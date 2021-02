In this picture taken on February 12, 2020, Afghan refugee children stand in front of their home in a refugee camp in Peshawar. - Pakistan is one of the largest refugee-hosting nations in the world, home to an estimated 2.4 million registered and undocumented people who have fled Afghanistan, some as far back as the Soviet invasion of 1979. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP) / TO GO WITH 'Pakistan-Afghanistan-refugees-politics' by Sajjad TARAKZAI �u�g�A�إ����v���e240�U���I������