the work and attitudes towards tattoos in each city are also different from Hong Kong.

From what I can recall when I was in Amsterdam, very few Dutch people get tattoos. The Dutch people I spoke with said that perhaps the Dutch are satisfied with their lives so they don’t need tattoos.

Everytime I come back to Hong Kong from abroad, I am surprised at my indescribable feelings towards this city. For instance, the first time I went to Taipei for a tattoo event, I never expected myself to be homesick within a week. The directness of Cantonese and the familiarity of Hong Kong streets make me feel naturally relaxed. As the pandemic began to spread, I cut short my UK trip to come back early.

Many worry about declining job prospects and facing the unknowns of the future. However, I just take things as they come. I make use of my free time to practice calligraphy and painting, strengthening foundational skills and preserving my ability. Time passes. Even if we feel like we are powerless and losing control in these tough times, we cannot complain our way to a happy life. We have to take action to change what we can.

I am Anki Suen. I am a Hongkonger.

