The tourist information website for the Falklands Islands shows vast empty beaches, wild promontories, and so much wildlife you expect David Attenborough to pop into view any moment. Lately I’ve been reading up on it, because at last the ban on foreign travel has been lifted.

Scotland and rest of the UK are all, for once, following exactly the same Covid guidelines. As a result, there is a list of 12 countries we can visit without needing to quarantine on our return. These fall into the green category of a traffic light system in which amber indicates you can only visit on urgent business, and must self-isolate once back home, and red zones result in a 10-day quarantine in an approved hotel at your own cost.

Reading the green list is like taking a geography lesson. Portugal comes first, and already has been stampeded in the few days since the law changed. Israel is second, but while missiles are being launched won’t tempt many. Several of the destinations will not yet permit newly liberated Brits to enter, so that leaves places most of us would have trouble finding on a map: South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands – home of King and Gentoo penguins; the Faroe Islands – renowned for its uneven football pitch; Tristan de Cunha, described on Wikipedia as “a remote group of volcanic islands in the South Atlantic Ocean” and, of course, the Falklands.

The travel blurb for where the Belgrano was sunk by a British submarine during the Falklands War – immortalised in the tabloid Sun’s crass headline “Gotcha!” - suggests it is a bird watcher’s paradise. “Most days you are unlikely to share your wildlife watching spot with other humans,” it promises, hinting that you might be kept company, instead, by sealions or killer whales, not to mention a waddle of penguins.

It looks decidedly appealing, so much so that tourists expecting solitude might find themselves jostled by crowds as they focus their cameras on black-browed albatrosses. Needless to say Gibraltar, another British outpost, is also on the list, as is Iceland, with its peppery volcanoes. Indeed volcanoes, dead and dormant, are the common denominator in many of these destinations, possibly reflecting the mood of health officials as they drew up the recommendations.

Within a day of the travel ban being lifted there were reports of three-hour queues at passport control. Soon afterwards, conflicting bulletins were issued from Westminster. Boris Johnson urged common sense when heading abroad, another minister begged people not to travel beyond our borders at any point this year because of the risks, while another suggested that taking a holiday could perhaps be viewed as an “essential purpose”, thereby validating jaunts to amber countries.

In what has become familiar territory these past 15 months - a sense of chaos and confusion behind the doors of No. 10 Downing Street - ordinary mortals are left to make up their own minds. Personally, I have abandoned any hope of getting to Europe again before 2022. Until then, my husband taunts me with images of exquisite hotels in cities like Paris and Rome, which are only within budget for us because of Covid. By the time the pandemic is under control, they will be far beyond our pocket. But at that point I doubt we’ll care where we stay, being grateful simply to have made the great escape.

Given the uncertainty over world travel, it was widely predicted that Britain would experience a surge of staycationers this year. Prices for bijou self-catering country cottages rocketed ahead of the scramble to find an alternative to Florida or the Seychelles. As yet, however, the hospitality industry in Scotland – a popular destination for the rest of the UK – appears to be decidedly underwhelmed.

Other, that is, than on what’s known as the North Coast Route 500, or NC500, where hotels and B&Bs report being fully booked until September. Many, unfortunately, wish they were not. Communities along this remote northerly stretch have been growing increasingly vocal in protest at the speed and volume of cars, caravans and motorbikes making the scenic trip.

The road has existed in one shape or other since the late 18th century, connecting Inverness with the farthest-flung points of the northern Highlands: Applecross and Ullapool to the west, Thurso, Dounreay and John O’Groats on the northern edge – next stop Orkney – and Dornoch and Brora in the east. It was only in 2015, however, that it was given a label, echoing America’s legendary Route 66.

Parts of it are so barren and bleak, you might think you have reached the moon. The seas around these coasts can be ferocious, throwing waves hundreds of feet into the air. Some days opening the car door in the teeth of a gale can be a challenge. But while there are few more dramatic landscapes, the danger motorists bring is causing consternation. A Facebook page called The Land Weeps, which was set up last summer, receives on average over 100 complaints a week from angry or anxious Highlanders, as visitors roar through their villages or convoys of campervans choke single-lane roads, leaving refuse and human waste in their wake.

What seemed like a great promotional idea is proving a headache for those who have to clear up afterwards, and live in fear of accidents. Some time ago tacks were laid on a stretch of the route, puncturing tyres of tourists and locals alike. Presumably it was a gesture intended to send sight-seers fleeing. Scottish hospitality, I assure you, is usually much warmer than that.

