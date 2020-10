泰國反政府示威最近的關鍵一幕,無疑是王室車隊突然路經示威地點附近,有示威者向車內的王后展示三指抗爭手勢又叫口號,引起王室震怒,巴育政府立即頒佈緊急令禁止集會,同時大舉拘捕示威領袖。不過有示威者質疑王室車隊在事前未有通知的情況下經過示威地點疑點重重,旨在污衊示威者,好讓政府施以鐵腕鎮壓。

路透社翻查9條由不同人拍攝的影片,見到當時不同角度不同時刻的畫面,再加上超過100張照片並訪問目擊者,試圖重塑當日情況,但路透社表示由於細節有所缺漏,所以未能全面確定事情經過。

泰國王后素提達(Queen Suthida)的車隊10月14日下午5時22分經過曼谷政府大樓附近,車上還有15歲的提幫功王子。當時有數以萬計示威者遠在一公里以外地方抗議,被大批警察攔着,只有數十名示威者來到巴育辦公室所在的政府大樓外面抗議,現場亦有大批警察築起防線。

平時若王室車隊出沒,警方通常會事先封路,但這次只有開路的車輛,旁邊亦有電單車護駕,泰國《考蘇得英文報》記者普拉維特(Pravit Rojanaphruk)說︰「事前沒有通知。」他當時在訪問示威者,影片也可以證明的確沒有事前通知王室車隊將要駛過。

示威者見到王室車隊後,有人舉起三指抗爭手勢,高呼「我們的稅」批評王室揮霍財政不透明,又叫口號「國家、信仰、人民」取代傳統口號「國家、信仰、王室」。正當警察把示威者往後推擠時,王室車隊減慢車速甚至停了下來,大約持續一分鐘。有照片見到王后看着車外微笑揮手。警察拖走示威者,王室車隊和示威者之間隔着重重警察人牆,相距大約數米,沒人企圖想上前接近車隊。但有示威者說︰「有些照片看起來就像我們在騷擾她。」王室車隊在下午5時27分離開示威現場。

這一波反政府示威由7月開始,王后遇上示威者後政府突然強硬鎮壓,翌日凌晨4時政府頒佈緊急措施,禁止非法集會,也禁止超過5人以上的政治集會,緊急法令一出,警方隨即大舉拘捕至少20名民運領袖。

反政府示威本來就要求王室改革,增加透明度,主張國家屬於人民不是王室,今次王后車隊事件加上政府強硬鎮壓,更加引起示威者不滿。有人提出疑點,首先是路線問題﹐王室車隊所經之路並非返回王宮或王后需要前往寺廟的最短路徑,而且不知道為何車隊駛到示威現場時要慢下來甚至停車,當時道路暢通無阻,而王室車隊向來駛得很快。

有人質疑當局是否故意利用這次事件為藉口,大舉鎮壓示威活動,社交網出現「國王污衊人民」(#KingSlandersPeople)的帖文標籤,以示憤怒不滿。王室對此不予置評。政府發言人表示,確保王室車隊路線安全是警方的責任,否認政府利用事件打壓示威。

事後,社運人士艾格猜(Ekachai Hongkangwan)以及學運領袖汶庫恩溫(Francis J. Bunkueanun Paothong)被泰國警方以泰國刑法第110條起訴,指他們暴力對待王后,一旦罪成,將面臨16年至終身監禁的刑罰。汶庫恩溫目前獲得保釋,他說︰「一切都迅速發生在數分鐘之間,示威者湧來形成人牆,然後警察就來到推開我們清場。」當他知道王室車隊即將來到,他立即用電話告訴大家避開,然後他就感到不適被拉到人群後面。「我突然無法呼吸,幾乎暈倒。」

有影片見到艾格猜當時在說︰「有王室車隊,展示三指!」但影片未有拍攝到他企圖接近車隊。他向律師表示,當時示威者根本見不到車隊,因為現場有太多警察把他們往後推,他還曾向警察大叫︰「噢王室車隊,為何你不告訴我們,我們不會阻截它的。」律師還說,當艾格猜知道有王室車隊時他已經往後退。

第三名被捕示威者蘇拉納特(Suranat Paenprasert)被控相同罪名,但不准保釋,他被指唆使其他人攔截車隊,但沒人知道當時發生甚麼事,他的律師說︰「沒有人知道王室車隊將要駛至,在阻路的主要是警察。」

BANGKOK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - A defining moment in Thailand’s

growing protest movement started with the unannounced arrival of

a champagne-coloured Rolls Royce stretch limousine on a Bangkok

street.

