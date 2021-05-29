Frank Wilson

Until recently I never cared much for dogs. I was bitten by one when a child and had to be rushed to hospital for a tetanus jab and several stitches in my hand. To say I suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder would be an exaggeration (I nevertheless use the hyperbole often in recounting the tale) but the experience made me very wary of our canine friends to the point of paranoia.

That is, until Billie entered our lives. Billie is a Jack Russell terrier, and was purchased on the insistence last year of my wife, who was convinced it would be therapeutic to enjoy the company of a furry friend in the socially barren days of the Covid lockdown. I was sceptical, to say the least, but went along with the idea for the sake of marital harmony.

I confess I have been pleasantly surprised. Not only is Billie endearing and loyal, but she hasn’t bitten me yet, and as long I ply her with endless treats, she is sometimes obedient. The strangest thing about owning a dog is that it has introduced us to a community of dog owners who gather regularly in our local London park. This worthy group practises an entirely friendly and banal set of social conventions. For example, while I can identify and greet Coco the Spaniel, Dude the Cockapoo, Henry the Dobermann and Bryan the Dachshund, I still don’t know the names of the owners. Indeed, when I walk the local streets with her, Billie is greeted warmly by name as some kind of celebrity by passers-by, who totally ignore me, apart from assuring me my dog is adorable. Us dog owners become superficially knowledgeable about different breeds, training routines, medical afflictions and family planning operations and discuss these matters earnestly. Occasionally we have an adult conversation too.

This was never a social pastime I would have ever considered in Hong Kong. In my time there, over the last decades of the colonial period, you would have very rarely seen a dog in the city. The occasional pet might be seen on Bowen road, usually ushered along by a cooing expat owner, but never in the streets. They simply weren’t popular as accessories.

My contacts with canines in those days were not pleasant, as the only encounters were on treks over the Hong Kong hills or in the depths of the New Territories. This otherwise enjoyable activity would be rudely interrupted when passing through some outlying village by the sudden appearance of a pack of snarling, semi-feral local dogs, whose purpose in life was to terrify innocent hikers and bite chunks out of them if possible. OK, I wasn’t actually bitten, but the experience re-ignited my childhood paranoia.

Their owners no doubt had a traditional Chinese attitude to mutts, which was that they were useful for protection against strangers, and maybe as working dogs, but not much else. Fortunately, in Hong Kong the habit of eating them had been made illegal by that time and was rarely commented on.

I remember, on first coming to Hong Kong, being alarmed to discover that the consumption of dog meat was still a habit in mainland China. This was not so much because of sentimentality but because I had argued years before with my father over the matter. When he quoted lurid tabloid headlines in England that Chinese people ate dog meat, my sister and I, in our idealistic teens, scolded him for believing what we considered racist and xenophobic propaganda pumped out by the right-wing press.

Dogs were certainly not popular in Maoist China. They were considered unclean and the keeping of them as pets was condemned as decadent bourgeois behaviour. Stray dogs were routinely shot and they were banned from many Chinese cities till the 1990s. To be called a “running dog” (of the capitalists) was a damning insult. Despite this, it was rumoured that Deng Xiaoping had several four-legged comrades.

How times change! These days the keeping of pet dogs is popular among the burgeoning Chinese middle class. Some say it’s because the one-child policy led people to seek substitutes. Certainly, in Hong Kong the attitude towards dogs has changed radically. On my last trip to the territory, a couple of years ago, I was staggered and bemused at the number of pampered pooches being paraded in the streets.

There were pink-dyed poodles prancing along the pavement; Yorkshire terriers with bows in their hair being carried along by adoring trendy young women; and I even saw a squashed-faced pug being wheeled along in a pushchair. It was surprising. But the final shock came on discovering a grooming shop in Stanley which advertised a dog hotel, where the little darlings could be coiffured, trained and even taught to swim.

Now I am fond of our Billie and will treat her with kindness, but she will not be spoilt like that. I expect her to lead a proper dog’s life. That reminds me – I must conclude this now, because my wife has given me my orders. It’s time for Billie’s lunchtime walk.

(The writer lived in Hong Kong for more than twenty years, arriving soon after the death of Mao and leaving after the handover of the territory to China. He experienced the seismic transformation of Hong Kong on its journey from plastic flowers and T-shirts to global front runner in trade and high finance.)

