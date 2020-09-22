MyGut者言｜特朗普比列根更支持自由貿易？（徐家健）

讀過黎智英先生的《真正促進世界和平的人》，果然事實與偏見並存。文中提到，武肺爆發前特朗普成就了列根以來最好的經濟增長。也難怪，一個tear down this wall，一個I will build a great wall。關於自由貿易，列根在1988年一篇演說至今仍為人津津樂道：

In 1776 our Founding Fathers signed the Declaration of Independence, charging the British with a number of offenses, among them, and I quote, “cutting off our trade with all parts of the world,” end quote. And that same year, a Scottish economist named Adam Smith launched another revolution with a book entitled “The Wealth of Nations,” which exposed for all time the folly of protectionism. Over the past 200 years, not only has the argument against tariffs and trade barriers won nearly universal agreement among economists but it has also proven itself in the real world, where we have seen free-trading nations prosper while protectionist countries fall behind.

大家卻似乎忘了兩位總統的共通點，他們都曾是電視紅星。前電視紅星強調，輿論談貿易時往往錯誤地用上戰爭詞匯，令人誤解貿易是零和遊戲。但現實中，假如特朗普是tariff man，列根便是quota man。今日中國，昨天日本。這位自由鬥士，對日本進口的汽車、電腦、電視、電器統統抽稅。更重要的政策，還有鋼鐵進口配額。想當年，列根把鋼鐵進口限制在市場使用的兩成。跟關稅不同，進口配額保護本地生產之餘，政府是沒有稅收得益的。透過進口配額去保護本地生產，卻避過了因報復才打得成的貿易戰。

Babe問：「肥佬黎好似未睇你舊老細本《You’re Hired!: Untold Successes and Failures of a Populist President》喎。」我答：「香港冇乜人睇過，所以支持特朗普都唔太了解佢施政有咩優點。」女友再問：「咁我有咩優點？」我再答：「對特朗普一見鍾情可以純粹老土左膠，但想細水長流，就要識欣賞佢優點。好似我鍾意你咁，民粹嘅優點就係唔使遷就建制精英嘅政治正確而漠視民意。我係民，民意話你就係優點。」

徐家健

美國克林信大學經濟系副教授

香港大學香港經濟及商業策略研究所名譽高級副研究員

中文大學香港亞太研究所經濟研究中心成員