When Queen Suthida’s motorcade slowed as it encountered a

few dozen protesters jeering outside Bangkok’s Government House

on Oct. 14, royalists denounced it as unforgivable harassment in

a kingdom whose constitution demands reverence for the monarchy.

The government, led by a former army chief who was the

initial target of months of protests, responded swiftly.

It banned protests and made dozens of arrests. But that

spurred more demonstrations ??and much greater criticism of a

monarchy that protesters say has helped to enable decades of

military domination.

At a time when King Maha Vajiralongkorn has faced

unprecedented scrutiny, many Thais have questioned why the queen

was on that road at that time, and have challenged the severity

of the reaction - which also included three arrests on

little-used charges that could carry the death penalty.

The opposition Move Forward party said on Thursday it

planned a parliamentary motion “to study the mistakes made over

the motorcade”, complaining this had led to severe action being

taken, specifically citing the use of Article 110 charges of

violence or attempted violence against the queen.

“It shows a failure in the setting of the royal motorcade

route,” said party spokesman Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn.

Other people noted the route was not the shortest between

the Dusit Palace, where the king and queen reside, and the

temple where Suthida was going.

They also asked why the motorcade had moved so slowly, even

at points where there was no evident obstruction. Royal vehicles

usually move much faster.

Some Thais have raised questions whether the encounter was

used to justify a crackdown. Reuters has no evidence to confirm

this.

The Palace declined comment, as it has since the start of

three months of protests that at first called for the removal of

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former army chief, but then

broke a decades-old taboo by demanding royal reform.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri told Reuters that

securing royal motorcade routes was the police’s responsibility.

“The emergency declaration was necessary to prevent other

incidents and conflicts,” he said, rejecting protesters'

accusations that it was a provocation to justify harsh measures.

Police did not respond to repeated Reuters requests for

comment.

RECONSTRUCTION

Reuters has reviewed nine videos supplied by the people who

shot them and taken from different angles in addition to other

video on social media, well over 100 still pictures with

accompanying metadata and interviewed eight eyewitnesses to

reconstruct how events unfolded.

There are gaps. Reuters was unable to establish the full

route of the motorcade before and after the incident, why it was

taken, why there had been no advance notice of the route or why

the royal convoy travelled much more slowly than usual.

The incident started when Queen Suthida reached the

protesters at around 5:22 pm on Oct. 14.

Suthida was on a rare visit from Europe, where she and the

king had spent nearly the entire year before arriving in Bangkok

on Oct. 10.

Dressed in a light blue silk dress with a gold sash, she was

travelling on royal duties with the king’s 15-year-old son, and

potential heir, Dipangkorn Rasmijoti, who wore his white dress

uniform, replete with gold braid.

The protesters were outside Prayuth’s office at Government

House. Prayuth seized power in a 2014 coup and protesters accuse

him of engineering an election last year to keep his hold - an

accusation he denies.

Most of tens of thousands of protesters were behind police

blockades nearly a kilometre away, but a few dozen had made it

to the gates and were milling around, outnumbered by police, who

were lined up 20 abreast on the road.

Usually, police close roads in advance for royal motorcades,

but this time it was only the appearance of the lead car and

motorcycle outriders that heralded what was coming - minutes

before it did.

“There was no announcement,” said Pravit Rojanaphruk, a

reporter from Khaosod English, who was interviewing protesters

at the time. Video footage supports the assertion the usual

warning was not given.

Protesters scrambled as motorcycle outriders arrived.

Recognising a royal car, arms shot up to give the three-finger

pro-democracy salute taken from “The Hunger Games.” Others

raised phones to take pictures.

A chant developed of “Our taxes,” a reference to accusations

of royal profligacy. Some chanted “Nation, Religion, People” -

adapting the traditional pillars of Thai society: “Nation,

Religion, Monarchy.”

The queen’s limousine slowed to a stop as police pushed back

protesters at both sides. It took nearly a minute, as some were

dragged off. Pictures show them clinging to the legs of police

officers as they tumble down near the Chamai Maru-chet bridge.

Protesters were held behind several lines of police. At some

points, they appeared to get within metres of the car, though

always behind police and none appeared to be trying to reach it.

