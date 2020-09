英國國會周二將就抵觸部份脫歐協議的《內部市場法案》(下稱法案)草案投票,儘管歐盟、北愛爾蘭和愛爾蘭強烈反對,但首相約翰遜向執政保守黨內意見不合的議員妥協,提交修訂,需要國會批准才能行使否決脫歐協議的權力,政府預料可獲得足夠票數通過《法案》。

約翰遜希望藉《法案》架設一張法律「安全網」,賦予他撤銷脫歐協議中一項讓北愛爾蘭在脫歐後實施與英國其他地區不同海關法規的條款,該條款旨在防止身為英國一部份的北愛爾蘭在脫離歐盟後,與歐盟成員國愛爾蘭建立邊境檢查站。

五名英國前首相和多名保守黨高層成員警告,如此換走部份脫歐協議內容,可能違反國際法,損害歐盟和其他夥伴對英國的信任。前首相文翠珊周一在國會辯論期間說,《法案》危害英國的完整性,「我認為政府樂意單方面放棄一份它已簽訂的國際協議或其部份內容,將導致一些人質疑政府是否有意願權利維護《貝爾法斯特協議》中的措施」,「這將導致一些社群更不願意信任英國政府,導致北愛爾蘭人民不願意讓北愛爾蘭繼續留在英國」。

1998年簽訂的《貝爾法斯特協議》奠定了北愛爾蘭和平進程基礎,終結當地數十年來的派別暴力。北愛爾蘭議會周一表明反對《法案》,警告它可能侵害和平進程。北愛議會以48票贊成、36票反對,通過愛爾蘭新芬黨要求全面執行脫歐協議中關於北愛爾蘭條款的議案。

人權律師阿邁勒古尼(Amal Clooney)為抗議《法案》,上周辭去英國新聞自由特別大使一職,她在寫給外相藍韜文的信中表示,「得悉政府有意通過《內部市場法案》讓我感到失望。法案一經實施將如政府所言是『違反國際法』」。

英國今年1月正式脫離歐盟,進入過渡期直至年底,期間仍屬於歐盟單一市場及關稅同盟。雙方就脫歐後貿易協議進行了數輪談判,但談判陷入僵局。約翰遜表示若到10月中還未達成協議,便會終結談判,並堅稱硬脫歐對英國來說也是「好結果」。

London (dpa) - British lawmakers are set to hold key votes on a bill that would override part of the country’s EU withdrawal agreement on Tuesday, despite strong opposition in Brussels, Belfast and Dublin.

The government is expected to win votes on the bill after Prime Minister Boris Johnson compromised with rebel lawmakers in his Conservative party, tabling an amendment that would require parliament to approve any implementation of the power to override the withdrawal agreement.

Johnson wants to create a legal “safety net” giving him the power to override a provision that would impose different post-Brexit customs rules on Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom.

The provision seeks to prevent the creation of border checks between Northern Ireland, which is leaving the EU as part of the United Kingdom, and EU-member the Republic of Ireland.

Critics, including five former British prime ministers and several senior Conservatives, warned that superseding part of the Brexit agreement could break international law and erode trust with the EU and other partners.

In a debate in the British parliament on Monday, Theresa May, Johnson’s predecessor as prime minister, said the UK Internal Markets Bill was “putting the integrity of the UK at risk.”

“I believe that the government’s willingness unilaterally to abandon an international agreement or parts of an international agreement it has signed ... will lead to some questioning the willingness of the government to fully uphold the measures in the Belfast Good Friday Agreement,” May said.

“That in turn will lead to some communities having less willingness to trust the UK government and that could have a consequence on the willingness of people in Northern Ireland to remain part of the UK.”

The 1998 Good Friday Agreement underpins Northern Ireland’s fragile peace process, which ended decades of sectarian violence.

Northern Ireland’s devolved assembly added its opposition to the bill on Monday, warning that it could jeopardize the peace process.

The assembly voted by 48 to 36 for a motion by Irish republican party Sinn Fein calling for full implementation of the provision on Northern Ireland in the withdrawal agreement.

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney resigned last week from her role as Britain’s special envoy for media freedom, in opposition to the bill.

“I have been dismayed to learn that the government intends to pass legislation - the Internal Market Bill - which, if enacted, would, by the government’s own admission, ‘break international law,’” Clooney wrote in a letter to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

Britain formally left the EU in January and entered a transition period until the end of the year, during which it still belongs to the EU single market and customs union.

The two sides have held several rounds of talks on post-Brexit trade arrangements, but negotiations appear to have reached an impasse.

Johnson has vowed to end the talks if no agreement is reached by mid-October, insisting that a no-deal Brexit would be a “good outcome” for Britain.

