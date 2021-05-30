ONE of the many things the BBC is good at is satirising itself. A prime example of this is the comedy series W1A, which takes its title from the London postcode where the Corporation has its HQ. Among the superfluity of executives and programme makers one of the recurring gags is their desperation to have the ear and approval of Tony Hall, the Director-General. Like Banquo, he is a ghost at the feast; invisible, silent, unknowable and untouchable. To his lackeys he is an all-powerful, God-like figure who can make or break careers. All one must do, it seems, is establish contact with him and the Stop sign will turn to Go.

I have thought often of W1A during the past week as the BBC threatened to self-immolate over the now-infamous 1995 Panorama interview with Princess Diana, which put a landmine under the House of Windsor. This scoop was obtained by Martin Bashir, who managed to deceive his prey with forged bank statements which convinced Diana that she was indeed being spied on by her enemies and that she could no longer trust even her closest confidantes. When Earl Spencer, Diana’s brother, warned her that Bashir was a liar, she chose to ignore him. Instead, she threw herself into the embrace of an unscrupulous conman who reeled her in like a salmon fighting for its freedom.

The revelations contained in the report compiled by Lord Dyson have shaken the BBC to its core. Bashir, the former senior judge concluded, had acted “inappropriately” in securing his interview, while the Corporation was criticised for falling short of “the high standards of integrity and transparency which are its hallmarks.” Far from casting Bashir into the media equivalent of a Black Hole, he was rehired in 2016 as religious affairs editor by Tony Hall, despite the fact that the then D-G must have known about Bashir’s aberrant behaviour. Why this was allowed to happen no one has yet explained. Lord Hall, having left the BBC in 2020, has now resigned as Chair of the National Gallery, another hallowed British institution. Bashir, meanwhile, was allowed to resign from the BBC and is currently seeing out his three-month notice period on full pay.

It is a story that even W1A’s scriptwriters would struggle to make believable. As it has unfolded, I have watched and listened to BBC programmes, wondering when its latest D-G, Tim Davie, might pop up and regale us with his wisdom. It took him five days to summon the courage until he finally emerged from his bunker and deigned to speak to Radio 4′s Today programme. But what he had to offer was not encouraging or enlightening. He could not say, for example, why Bashir had been re-employed. What he did say was that the BBC was peerless in its willingness to examine itself, to which end an enquiry has been set up under the aegis of a long-serving BBC executive. If this was meant to reassure listeners then Davie is deluding himself.

Where we go from here is anyone’s guess. What is certain is that an organisation regarded as a journalistic paragon has been severely and perhaps irreparably damaged. What irks so many people, including Lord Grade, the BBC’s former Chairman, is its arrogance, smugness and reluctance ever to admit that it is in the wrong. A case in point is the radio programme Feedback, which supposedly holds BBC producers and editors to account. The reality is rather different. I can count on one hand the number of times I have heard an apology from an employee of the Corporation. The default position is to sound as if criticism is being taken on board but the reality is that no concessions or admissions are made. Like Edith Piaf, the bureaucrats’ anthem is: “Je ne regrette rien.”

It gives me no joy to add to Auntie Beeb’s agony. Recently, I read The War Against the BBC (2020) by Patrick Barwise and Peter York who make an impassioned argument for maintaining the status quo. In their considered opinion, “our most important cultural institution” is pretty much fine as it is. It is perhaps worth noting that over the course of 500 pages the authors make no mention of the infamous Diana interview. But, in a chapter titled ‘To Err Is Human’, they do consider other instances where BBC staff turned a blind eye to the appalling behaviour of fellow employees (as they did with Jimmy Saville) or when terrible mistakes were made - such as the exposure of Lord McAlpine as a paedophile. However, such episodes are excused by Barwise and York on the grounds that they are relatively rare given the gargantuan size of the BBC and the extent of its output.

Therein lies the problem. As the Diana fiasco has demonstrated, the BBC has ballooned to the point of unmanageability. It was Lord Reith, its first Director-General, the son of Scottish presbyterian minister, who gave it his raison d’être, to “inform, educate and entertain”. His successors have dutifully acknowledged that this was also their credo. But where Reith had carefully placed the words in order of their importance others have felt they could be shuffled around at will. Thus ‘entertain’ has increasingly been made a top priority, usurping ‘inform’ and ‘educate’. This shift, allowed by an absence of strong and astute leadership, has led the BBC to chase ratings lest it be accused of neglecting any section of its audience that funds it through the mandatory licence fee. It is a tension that has existed since its inception. Resolving it will not be easy.

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play