The queen, who holds the rank of general and is a deputy

commander of the Royal Security Command, can be seen smiling and

waving to people.

“Some pictures made it look like we harassed them, when it

was them that drove right into our gathering,” said one

protester who gave her name only as Vitita.

A royalist group, the Center for the Protection of the

Monarchy, said its members helped police keep control.

“We risked 20 lives to prevent the mob that surrounded the

royal motorcade with all our strength and shouted ‘Long live the

King’ to muffle the mob,” the group said in a statement.

Some yellow-shirted royalists can be seen with police in the

video, but Reuters could not confirm the group’s claims.

About 280 metres on from the bridge, another group of

protesters stood behind police and royalists.

Video shows someone throwing what appears to be a bottle

from deep in the crowd. It is unclear if it hit the car as

police jogged on either side. Moving at about 7 km (4 miles) an

hour, the convoy passed the last protesters at around 5.27 p.m.

That evening, the daily royal news programme showed the

queen arriving at the Wat Ratcha Orasaram Ratchaworawihan temple

at 5.51 p.m. presenting saffron robes to monks. Later, she was

shown handing out awards to kneeling subjects.

But three sources, who did not want to be named because of

the sensitivity, said the Palace was angered by the fracas -

that was something unheard of in decades.

EMERGENCY MEASURES

Just after 4 a.m. the next day, state television announced

emergency measures citing illegal public assemblies and said

people had “acted to affect the royal motorcade and committed

severe actions that affected national security.”

All political meetings of five or more people were banned.

So was news that could affect national security.

Within minutes of the announcement riot police rushed

protesters outside the prime minister’s office. At least 20

people were arrested - including lawyer Arnon Nampa, the first

person to have openly called for royal reform on Aug. 3. Arnon

could not be reached for comment as he remained in prison.

The response from protesters on social media was immediate.

The top trending hashtag on Twitter in Thailand, used more than

1.1 million times, translates as #KingSlandersPeople - as people

said they thought the incident was being used unfairly to

justify harsh measures against protesters.

ARRESTS

At least 81 arrests have been made since the emergency

decree, police said. Protests happened daily, some drawing tens

of thousands of people, before emergency measures were lifted on

Oct. 22.

On Oct. 16, two activists were arrested on charges of

violence against the queen, which can carry a death sentence if

the queen’s life is thought to have been endangered.

Both Bunkueanun ‘Francis’ Paothong and Ekachai Hongkangwan

can be seen in videos taken at the scene just before the queen’s

car arrived and among protesters pushed back by police.

Now out on bail, Bunkueanun, 20, told Reuters: “Everything

went very quickly in a matter of minutes. Protesters started to

push in to form a wall. Then the police moved at us to clear the

road.”

He said when he realised a royal motorcade was coming, he

used a small megaphone to tell people to stand clear. He said he

flashed the salute, but then pulled back from the crowd as he

suddenly felt unwell. “I could not breathe properly and I almost

fainted.”

In a video posted on Facebook by Ekachai, 45, before his

arrest, he can be heard saying: “It’s a royal motorcade. Show

three fingers.” But the video did not show him attempt to get

closer to the car.

Sareewat Sriyoha, a lawyer for Ekachai, quoted the activist

as saying that protesters had not seen the motorcade when large

numbers of police pushed them back. They had thought police were

trying to prevent their planned protest at Government House.

He said that once Ekachai realised what was going on, he had

shouted to police: “Oh, its a royal motorcade, why didn’t you

tell us so we wouldn’t block it.”

Sareewat said Ekachai told him that he stood back once he

knew it was a royal motorcade. Ekachai previously served two

years in jail on a royal insult conviction for selling copies of

a foreign documentary about the royal family.

Both Bunkueanun and Ekachai denied the charges under Article

110, which outlaws violence or attempted violence “against the

queen or her liberty” and is even tougher than royal insult

laws.

A third activist, Suranat Paenprasert, was arrested on Oct.

21 on the same charges. He has so far been denied bail. His

lawyer, Poonsuk Poonsukcharoen, said he was accused of

persuading other protesters to block the motorcade, but that

none of them had realised what was going on.

“No one knew that there was a royal motorcade coming,” she

said. “Those blocking the road were mainly the police officers.”

(Writing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore) REUTERS

