Many shoppers enjoy going on fabric hunts in Sham Shui Po or at the iconic red-brick Western Market in Sheung Wan, but not many know that Bowring Street in Jordan used to be Kowloon’s “Fabric Street.” Formerly known as the Eighth Street, it was part of the first major reclamation project in Yau Ma Tei in the 1880s. It was officially named after the fourth governor of Hong Kong, John Bowring, after the replanning of the area in 1909.

Miru Wong, the third-generation owner of an embroidered shoes and slippers shop called Sindart, recounts shopping for hair pins and bands on Bowring Street when she was small. “There were many fabric and textile accessories shops here, so my grandparents would always bring me here to buy our raw materials,” the 30-year-old says.

Many stall owners, including 60-year-old Mrs. Chow, have been running their businesses here for half of their lifetime. She started with fruits and juices but switched to selling headwear and socks in 1989. Among her four children, only her daughter Chau Sau-lei has taken a strong liking to the stall. Chau recalls, “I always came here whenever I was done eating or finished my homework. I’d take a nap in the storage cabinet.”

Four years ago, Chau left her clerical job and took over the business from her retired mother. She finds working at the stall more interesting and flexible. “There are lots of things going on here. I can also decide on the opening hours – take a day-off or close later or open earlier whenever I want.” She hopes to pass it down to her future children, so all three generations can witness the transformation of Bowring Street together.

The heyday of fabric shops on Bowring Street gradually disappeared as made-in-China products took over amid rising rent costs, leaving only one curtain shop standing. “Unlike in Sham Shui Po, where most fabric shops display fabric samples, shops here displayed rolls of fabric,” Chow says.

Today, most accessories shops have gone out of business. Wong loves shopping for sewing tools at Wan Sheung Company, the only remaining textile accessory shop in the area. Siu, the owner, says the shop used to make cheongsam until all their tailors retired.

Bowring Centre, a modest shopping mall at the junction of Bowring Street and Woosung Street, gives off a 50s vibe with its grey and white floor tiles and old-fashioned stairs.

Wong moved her shop from Nathan Road to the humble mall, which has now become a hub for clothing alteration services, around a decade ago. “Passersby rarely come inside, so there are fewer visitors here compared to our previous spot,” she notes. “We chose this location because it was brimming with homegrown talent. When we first moved in, there were artisanal shops tailoring cheongsam, providing alterations, facial and massage services. We thought our shop could blend in well.”

As Jordan and Yau Ma Tei have become home to more and more ethnic minorities such as Nepalese and Indians, some shops in the centre began selling their traditional clothes. As for alteration services, there are currently 10 operating shops in the mall.

One of these shops belongs to 64-year-old Annie Chu. Having run the shop for more than 20 years, her colorful memories include altering a HK$10,000 (US$1,288) suit and transforming a shirt into a bag. “He really loved the shirt’s pattern, so I turned the garment into a bag based on the pattern and size he provided.” To her, clothing alteration is not only about craftsmanship, it is more about listening and understanding customers’ needs. On top of being a tailor, Chu finds herself more of a social worker, as she listens to her clients’ stories while working. “Some customers are like my friends. They come here to chat. I always cheer them up when they are down.”

To long-time shop owners like Chu, Bowring Centre and Bowring Street are not just a place for business. They are also, as Wong says, “a place full of memories, where everyone is like a big family.”

Chow’s stall

Address: 68 Bowring Street

Sindart

Address: Shop 16-17, 1/ F, Bowring Centre, 150-164 Woosung Street

Annie’s clothes altering shop

Address: Shop 31, 1/ F, Bowring Centre, 150-164 Woosung Street

Wan Sheung Company

Address: 93 Austin Road

