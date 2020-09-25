傳奇大法官｜金斯伯格10句警世名言

（北美通訊）美國聯邦最高法院大法官金斯伯格（Ruth Bader Ginsburg）上周五因病逝世，享年87歲，遺體周五被安放在國會供民眾瞻仰。作為美國史上第二位女性大法官，金斯伯格數十年來，一直致力爭取性別平等，公開為女權發聲，被冠上「聲名狼藉的金斯伯格」（Notorious R.B.G.）稱號。以下節錄金斯伯格生前10句的警世名言：

1.法庭上的女性

有人問我，「在最高法院9位大法官中，要有多少女性才足夠？」我回答：「9位」。人們對這個答案感到驚訝，但當最高法院出現9位男性大法官時，卻沒人提出質疑。

“When I’m sometimes asked ‘When will there be enough (women on the Supreme Court)?’ and my answer is: ‘When there are nine.’ People are shocked. But there’d been nine men, and nobody’s ever raised a question about that.”

2.法庭上的男性

金斯伯格的一名男同事、知道有女孩遭校工脫衣搜身後，表現得漠不關心。金斯伯格對此表示，「他們從來不是一個13歲的女孩。」

“They have never been a 13-year-old girl.” -- After her male colleagues appeared indifferent about a girl’s strip-search by school administrators"

3.向剛入籍新移民致敬

「我們的國家因你而變得強大。」

“We are a nation made strong by people like you.”

4.婚姻和工作

「在每個地方（如婚姻和工作中），有時候裝著沒聽見是有幫助的，包括我現在的工作。」

“It helps sometimes to be a little deaf (in marriage and in) every workplace, including the good job I have now.”

5.關於作為女性

「母親提醒我要當名淑女。對她來說，這意味着要當一個獨立自主的人。」

“My mother told me to be a lady. And for her, that meant be your own person, be independent.”

6.關於性別平等

「當男性願意跟女性共同承擔養育下一代的責任時，女性就可以達到真正平等。」

“Women will have achieved true equality when men share with them the responsibility of bringing up the next generation.”

7.關於領袖

「為你關心的事情而戰，但更重要是，帶領其他人加入你的行列。」

“Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.”

8.關於異議者和正義

「持不同意見者，他們所代表的是未來的時代。這不僅說，『我的同伴錯了，我會這樣做。』最強大的反對聲音，往往成為法庭意見，隨著時間流逝，這些觀點也會成為主流意見。這就是持不同意見者的希望：他們不是為今天發聲，而是為了明天。」

“Dissents speak to a future age. It’s not simply to say, ‘My colleagues are wrong and I would do it this way.’ But the greatest dissents do become court opinions and gradually over time their views become the dominant view. So that’s the dissenter’s hope: that they are writing not for today, but for tomorrow.”

9.關於支持墮胎權利

「（墮胎權）這對女性一生、以至其尊嚴最為重要。這是女性為自己所作出的決定。當政府介入、為女性作（墮胎）決定時，女性便會被眨低為不夠成熟、不能為自己作決定的未成年人。」

“This is something central to a woman’s life, to her dignity. It’s a decision that she must make for herself. And when government controls that decision for her, she’s being treated as less than a fully adult human responsible for her own choices.”

10.關於她留下的遺產

「我們終於開始掃走在歷史書中、關於女性的刻板印象。」

“We are at last beginning to relegate to the history books the idea of the token woman.”

