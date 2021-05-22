While Rex Tso is often hailed Hong Kong’s most famous super flyweight boxer, Tyson Ng has also caught the spotlight as an up-and-coming pugilist.

With 11 years in boxing, Ng harvested several Hong Kong Open Tournament championships even during his amateur days. Since turning professional in 2016, he has remained unbeatable after winning nine consecutive tournaments – the best performance ever made by a 150-pound-plus pugilist in Hong Kong history. The 31-year-old also has four championships under his belt, including the World Boxing Council ABCO Continental Middleweight Champion and the 2018 Thai Middleweight Champion, making him the first Hongkonger who has earned both titles.

Ng’s rippling, toned body is the textbook physique of a sportsman. But when he was a child, he suffered from serious asthma and had to take a month off school as he needed to be hospitalized. “I laughed so hard at a Stephen Chow film that I was out of breath. My face turned purple like I was deprived of oxygen,” he recalls with a smile. “Even when I wanted to laugh, I had to hold back my laughter. Now that I have recovered, I take every chance I can get to laugh out loud.”

His doctor advised him to stabilize his asthma symptoms through sports, so he began running, playing basketball and working out early on. Particularly fond of martial arts, he tried boxing at the age of 20. “It was amazing. Three years after I started boxing, my asthma disappeared, probably because boxing trains your cardiovascular endurance,” Ng says.

Ng always got knocked down when he first started his boxing career. As he still kept a full-time job in marketing back then, he often showed up in the office with bruised lips and swollen eyes. In 2014, four years after he began boxing, he collected his first open tournament championship in Hong Kong. However, after claiming the same title in the next two years, he found himself at a bottleneck over his future in amateur boxing, as no other Hong Kong player in the same division could challenge him.

Two years later, he was invited by Taiwanese actor Joseph Chang to be part of a film about boxing and he had undergone extremely tough training in Thailand before shooting. Though the production was halted mid-way through, Ng became so well-trained that his coach talked him into turning professional. “I was only 26 years old and thought I should seize this chance for a breakthrough.”

Fortunately, he has got his family’s support to become a professional boxer, even though such choice meant abandoning his stable income. “I think because I grew up with sickness, my parents have always just wanted me to be happy. That’s probably why they give me a lot of freedom and never stop me from doing what I want.”

His family even attended, for the first time, the World Boxing Council Night of Ring Diamonds competition in Hong Kong in 2018. He claimed two gold belts but got seriously injured on stage. Pointing at a scar on his nose, Ng recalls accidentally hitting the head of his Thai opponent Denchainoi with his own, which fractured his nose.

To maintain his best condition, Ng lives a highly scheduled life. He gets up at 5 a.m. almost every day for a 12-kilometer run, before doing a two-hour physical training such as shadowboxing and agility ladder drills. He then takes a nap after breakfast and gets up at 2 p.m. for a 10-kilometer run alongside higher performance training. The training includes sandbag punching and neck training with a lead ball, not to mention one-on-one fighting.

Ng swallows at least 21 supplement pills in one go daily before having his meal. “I’ve never had a problem with washing the pills down, probably because I had to take a lot of asthma medications as a child.”

Ng believes a boxer should maintain a disciplined life as well as a cautious diet. “I need to keep track of my diet even on normal days. Otherwise, I will have to put extra efforts into getting rid of the extra weight. I have chosen boxing as my career, so I have to do my best.” He only allows himself one cheat day after every competition, where he can savor as many ice-cream and chips as he desires.

Boxing is an extremely dangerous sport that can be fatal – a fact that Ng is always aware of. In his amateur days, he witnessed a severely injured young boxer being sent to hospital and heard about his passing later. “It was probably the first time I felt so close to death. I was very shocked. That’s why I keep reminding myself to stay focused during contests,” he says.

The recently released Hong Kong film “One Second Champion” illustrates the importance of every split second in a boxing game. “If you let your guard down for one second, your opponent can probably seize that to defeat you. I guess I won my previous championships because I had seized that one second,” Ng adds.

To him, boxing is akin to playing chess, with human players as the chess pieces. “People always have some misunderstandings about boxing,” he notes. “But it is not violent. It’s a game of strategy and energy. Some may think boxing offers no contribution to society, but that is certainly not the case.” Ng is a member of WBC Cares, a project which rallies fighters into giving back to society. He often offers free classes to kids from low-income families and cancer patients.

Ng has not had his next march scheduled so far but he still looks ahead to his goal. “I believe every boxer wants to be a world champion. I do not know if it is possible, but I will try my best.”

